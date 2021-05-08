Coronavirus in India Latest News LIVE Updates: India reported 4.01 lakh fresh COVID-19 infections, pushing the tally over 2.18 crore on Saturday, said the health ministry
Coronavirus in India Latest News LIVE Updates: India reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, pushing the tally over 2.18 crore on Saturday, said the Union health ministry.
India's COVID-19 wave crossed another grim milestone on Saturday after the country reported more than 4,000 deaths from the virus in a single day. The daily cases stayed over 4 lakh for the third straight day.
According to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office, the lockdown will come into effect at 4 am on 10 May and will be in force till 4 am on 24 May.
In order to help people prepare for the lockdown, all shops and establishments are being allowed to stay open from 6 am to 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday (8 and 9 May).
Tamil Nadu had reported a record high of 26,465 new coronavirus cases on Friday, with 197 fatalities.
West Bengal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 19,216 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 9,54,282, the state health department said.
The COVID-19 toll breached the 12000-mark, as 112 more people succumbed to the infection, taking the total number of fatalities to 12,076, the department said in its bulletin.
Thirty-three deaths were recorded in North 24 Parganas and 28 in Kolkata.
Of the 112 fatalities, 56 were due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.
The city accounted for 3,915 fresh cases and North 24 Parganas for 3,957 infections.
Accordingly, the number of active cases in the state climbed to 1,24,098.
At least 17,780 people recuperated in Bengal in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,18,108. The recovery rate stands at 85.73 percent.
As many as 1,08,42,269 samples have been tested in the state, including 64,551 since Thursday, the bulletin added.
Meanwhile, the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department wrote to all private COVID-19 vaccination facilities, informing them that the state will no longer
provide vaccines to them, in view of the Union health ministry's policy that sought to prioritise beneficiaries of second doses.
People visiting the centres for second dose might be guided to government-run medical establishments, the department said.
A source at the health department said the government has given its nod to Peerless Hospital here for trial of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.