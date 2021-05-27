Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed 7 lakh-mark with the addition of 1,362 cases in the past 24 hours, while the toll jumped to 14,742

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 56,50,957.

Maharashtra registered 24,752 fresh coronavirus infections and 453 fatalities in a span of 24 hours. A total of 23,065 patients were discharged at the same time. This is for the seventh straight day that the state recorded less than 30,000 single-day cases.

Maharashtra currently has over 3.15 lakh active COVID-19 cases while the toll has reached 91,341. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 92.76 percent. The case fatality rate and positivity rates in the state were 1.62 percent and 16.71 percent, respectively.

Now, we can't have a world which is part-vaccinated and part-neglected, because that world is not going to be safe. So how do we get through the global challenges in a global way. I think that's the main question and here the importance of countries willing to harmonise the national interest with global good, the foreign minister said.

With the pandemic bearing heavily on everyone's minds, he said there are questions about vaccine accessibility and affordability.

A part-vaccinated and part-neglected world is not going to be safe and if large countries pursue their national interest, disregarding everything else, the world is going to have some "big problems", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday, underling that "our sense of national security" has widened as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mumbai reported 34 new fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the lowest single-day toll since 13 April, said the city civic body.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 20.25 crore, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

It said 8,31,500 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose of vaccine on Wednesday and cumulatively 1,38,62,428 people across 37 states and union territories have received it since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on 1 May.

Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered the first dose of vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, the ministry said.

According to provisional data, the total number of vaccine doses administered across the country so far stands at 20,25,29,884, it said.

The beneficiaries include 98,08,901 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,37,679 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,52,42,964 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 84,00,950 FLWs who have taken the second dose; and 1,38,62,428 individuals in the 18-44 age group who have taken the first dose.

Besides, 6,26,09,143 and 1,01,11,128 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have been administered the first and second dose respectively while 5,73,45,128 and 1,84,11,563 beneficiaries aged above 60 have taken the first and second dose.

As many as 17,19,931 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, the 131st day of the vaccination drive.

According to provisional data, 15,76,982 beneficiaries were administered the first dose and 1,42,949 received the second dose, the ministry said, adding that final reports for the day would be completed by late night.

The vaccination exercise, as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country against COVID-19 , continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said.