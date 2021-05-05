Coronavirus in India Latest News LIVE Updates: The Centre Wednesday moved the apex court against Delhi High Court order asking state and Centre officials to remain present to see if contempt proceedings be initiated or not since oxygen supply for National Capital was not met
Matter will be placed before Justice DY Chandrachud.
The Delhi High Court on Monday pulled up the Centre for its failure to meet the assurance with regard to supply of liquid medical oxygen to the National Capital in line with the directions passed by the top court.
Three patients were elderly and two were young. One of the five deceased was in ICU and others were in the oxygen ward, said a hospital official.
On-tap liquidity of Rs 50,000 crore at repo rate is being opened till 31 March, 2022. Under the scheme, banks can support entities including COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, medical facilities, hospitals and also patients, said the RBI governor.
The daily COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours saw an increase by 25,086 or 6.6 percent from Tuesday. India had reported 3,57,229 cases on 4 May.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16 crore with nearly 11.5 lakh doses administered till 8 pm on Tuesday, the health ministry said.
West Bengal on Tuesday reported its highest single-day deaths of 107 COVID patients taking the toll to 11,744, the health department said in a bulletin. The tally also went up to 8,98,533 after the state recorded its highest daily spike of 17,639 cases.
In the past 24 hours, 16,547 patients were cured of the novel coronavirus , taking the total number of recoveries to 1,06,58,094. The number of active cases has risen to 1,20,946, the bulletin added.
Out of the 107 deaths, 53 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental. North 24 Parganas district and Kolkata reported 33 and 31 fresh fatalities respectively. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.
The 17,639 fresh positive cases included 3,954 from North 24 Parganas district and 3,914 from Kolkata, the bulletin said.
Since Monday, 57,748 COVID-19 samples were tested in West Bengal for the virus, taking the total number of such tests to 1,06,58,094.
The total number of people inoculated in West Bengal on Tuesday was 1,34,819. The inoculation process for people belonging to the 18-44 years age bracket started at two private hospitals in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the state health department dismissed rumours regarding the shortage of Remdesisir and said that companies "should allocate the drug to clinical establishments
on the basis of CCU bed strength and the rate of occupancy there".
Companies would not be able to sell them to individuals against any doctor's prescription, the department said issuing a similar advisory for the usage of Tocilizumab drug.