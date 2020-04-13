Coronavirus Outbreak: Bihar BCECE 2020, scheduled for 19-20 April, postponed due to pandemic

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) 2020 that was scheduled for 19 April and 20 April has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new dates for BCECE-2020 will be announced after the present situation improves, the board said.

“It is to inform to Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE)-2020 candidates, parents and all concerned that due to COVID-19 epidemic and lockdown situation, the proposed date of examination of BCECE-2020 i.e. 19 April and April 20 is hereby postponed till further notice,” the notification read.

The date of issuance of admit cards has also been postponed.

The board said that it would keep the candidates updated regarding development and rescheduled dates of BCECE-2020. It has asked candidates, parents to check the updates on BCECE Board’s official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Through BCECE-2020, candidates will be admitted in undergraduate pharmacy courses, B. Physiotherapy, B. Occupational Therapy, undergraduate courses in paramedical and undergraduate courses in agriculture science.

The last date for online registration for Bihar Diploma Entrance Exam has also been extended till 11:59 pm of 26 April.

Last date of payment through challan after submission of online application form is 27 April (up to banking hour), while the last date of online payment for the application is 28 April.

Candidates will be allowed to edit their online application form from 29 April to May 1 (11:59 pm). The date of the examination has not been finalised by the board till now.

