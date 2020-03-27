Coronavirus Outbreak: AIMPLB urges Muslims to offer Friday prayers at home instead of going at mosques

New Delhi: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday urged Muslims to offer Zuhur prayers at home instead of praying Jumah at mosques in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Due to Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Muslims are recommended to offer Zuhur at home instead of praying Jumah at mosques. DON'T come out for congregational prayers and Stay At Home Save Lives. It is mandatory upon all to avoid causing harm to their fellow citizens. No Jumah In Masjid," AIMPLB tweeted.

"At the same time, don't leave mosques abandoned. Around 4 individuals should remain in mosques to establish the congregational prayers due to the #RightofMasjid," it said in another tweet.

Mukarram Ahmed, Imam Fatehpuri Masjid said it is need of the hour that people offer prayers at their homes and follow the advisory regarding the lockdown.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier on Thursday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest in a single day, taking the total countrywide tally to 694.

