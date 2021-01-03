Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 'Where is the efficacy data?', ask experts, journalists after approval to Covaxin

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Senior journalist Shushant Singh highlighted that COVAXIN's Stage 2 trials were not yet peer-reviewed, as per Bharat Biotech's own public statement on Saturday, while researcher Anant Bhan questioned why the efficacy data had not been put out in the public domain

Auto refresh feeds

Culture is the process by which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside their natural environment.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Saturday said that it has successfully isolated and cultured the new variant of the coronavirus identified in the United Kingdom. The top medical body claimed that no other country has so far reported success in this area.

Additionally, only 50 percent capacity of the hall is used to ensure maximum distancing and safety, it said.

ITC Grand Chola, in a release, said all events at the property have been conducted in adherence to the norms mandated by the authorities.

Following this, the Greater Chennai Corporation has been instructed to carry out saturation testing of all the guests at the hotel, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

About 85 people, including staff members of ITC Grand Chola in Chennai's Guindy area, have tested positive for COVID-19 since 15 December last year, a senior official said on Saturday. Of the total of 609 samples collected till date, 85 were found to be positive.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) will brief the media at 11.00 am today on the COVID-19 vaccine. At least two vaccine candidates are awaiting final emergency use authorisation from the DCGi.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 17,48,99,783 samples have been tested up to 2 January with 9,58,125 samples being tested on Saturday.

There are 2,47,220 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.39 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,03,23,965 and the death toll climbed to 1,49,435 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 217 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 percent.

India recorded 18,177 new COVID-19 cases in a day, while 99,27,310 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.15 percent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

There are 3,892 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

As seven patients succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll went up to 5,974 in the district, where the mortality rate is 2.45 percent, he added. So far, 2,34,005 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 95.95 percent.

With the addition of 333 coronavirus positive cases, the infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra climbed to 2,43,871, an official said on Sunday. These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

"We thank all the principal investigators, doctors, medical staff & the hospitals for their cooperation and support in taking the phase III trials forward in 26,000 volunteers in India. We continue our progress towards achieving the goal of 26,000 participants for Phase-3 clinical trials of Covaxin," she said.

Thanking volunteers for their participation in the trials, Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech said, the volunteering spirit is a great morale boost for India and the world.

The Phase III human clinical trials of Covaxin began mid-November, targeted to be done in 26,000 volunteers and it is the country's first and only Phase III efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest phase III efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in India, a press release from the vaccine maker said on Saturday night.

Bharat Biotech has successfully recruited 23,000 volunteers, and continued progress towards achieving the goal of 26,000 participants for Phase-3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin across multiple sites in India, it said.

Cumulatively, over 69.91 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 1.87 lakh, the bulletin said.

The total number of cases stood at 2,87,502 while recoveries were 2,80,565. As many as 5,388 patients are under treatment and 40,190 samples were tested on Saturday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 81, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiriwith 36 and 31 respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 pm on 2 January.

Telangana recorded 394 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to over 2.87 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,549, the state government said on Sunday.

Subject Expert Committee has recommended allowing restricted use of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, said the DCGI on Sunday during the media presser.

Both the Covishield and COVAXIN vaccines will be administered in two doses, the DCGI chief said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorisation for the Serum Institute of India (SII)’s ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘COVAXIN’ vaccines against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. This comes after clearances from the Subject Expert Committee (SEC).

The DCGI on Sunday said that Bharat Biotech's ongoing clinical trial will continue across the nation and the threat of the UK's new strain is being prioritised while doing so. The firm is set to conduct its phase 3 trials in another 26,000 patients across the country.

Poonawalla's remarks came soon after after India's drugs regulator approved Covishield for restricted emergency use.

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Sunday said the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' is ready to roll out in the coming weeks.

"It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfill the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion," PM Modi said in a another tweet.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech on getting the DCGI’s approval. “A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators. DCGI approves restricted emergency use of Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccines,” PM Modi said.

As per a press release by DCGI , it has also granted permission to Cadila Healthcare for conducting phase-III clinical trial of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

“WHO welcomes the first emergency use authorization given to COVID-19 vaccine in the WHO South-East Asia Region. This decision taken today by India will help intensify and strengthen the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the Region. The use of vaccine in prioritized populations, along with continued implementation of other public health measures and community participation will be important in reducing the impact of COVID-19," said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director WHO South-East Asia Region.

Another senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also raised concerns and asked Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to clarify why internationally-accepted protocols on phase 3 trials are being modified.

"The DCGI statement is puzzling and the government must must reveal the final data of global efficacy trials and the final trials in UK which has been shared officially by UK's MHRA following a government to government agreement signed between the two countries which should be put in public domain to avoid any confusiuon on the proven efficacy of the vaccine," Sharma also said.

"The Health ministry needs to give cogent reasons for dispensing with the mandatory protocols and requirements in this case since it involves the health and safety of those frontline workers who will be vaccinated under the restricted category," he told PTI.

As per submissions made before the expert panel, phase 3 trials have not been completed and therefore, the data on safety and efficacy has not been reviewed, which is a mandatory requirement, he said.

Sharma, who heads the Parliamentary panel on Home Affairs which dealt with the issue at length, said the issue of granting authorisation to the vaccine use needs to be taken carefully as no country has dispensed with the mandatory phase 3 trials and verification of data.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday raised concerns over India's drugs regulator granting permission for the restricted use of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine and asked the government to explain why mandatory protocols and verification of data has been dispensed with.

The Drugs Controller General of India in a press release stated that the interim data suggested that the vaccines are safe to use.

This paves the way for the roll-out of at least two vaccines in India in the coming days. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has already been approved by the UK government.

"After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation," DCGI Dr VG Somani told a press conference.

The approval by the DCGI was given on the basis of recommendations submitted by a COVID-19 subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

The Pune-based vaccine major has entered into a collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine. The company has already stockpiled around 50 million dosages of the vaccine and aims to produce up to 100 million dosages per month by March next year.

Serum Institute of India (SII) on Sunday said it is ready to roll out Covishield vaccine in the country in the coming weeks after receiving approval from the Indian drug regulator.

The Phase III human clinical trials of COVAXIN™️ began mid-November, targeted to be done in “26,000” volunteers across India, this is India’s first and only Phase III efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest phase III efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in India, as per the statement issued by the company.

Expressing delight on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announcement and the statement from DCGI - Central Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) Grant of permission for emergency use of its Covid-19 Vaccine on Sunday, the Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Dr Krishna Ella in a statement said “The approval of COVAXIN™️ for emergency use is a giant leap for Innovation and novel product development in India. It is a proud moment for the nation and a great milestone in India’s scientific capability, a kickstart to the innovation ecosystem in India. While this vaccine addresses an unmet medical need during this pandemic, our goal is to provide global access to populations that need it the most. COVAXIN™️ has generated excellent safety data with robust immune responses to multiple viral proteins that persist.”

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The 'swadeshi' anti-Covid vaccine is welcome and congratulations to the scientists. A request to the Central government is that along with all the health workers, if the extremely poor people get the vaccine free of cost, then it will be appropriate."

India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday congratulated the scientists associated with the coronavirus vaccine and urged the Centre to make it available for the poor free of cost

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,985 newly recovered cases. A total of 2,110 people have recovered in Maharashtra followed by 1,963 in Chhattisgarh, it said.

"India's trajectory of active cases continues to follow a steadily dipping path. The total Active Caseload has dropped below 2.5 lakh (2,47,220)," the Health Ministry said.

"India's present active caseload consists of just 2.39 percent of India's Total Positive Cases. The new recoveries of 20,923 in the last 24 hours have led to a net decline of 2,963 in the Total Active cases," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The COVID-19 active caseload in India has dropped below 2.5 lakh with the recoveries exceeding new cases and a low number of fatalities per day, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

“It’s now time to reap the benefits of the robust supply chain infrastructure we’ve put in place for quick & equitable distribution of the vaccine. Urge all citizens to entrust the stringent protocols followed for ensuring safety, efficacy & immunogenicity of the approved vaccines,” he added.

Congratulating the scientists and researchers for their “untiring efforts”, Vardhan said, “These vaccines are a fitting tribute to our corona warriors! My heartfelt gratitude to all healthcare professionals and frontline workers for their exemplary efforts during these unprecedented times.”

“A watershed moment in India’s famed battle against Covid-19 under leadership of PM Modi. Our wait for the vaccine is over with Covishield from Serum Institute of India and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech approved for emergency use in India,” Vardhan tweeted.

Welcoming the final approval for Oxford-AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech vaccines against the coronavirus disease for emergency use, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in a series of tweets said it was a watershed moment in India’s battle against Covid-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "The anti-Covid vaccination is a sensitive process. Hence, the BJP Government should not consider this as a 'sajaawati-dikhaawati (decorative-cosmetic) event, and commence it only after concrete arrangements are made. This is a matter of lives of people, so the risk of improvement at later stage cannot be taken. A specific date for vaccinating the poor people should be declared."

The fresh remarks by the SP chief come on a day when India's drugs regulator approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Yadav had on Saturday termed the anti-Covid vaccine to be rolled out in the country as a "vaccine of the BJP" and said he would not take the shot, prompting a sharp reaction not only from the ruling party but also from NC vice-president Omar Abdullah.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the COVID-19 vaccination programme is a "sensitive process", and the government should not to treat it as a "cosmetic" event as it is a matter of lives of people.

He said frontline health workers, senior citizens, and those with comorbidities should be given the vaccine first whenever it becomes available.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said a coronavirus vaccine could be ready by the first quarter of 2021. In an online interaction under the programme "Sunday Samvad", Vardhan said he would volunteer for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine if people have a "trust deficit" on the drug, as per NDTV.

COVAXIN has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Another Twitter user, Dr Anant Bhan, who is a researcher in global health, bioethics, and health policy, also took note of the fact that were was no official date put out in the public domain. In a tweet, he asked: "Where is the efficacy data? Why not put it in the public domain. Why not make SEC (subject expert committee) discussions public and the membership known?"

Senior journalist Shushant Singh in a tweet highlighted how Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN's Stage 2 trials were not peer-reviewed yet, as per Bharat Biotech's own public statement on Saturday. "And Stage 3 trials, as per media reports, are still seeking more volunteers. No data, whatsoever, has been put out in public domain either."

As DCGI have the green signal to two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, several experts on social media took note of the fact that there has been "no official data released in the public domain by Bharat Biotech on COVAXIN's efficacy".

The Covaxin has not yet had Phase 3 trials. Approval was premature and could be dangerous. @drharshvardhan should please clarify. Its use should be avoided till full trials are over. India can start with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the meantime. https://t.co/H7Gis9UTQb

The Phase III human clinical trials of COVAXIN™️ began mid-November, targeted to be done in “26,000” volunteers across India, this is India’s first and only Phase III efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest phase III efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in India, as per the statement issued by the company.

Expressing delight on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announcement and the statement from DCGI - Central Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) Grant of permission for emergency use of its Covid-19 Vaccine on Sunday, the Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Dr Krishna Ella in a statement said “The approval of COVAXIN™️ for emergency use is a giant leap for Innovation and novel product development in India. It is a proud moment for the nation and a great milestone in India’s scientific capability, a kickstart to the innovation ecosystem in India. While this vaccine addresses an unmet medical need during this pandemic, our goal is to provide global access to populations that need it the most. COVAXIN™️ has generated excellent safety data with robust immune responses to multiple viral proteins that persist.”

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The 'swadeshi' anti-Covid vaccine is welcome and congratulations to the scientists. A request to the Central government is that along with all the health workers, if the extremely poor people get the vaccine free of cost, then it will be appropriate."

India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday congratulated the scientists associated with the coronavirus vaccine and urged the Centre to make it available for the poor free of cost

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,985 newly recovered cases. A total of 2,110 people have recovered in Maharashtra followed by 1,963 in Chhattisgarh, it said.

"India's trajectory of active cases continues to follow a steadily dipping path. The total Active Caseload has dropped below 2.5 lakh (2,47,220)," the Health Ministry said.

"India's present active caseload consists of just 2.39 percent of India's Total Positive Cases. The new recoveries of 20,923 in the last 24 hours have led to a net decline of 2,963 in the Total Active cases," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The COVID-19 active caseload in India has dropped below 2.5 lakh with the recoveries exceeding new cases and a low number of fatalities per day, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

These vaccines are a fitting tribute to our corona warriors! My heartfelt gratitude to all healthcare professionals & frontline workers for their exemplary efforts during these unprecedented times. Congratulations to all the scientists & researchers for their untiring efforts.

“It’s now time to reap the benefits of the robust supply chain infrastructure we’ve put in place for quick & equitable distribution of the vaccine. Urge all citizens to entrust the stringent protocols followed for ensuring safety, efficacy & immunogenicity of the approved vaccines,” he added.

Congratulating the scientists and researchers for their “untiring efforts”, Vardhan said, “These vaccines are a fitting tribute to our corona warriors! My heartfelt gratitude to all healthcare professionals and frontline workers for their exemplary efforts during these unprecedented times.”

“A watershed moment in India’s famed battle against Covid-19 under leadership of PM Modi. Our wait for the vaccine is over with Covishield from Serum Institute of India and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech approved for emergency use in India,” Vardhan tweeted.

Welcoming the final approval for Oxford-AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech vaccines against the coronavirus disease for emergency use, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in a series of tweets said it was a watershed moment in India’s battle against Covid-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "The anti-Covid vaccination is a sensitive process. Hence, the BJP Government should not consider this as a 'sajaawati-dikhaawati (decorative-cosmetic) event, and commence it only after concrete arrangements are made. This is a matter of lives of people, so the risk of improvement at later stage cannot be taken. A specific date for vaccinating the poor people should be declared."

The fresh remarks by the SP chief come on a day when India's drugs regulator approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Yadav had on Saturday termed the anti-Covid vaccine to be rolled out in the country as a "vaccine of the BJP" and said he would not take the shot, prompting a sharp reaction not only from the ruling party but also from NC vice-president Omar Abdullah.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the COVID-19 vaccination programme is a "sensitive process", and the government should not to treat it as a "cosmetic" event as it is a matter of lives of people.

He said frontline health workers, senior citizens, and those with comorbidities should be given the vaccine first whenever it becomes available.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said a coronavirus vaccine could be ready by the first quarter of 2021. In an online interaction under the programme "Sunday Samvad", Vardhan said he would volunteer for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine if people have a "trust deficit" on the drug, as per NDTV.

But, where is the efficacy data? Why not put it in the public domain. Why not make SEC discussions public and the membership known. Including all data which is the basis for the decision

The Stage 2 trials are not peer reviewed yet, as per Bharat Biotech's own public statement on Saturday. And Stage 3 trials, as per media reports, are still seeking more volunteers. No data, whatsoever, has been put out in public domain either. Science doesn't work on 'faith'. https://t.co/BZIvLDifjp

COVAXIN has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Another Twitter user, Dr Anant Bhan, who is a researcher in global health, bioethics, and health policy, also took note of the fact that were was no official date put out in the public domain. In a tweet, he asked: "Where is the efficacy data? Why not put it in the public domain. Why not make SEC (subject expert committee) discussions public and the membership known?"

Senior journalist Shushant Singh in a tweet highlighted how Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN's Stage 2 trials were not peer-reviewed yet, as per Bharat Biotech's own public statement on Saturday. "And Stage 3 trials, as per media reports, are still seeking more volunteers. No data, whatsoever, has been put out in public domain either."

As DCGI have the green signal to two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, several experts on social media took note of the fact that there has been "no official data released in the public domain by Bharat Biotech on COVAXIN's efficacy".

"WHO welcomes the first emergency use authorization given to COVID-19 vaccine in the WHO South-East Asia Region. This decision taken today by India will help intensify and strengthen the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the Region," said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the regional director, WHO South-East Asia Region. "The use of vaccine in prioritised populations, along with continued implementation of other public health measures and community participation will be important in reducing the impact of COVID-19," she added.

The World Health Organisation welcomed India's decision to give emergency use authorisation to COVID-19 vaccines, saying it will help "intensify" and "strengthen" its fight against the ongoing pandemic. India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

A momentous achievement for India! DCGI has granted approval to COVID vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech . I salute our very talented and hardworking scientists for making India proud. Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji for striving towards a COVID free India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared the news of approval for two COVID-19 vaccines in India, said it was a momentous achievement for the country.

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates: As the DCGI have the green signal to two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, several experts on social media took note of the fact that there has been "no official data released in the public domain by Bharat Biotech on COVAXIN's efficacy".

Senior journalist Shushant Singh in a tweet highlighted how Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN's Stage 2 trials were not peer-reviewed yet, as per Bharat Biotech's own public statement on Saturday. "And Stage 3 trials, as per media reports, are still seeking more volunteers. No data, whatsoever, has been put out in public domain either."

Another Twitter user, Dr Anant Bhan, who is a researcher in global health, bioethics, and health policy, also took note of the fact that were was no official date put out in the public domain.

Congratulating the scientists and researchers for their 'untiring efforts', the Union health minister said that 'these vaccines are a fitting tribute to our corona warriors'

Expressing delight on DGCI's nod for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, the Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Dr Krishna Ella in a statement said “The approval of COVAXIN™️ for emergency use is a giant leap for Innovation and novel product development in India."

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday raised concerns over India's drugs regulator granting permission for the restricted use of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine and asked the government to explain why mandatory protocols and verification of data has been dispensed with.

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Sunday said the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' is ready to roll out in the coming weeks. Poonawalla's remarks came soon after India's drugs regulator approved Covishield for restricted emergency use.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called DCGI’s emergency approval for 2 vaccines in India a “decisive turning point” in the country’s fight against the virus and expressed gratitude for all frontline workers in “adverse circumstances.”

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorisation for the Serum Institute of India (SII)’s ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘COVAXIN’ vaccines against COVID-19 , the disease caused by the novel coronavirus . This comes after clearances from the Subject Expert Committee (SEC)

The development comes after the subject expert committee (SEC) under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as Covishield, for emergency use and Covaxin for restricted use.

India recorded 18,177 new COVID-19 cases in a day, while 99,27,310 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.15 percent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,03,23,965 and the toll climbed to 1,49,435 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 217 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 percent

An expert panel of India's central drug authority on Saturday recommended granting permission for restricted use of Bharat Biotech-developed indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in emergency situation, especially in the context of infection by mutant strains, officials said.

The recommendation for Bharat Biotech's vaccine came a day after the panel cleared the Serum Institute of India's emergency use athorisation application for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield.

This paves the way for the roll-out of at least two vaccines in India in the coming days, while two more are in advance stages of development.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said India was probably the only country where four vaccines were in the pipeline.

Asked about some religious figures raising doubts over vaccines, Javadekar said "our vaccine is effective" and the rest of the world was also using it. He added that vaccines are introduced after tests and those that would be brought in would be safe.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appealed to people on Saturday not to be misguided by "rumours" regarding the safety and efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine, and said, "We will not compromise on any protocol before approving a vaccine."

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has recommended granting permission to the Serum Institute of Institute (SII) for restricted emergency use of Covishield in India, subject to multiple regulatory conditionalities.

"The SEC of CDSCO met on January 1 and 2 and made the recommendations for the consideration and final decision of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)," the ministry said.

Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The SEC again deliberated on the emergency use authorisation (EUA) application of Bharat Biotech on Saturday after it presented the updated data, justification and requested for consideration of their proposal in the wake of incidence of new mutated coronavirus infection.

It recommended "grant of permission for restricted use in emergency situation in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, specially in the context of infection by mutant strains, to Bharat Biotech," the health ministry stated.

According to sources, the committee, however, stated that the firm shall continue the ongoing phase 3 clinical trial and submit data emerging from the trial as and when available.

The committee noted that the vaccine is an inactivated whole virion, coronavirus vaccine, having potential to target mutated coronavirus strains, a source said. The data generated so far demonstrates a strong immune response (both antibody as well as T cell) and in-vitro viral neutralisation.

While granting the restricted emergency use approval for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, the panel had imposed certain regulatory provisions, including that the shot is indicated for active immunisation in individuals of 18 years or more to prevent the disease and that SII should submit safety, efficacy and immunogenicity data from the ongoing clinical trials in the country and across the globe for review at the earliest.

Also, the Pune-based firm should submit the safety data including the data on adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) and adverse event of special interest (AESI) with due analysis every 15 days for the first two months and monthly thereafter till the completion of the ongoing clinical trial in the country, according to the recommendations.

Thereafter, the firm should submit the safety data as per the provisions and standard procedures.

According to sources, the recommendations stated that the vaccine should be supplied along with fact-sheet and separate leaflet for the guidance of the healthcare provider.

The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has tied up with AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield.

According to sources, the firm had presented the details of the conditions and restrictions under which AstraZeneca was granted emergency use authorisation in the UK and the revised fact sheet and prescribing information in Indian context as required by the committee.

SII had applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for EUA for Oxford COVID-19 vaccine on December 6, while the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had sought the nod for its indigenously developed Covaxin on December 7.

Pfizer had applied for regulatory approval for its vaccine on December 4 has not yet turned for deliberation.

After detailed deliberations, the SEC has also recommended for grant of permission to Cadila Healthcare Ltd in Ahmedabad for conduct of phase-3 clinical trial protocol for its vaccine candidate.