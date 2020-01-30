Coronavirus in India: Kerala student studying in China's Wuhan University first confirmed case from India

India has reported its first confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Kerala, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare confirmed. The patient is a student from Kerala, who had returned from Wuhan and was studying in Wuhan University in China. Wuhan is the epicentre of the virus and it spread from a wet market, which has now been shut down.

The patient is reported to be in a stable condition, isolated and is being monitored closely.

"One positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient, of a student studying in Wuhan University, has been reported in Kerala," the Health Minister was quoted as saying by NDTV.

In Kerala, one person each from Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Malappuram and three from Ernakulam district have been kept in isolation wards of various helath centres, PTI reported. As a precautionary measure, health authorities in India have already placed many people under medical watch. Various airports in the country have started screening passengers arriving from China for symptoms of coronavirus infection.

A total of 633 people, who returned to Kerala from China in recent days, were kept under observation for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, state Health Minister KK Shylaja said on Tuesday. Out of them, seven were kept under observation in isolation wards at different hospitals, PTI reported

Coronavirus, till date has claimed the lives of around 170 people in China and around 7,711 people are infected. The virus has spread to Many Asian countries – Hong Kong, Thailand, Macau, Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Vietnam and Cambodia as well as France, Australia, US, Canada, Germany, Ivory Coast, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

With inputs from agencies

