Coronavirus in India Latest News LIVE Updates: The Centre Wednesday moved the apex court against Delhi High Court order asking state and Centre officials to remain present to see if contempt proceedings be initiated or not since oxygen supply for National Capital was not met

The advisory was issued in view of laboratories facing challenges to meet the expected testing target due to extraordinary case load and staff getting infected with COVID-19 .

The advisory stated that RT-PCR test must not be repeated in any individual who has tested positive once either by RAT or RT-PCR and that testing is not required for COVID-19 recovered individuals at the time of hospital discharge in accordance with the discharge policy of the Ministry of Health.

The need for RT-PCR test in healthy individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel may be completely removed to reduce the load on laboratories, recommended an ICMR advisory for COVID-19 testing during the second wave of the pandemic.

"We are helping Brazil. We are helping India significantly. I spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. What he needs most is the material and the parts to be able to have his machines that can make the vaccine work. We're sending him that,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

So far, six air shipments funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have departed the US for India. These flights include health supplies, oxygen cylinders, N95 masks and medicines.

The US is helping India "significantly" in its fight against the second wave of COVID-19 by sending it material and machine parts, President Joe Biden has said.

The state has reported 4,475 new COVID-19 cases during the day taking the tally to 2,67,925 while the toll has increased to 1,430 with the 41 fatalities, including 15 from Kamrup Metro.

Sarma said that with about 5,000 COVID-19 cases reported everyday the "situation in Assam is becoming a little alarming". However, "we are prepared and measures are on to scale up ICU and hospital beds".

The COVID-19 situation in Assam is "a little alarming" with nearly 5,000 positive cases and the highest of 41 deaths reported on Tuesday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"The vessel is currently on quarantine. No one is allowed to leave or enter the vessel, and the company responsible for anyone who worked on board is to track and trace all employees who interacted with the subject vessel," Transnet said on Tuesday.

The 14 were among the entire crew that was tested after the ship arrived in Durban on Sunday. They are now all in isolation as authorities start a track and trace initiative for all those who might have been in contact with them.

Fourteen crew members of a cargo ship that sailed to Durban from India have tested positive for COVID-19, South Africa's Transnet National Port Authority has said.

"India also administered more than 13 crore (13,00,03,225) doses as the first dose and more than three crore (3,04,14,880) vaccine doses as the second dose," the ministry said.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 16,04,18,105, according to a provisional report compiled at 8 pm.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16 crore with nearly 11.5 lakh doses administered till 8 pm on Tuesday, the health ministry said.

Delhi on Wednesday registered 19,953 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total caseload in the National Capital over 12.32 lakh on Wednesday. With the death of 338 COVID-19 patients, the toll climbed to 17,752.

India on Wednesday reported 3,82,315 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count over 2.06 crore on Wednesday, according to the Union health ministry. The daily COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours saw an increase by 25,086 or 6.6 percent from Tuesday. India had reported 3,57,229 cases on 4 May.

With the death of 3,780 COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours, the total number of fatalities crossed 2.26 lakh on Wednesday, said the health ministry. This takes the national COVID-19 fatality rate to 1.09 percent.

India has mounted a valiant defence against COVID-19. The RBI will continue to monitor the emerging situation and deploy all instruments at its command, Das said.

On-tap liquidity of Rs 50,000 crore at repo rate is being opened till March 31, 2022. Under the scheme, banks can support entities including COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, medical facilities, hospitals and also patients, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday.

In Maharashtra, which has been the worst COVID-affected state since last year, 51,880 new COVID-19 cases took the total caseload to over 48.22 lakh on Wednesday. At least 891 morev people succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours.

The bench made the remarks while hearing PILs related to COVID-19 issues to take note of the deaths in Chamarajanagar district.

"Today, we will pass order for seizure of the hospital documents etc and we will say about the manner in which the state has acted in our order," the court said.

The Karnataka High Court began hearing on batch of petitions regarding COVID-19 management in the state. A bench of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar was hearing the matter.

One of the patients who died was on ventilator support while four others were on oxygen beds, he said. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident, Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the early hours on Wednesday when oxygen supply to the hospital remained disrupted between 1.30 and 2 am, a doctor at the hospital said.

Five COVID-19 patients, including a woman, died at a private hospital in Roorkee in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply to the facility for around 30 minutes.

"We direct Central government to show cause why contempt action should not be taken for non-compliance of our order of 1 May and Supreme Court order", the bench ordered.

A division bench comprising Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli had directed the presence of Central government officers Sumita Dawra and Piyush Goyal, who are handling oxygen allocation to states, on Wednesday, to explain the failure to comply with the order to supply the required oxygen to the Delhi Government.

The Delhi High Court on Monday pulled up the Centre for its failure to meet the assurance with regard to the supply of 700 MT liquid medical oxygen per day to the National Capital in line with the directions passed by the top court.

The Centre Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against Delhi High Court order asking state and Centre officials to remain present to see if contempt proceedings be initiated or not since oxygen supply was not met as per apex court order. Matter will be placed before Justice DY Chandrachud.

The positivity rate has remained below 30 percent since Sunday. Delhi had recorded 18,043 cases on Monday, the lowest since 15 April, when 16,699 people were diagnosed with the disease.

The National Capital recorded 338 COVID-19 deaths and 19,953 cases in a day with a positivity rate of 26.73 percent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Wednesday morning.

A Supreme Court special bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud will assemble at 12.30 pm on Wednesday to hear Centre's appeal against Delhi High Court regarding contempt action against its officials over oxygen supply to the National Capital.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to extend the partial 'corona curfew' till 7 am on 10 May, Live Law reported.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court had directed the presence of Central government officers, Sumita Dawra and Piyush Goyal, who are handling oxygen allocation to states to explain failure to meet the assurance with regard to oxygen supply of 700 MT per day to the National Capital.

The Supreme Court bench Wednesday will hear Centre's plea against Delhi High Court's order mulling contempt action against its officials over failure to supply 700 MT of oxygen to National Capital. The special bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud will assemble at 1 pm.

The bench made the remarks while hearing PILs related to COVID-19 issues to take note of the deaths in Chamarajanagar district.

"Today, we will pass order for seizure of the hospital documents etc and we will say about the manner in which the state has acted in our order," the court said.

The Karnataka High Court began hearing on batch of petitions regarding COVID-19 management in the state. A bench of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar was hearing the matter.

One of the patients who died was on ventilator support while four others were on oxygen beds, he said. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident, Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the early hours on Wednesday when oxygen supply to the hospital remained disrupted between 1.30 and 2 am, a doctor at the hospital said.

Five COVID-19 patients, including a woman, died at a private hospital in Roorkee in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply to the facility for around 30 minutes.

The Delhi High Court on Monday pulled up the Centre for its failure to meet the assurance with regard to supply of liquid medical oxygen to the National Capital in line with the directions passed by the top court.

Three patients were elderly and two were young. One of the five deceased was in ICU and others were in the oxygen ward, said a hospital official.

On-tap liquidity of Rs 50,000 crore at repo rate is being opened till 31 March, 2022. Under the scheme, banks can support entities including COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, medical facilities, hospitals and also patients, said the RBI governor.

The daily COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours saw an increase by 25,086 or 6.6 percent from Tuesday. India had reported 3,57,229 cases on 4 May.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16 crore with nearly 11.5 lakh doses administered till 8 pm on Tuesday, the health ministry said.

West Bengal on Tuesday reported its highest single-day deaths of 107 COVID patients taking the toll to 11,744, the health department said in a bulletin. The tally also went up to 8,98,533 after the state recorded its highest daily spike of 17,639 cases.

In the past 24 hours, 16,547 patients were cured of the novel coronavirus , taking the total number of recoveries to 1,06,58,094. The number of active cases has risen to 1,20,946, the bulletin added.

Out of the 107 deaths, 53 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental. North 24 Parganas district and Kolkata reported 33 and 31 fresh fatalities respectively. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The 17,639 fresh positive cases included 3,954 from North 24 Parganas district and 3,914 from Kolkata, the bulletin said.

Since Monday, 57,748 COVID-19 samples were tested in West Bengal for the virus, taking the total number of such tests to 1,06,58,094.

The total number of people inoculated in West Bengal on Tuesday was 1,34,819. The inoculation process for people belonging to the 18-44 years age bracket started at two private hospitals in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state health department dismissed rumours regarding the shortage of Remdesisir and said that companies "should allocate the drug to clinical establishments

on the basis of CCU bed strength and the rate of occupancy there".

Companies would not be able to sell them to individuals against any doctor's prescription, the department said issuing a similar advisory for the usage of Tocilizumab drug.