Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the innoculation will start from Saturday 'as per the availability' of vaccine doses. 'We will be receiving 18 lakh doses in May. I urge the Centre to increase the supply,' said the CM

There were around 50 other patients at the four-storeyed Welfare Hospital when the fire broke out in the COVID-19 ward at 1 am. They were rescued by locals and firefighters, an official said.

Gut-wrenching visuals of the tragedy showed remains of some patients burned alive on stretchers and beds.

At least 18 coronavirus patients died after a fire broke out at a hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch in the early hours on Saturday.

I express my condolences to the patients, doctors and hospital staff who lost their lives in the fire accident at Bharuch Hospital. The state government will provide assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the victims of the accident, said Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday.

Kejriwal said his government has placed orders for 6.7 million doses each of Covishield and Covaxin which will be delivered over three months. "We aim to vaccinate everyone in the next three months if a sufficient quantity of vaccines is supplied by the companies," he added.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked the people between the age group of 18 and 44 not to queue up outside COVID-19 vaccination centres from 1 May (Saturday), adding the National Capital hasn’t yet received doses. He said around 0.3 million doses of Covishield are expected by 3 May.

We had planned a big event for Saturday, but we received only 3 lakh vaccine doses. Out of that 20,000 have been given to Pune district. Today we don't have vaccines to inoculate people aged 45 years and above. Hence vaccination centres in Pune dist are closed for next two days, said Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday.

"We will be receiving 18 lakh doses in May. I again urge the Central government to increase the supply," he added.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray Friday said that the state has 3 lakh COVID-19 vaccines, but will begin the vaccination for 18+ from Saturday. "Today we have received 3 lakh vaccine doses. From Saturday, we will start vaccination for adults above the age of 18 years with whatever vaccine supply that is made available to us," he said.

Several state governments have said they won't be able to start the Phase 3 vaccination drive from Saturday because they do not have sufficient doses. This phase of vaccination drive is for people between the age group of 18-45 years.

A fire in a COVID-19 hospital ward in Gujarat's Bharuch killed 18 patients early Saturday, as the country grappling with the worst outbreak yet steps up a vaccination drive for all its adults even though some states say don't have enough jabs.

Fifty other patients at the Welfare Hospital in Bharuch, a town in Gujarat state, were rescued by hospital workers and firefighters, said police officer Rajendrasinh Chudasama.

The fire broke out in a COVID-19 ward on the ground floor and was extinguished within an hour, PTI quoted the fire service as saying. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

On 23 April, a fire in an intensive care unit killed 13 COVID-19 patients in the Virar area on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Faced with an unprecedented surge in cases that has filled hospitals and crematoriums, creating a major crisis in a country of 1.4 billion, the government on Saturday shifted its faltering vaccination campaign into high gear by saying all adults 18 and over were getting their shots.

Since January, nearly 10 percent of Indians have received one dose, but only around 1.5% have received both, though India is one of the world's biggest producers of vaccines.

Some states already said they do not have enough doses for everyone. Even the ongoing effort to inoculate people above 45 is stuttering.

The state of Maharashtra has said it won't be able to start on Saturday. Satyender Jain, the Delhi health minister, said earlier this week that the city doesn’t have enough doses to vaccinate people between 18 and 44.

India on Friday reported another global daily record of 386,452 new cases, pushing the overall toll to more than 18.7 million since the pandemic began, second only to the United States. The Health Ministry also reported 3,498 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 208,330. Experts believe both figures are an undercount.

The US meanwhile joined a growing list of countries restricting travel from India, the White House said, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus .

President Joe Biden spoke Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the growing health crisis and pledged to immediately send assistance. This week, the US began delivering therapeutics, rapid virus tests and oxygen to India, along with some materials needed for India to boost its domestic production of COVID-19 vaccines.

Additionally, a CDC team of public health experts was expected to be on the ground soon to help Indian health officials move to slow the spread of the virus.

Other nations have also sent assistance, and the Indian air force airlifted oxygen containers from Singapore, Dubai and Bangkok.