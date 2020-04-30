Coronavirus Outbreak: Country reports 1,718 cases in past 24 hours, total reaches 33,050, says health ministry

New Delhi: As many as 1,718 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 33,050 in the country, said the government on Thursday.

The total cases are inclusive of 23,651 active cases and 8,324 cured/discharged/migrated ones, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, while addressing media persons.

Agarwal said: "A total of 1,718 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 33,050."

Follow LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak here

A total of 630 patients have been recovered in the last 24 hours.

As far as testing and treatment protocol is concerned we have to use RTP-CR test only, Agarwal said.

