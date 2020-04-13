Coronavirus Outbreak: JP Nadda asks BJP workers to distribute ration kits, masks to poor on BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary tomorrow

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda has urged party workers to distribute ration kits and face masks to the poor to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on 14 April.

Nadda asked party members to garland the photo of Dr Ambedkar at their homes and share it on social media. Chief ministers and party unit heads have been told to release video messages to the public.

The BJP tweeted that Nadda has asked party workers to distribute ration kits to every home in at least two poor settlements under the #FeedTheNeedy program.

The BJP workers are to distribute face covers while following public hygiene and social distancing norms in view of coronavirus.

In his message, Nadda said party workers should take a pledge to uphold the ideals of the Constitution and obey the advisories of the government to fight COVID-19 as well as write essays, articles and op-eds on Dr Ambedkar.

He also requested them to share and spread on social media the measures and decisions taken by the government, party and leadership for the emancipation of the lesser fortunate sections of society.

Dr BR Ambedkar was a social reformer, jurist, economist and author and the principal architect of Indian Constitution. He was also independent India's first law minister.

Ambedkar was appointed the chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee on 29 August, 1947. His contributions towards forging a modern inclusive country were recognized posthumously with a Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 1990.

