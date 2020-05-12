Coronavirus lockdown: West Bengal promotes Class 11 students for current academic year

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has asked institutions to promote all students of Class 11 to Class 12 for the current academic year.

A notice, sent to the heads of the institutions, mentions that the announcement has been made as declared by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and as per the instructions of State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

The council has asked institutions to send the marks of completed examinations of Class 11 within 22 June. The marks should be sent to the WBCHSE regional office either via post or by e-mail at wbhsexam@gmail.com.

The institutional heads have been asked to conserve the unused blank answer scripts of Class 11 for the council to collect.

As per a report by The Telegraph, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said last month that the remaining papers of the Bengal higher secondary exams will be held in June and all Class 11 students of the schools following the higher secondary curriculum will be promoted to Class 12.

Around 10 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 11 exams in the state.

Three papers were suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown. The first lockdown in the country came into effect on 25 March.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.