Coronavirus Outbreak: Country reports 1,718 cases in past 24 hours, total reaches 33,050, says health ministry

India Asian News International Apr 30, 2020 18:04:49 IST

New Delhi: As many as 1,718 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 33,050 in the country, said the government on Thursday.

File image of Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry. ANI

The total cases are inclusive of 23,651 active cases and 8,324 cured/discharged/migrated ones, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, while addressing media persons.

Agarwal said: "A total of 1,718 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 33,050."

A total of 630 patients have been recovered in the last 24 hours.

As far as testing and treatment protocol is concerned we have to use RTP-CR test only, Agarwal said.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 18:04:49 IST

