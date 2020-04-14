Coronavirus outbreak: CBSE to offer online fitness lessons to children from 15 April in the wake of lockdown

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Fit India Mission have joined hands to offer live classes on basic exercises, nutrition, yoga and meditation. The CBSE posted about the development on Twitter.

Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has also shared a tweet in this regard.

To ensure #fitness among the children, I have spoken to @KirenRijiju for collaboration between @cbseindia29 and @FitIndiaOff & provide live sessions by experts covering topics like Basic Exercises, Nutrition, Yoga & Meditation, boosting immunity etc. pic.twitter.com/wb0YDoU7td — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2020



The fitness classes will begin from 15 April at 9.30 am. The classes will continue for a month.

CBSE has released a notification saying that the objective of the fitness classes is to help children stay fit and healthy while pursuing online classes.

"Research shows that doing exercise influences the release and uptake of feel-good chemicals called endorphins in the brain. Even a short burst of 10 minutes physical activities positively increases mental alertness, energy and mood," read the notification.

Students can access these classes on social media sites YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

The Board had also sent a letter to principals of schools affiliated to the CBSE. The letter asked the heads of the schools to take appropriate measures so that children’s studies don’t get hampered.

It had earlier this month put out a brochure informing about the immunity boosting measures for self-care during the coronavirus outbreak.

The brochure contained Ayush ministry's guidelines on preventive measures to boost immunity amid the Covid-19 crisis.

