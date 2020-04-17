Coronavirus outbreak: DD, AIR broadcast virtual classes to help students continue remote learning during lockdown

Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR) are broadcasting educational content through their regional channels across the country on TV, radio and YouTube to help students continue their learning process during the coronavirus lockdown.

The virtual classes are being offered in collaboration with various state government institutions.

“The virtual learning through DD and AIR include curriculum based classes for primary, middle and high school level students,” says a notification by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

The government is making Secondary School Leaving Certificate subjects and model question papers for Class 10 students available in some states.

Doordarshan and AIR are also offering classes that help students prepare for their engineering and medical entrance examinations.

It is trying to make learning interesting by including story telling by eminent personalities and quiz shows in the curriculum.

“With an aim of inculcating discipline in students sitting at home, most of these classes start early morning and few are repeated in the afternoon,” the notification adds.

DD Kendras in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir are already offering virtual classes.

AIR is broadcasting classes from these centres: Vijaywada, Hyderabad, Bengalu r u, Tiruchirapalli, Coimbatire, Puducherry, Madurai, Trivendrum, Tirunelveli, Panaji, Jalgaon, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Bikaner, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaipur.

According to Ministry of I&B, on average DD is airing 2.5 hours of educational content daily, while AIR is broadcasting 30 minutes of educational content daily.

