Coronavirus Lockdown: NCERT releases alternative four-week academic calendar for primary school students

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has come up with an alternative academic calendar for primary school students in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

This calendar will help students receive education at home with their teachers through technological tools till schools reopen.

The calendar has been prepared for four weeks and may be extended further, if required.

The themes or topics in the calendar have been taken from the syllabus and are linked with learning outcomes. All the subjects are covered in this curriculum, besides art education, health and physical education.

The guidelines have been formulated keeping in mind the fact that many teachers and parents have only simple mobile phones as a tool available at their homes.

The NCERT says, “This calendar includes not only generic guidelines and subject specific activities, but also detailed material on the use of different technological and social media tools as well as strategies for reducing stress and anxiety in the present time.”

The calendar also suggests ways to check the learning outcomes. It says that this can be done by asking questions, encouraging interaction, suggesting another activity of a similar kind, observing children’s interest and participation in the activity.

Activities given in the calendar are supported by links of e-resources. However, if students can’t access the links due to lack of internet connection, teachers may guide them over the phone.

