Coronavirus Outbreak: Four Thane Central Jail constables test positive; Maharashtra reports over 1.28 lakh cases so far

India Asian News International Jun 22, 2020 08:24:02 IST

Thane: As many as four constables attached to the Thane Central Jail in Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19, as per information provided by Deepak Pandey, Inspector General of Prisons on Sunday.

Deepak Pandey informed that all the four constables have been sent to a hospital for treatment, and all those who came in contact with them will be quarantined as a precautionary measure.

Maharashtra with 1,28,205 cases continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 58,068 active cases while 64,153 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. The toll due to COVID-19 stands at 5,984 in the state.

