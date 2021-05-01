live

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra to begin limited vaccination for 18-45 age group with 3 lakh doses from today

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the innoculation will start from Saturday 'as per the availability' of vaccine doses. 'We will be receiving 18 lakh doses in May. I urge the Centre to increase the supply,' said the CM

FP Staff May 01, 2021 10:32:15 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

May 01, 2021 - 10:42 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Maharashtra to begin limited vaccination for 18-45 age group with 3 lakh doses from today

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray Friday said that the state has 3 lakh COVID-19 vaccines, but will begin the vaccination for 18+ from Saturday. "Today we have received 3 lakh vaccine doses. From Saturday, we will start vaccination for adults above the age of 18 years with whatever vaccine supply that is made available to us," he said.

"We will be receiving 18 lakh doses in May. I again urge the Central government to increase the supply," he added. 

May 01, 2021 - 10:07 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Vaccine centres in Pune to be shut for two days: Ajit Pawar

We had planned a big event for Saturday, but we received only 3 lakh vaccine doses. Out of that 20,000 have been given to Pune district. Today we don't have vaccines to inoculate people aged 45 years and above. Hence vaccination centres in Pune dist are closed for next two days, said Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday.

May 01, 2021 - 10:02 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

India becomes first country to register over 4 lakh daily COVID-19 cases

With 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, India on Saturday became the first country in the world to register over 4 lakh infections in a single day. As many as 3,523 new deaths were also reported on the day.

May 01, 2021 - 09:56 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

India's COVID-19 recoveries over 1.56 crore

The total number of people who recuperated from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours rose to 2,99,988 on Saturday, said the health ministry. With this, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries surged over 1.56 crore. 

The national COVID-19 recovery rate is currently at 81.83 percent.

May 01, 2021 - 09:48 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

3,523 COVID-19 deaths in India in a day 

With the death of 3,523 more COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours, the total number of fatalities in the country climbed to 2,11,853 on Saturday, said the Union health ministry. This takes the national fatality rate to 1.1 percent.

May 01, 2021 - 09:47 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

More than 4 lakh COVID-19 cases in India, biggest spike in 24 hours

India registered 4,01,993 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to more than 1.91 crore on Saturday, said the Union health ministry.

May 01, 2021 - 09:28 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Delhi won't begin third phase of inoculation drive today 

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked the people between the age group of 18 and 44 not to queue up outside COVID-19 vaccination centres from 1 May (Saturday), adding the National Capital hasn’t yet received doses. He said around 0.3 million doses of Covishield are expected by 3 May.

Kejriwal said his government has placed orders for 6.7 million doses each of Covishield and Covaxin which will be delivered over three months. "We aim to vaccinate everyone in the next three months if a sufficient quantity of vaccines is supplied by the companies," he added.

May 01, 2021 - 09:03 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Gujarat govt to provide Rs 4 lakh each to kin of victims of Bharuch hospital fire

I express my condolences to the patients, doctors and hospital staff who lost their lives in the fire accident at Bharuch Hospital. The state government will provide assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the victims of the accident, said Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday.

May 01, 2021 - 08:58 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

At least 17 states, UTs to miss phase 3 vaccination launch today

A whopping 17 states and Union Territories have expressed doubts over their ability to launch the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination, set to begin today (Saturday, 1 May), for people between the ages of 18 and 45.

These states include Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana. In other states like Uttar Pradesh, the government said that the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive will be launched only in certain districts.

This is even as India saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976.

Read full article here...

May 01, 2021 - 08:50 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Joe Biden restricts travel to US from India

US President Joe Biden on Friday issued a proclamation, restricting travel to the United States of all non-citizens who have stayed in India in the past 14 days.

The proclamation, which comes into effect on 4 May, has been issued due to the "extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in India".

US nationals, those on Green Cards, their non-citizen spouses and children below 21 years of age, are among the various categories exempted from the restrictions.

The new travel restrictions have been imposed for an indefinite period and will require another presidential proclamation to end it.

Read full article here...

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the innoculation will start from Saturday 'as per the availability' of vaccine doses. 'We will be receiving 18 lakh doses in May. I urge the Centre to increase the supply,' said the CM.

With the death of 3,523 more COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours, the total number of fatalities in the country climbed to 2,11,853 on Saturday, said the Union health ministry. This takes the national fatality rate to 1.1 percent.

Several state governments have said they won't be able to start the Phase 3 vaccination drive from Saturday because they do not have sufficient doses. This phase of vaccination drive is for people between the age group of 18-45 years.

A fire in a COVID-19 hospital ward in Gujarat's Bharuch killed 18 patients early Saturday, as the country grappling with the worst outbreak yet steps up a vaccination drive for all its adults even though some states say don't have enough jabs.

Fifty other patients at the Welfare Hospital in Bharuch, a town in Gujarat state, were rescued by hospital workers and firefighters, said police officer Rajendrasinh Chudasama.

The fire broke out in a COVID-19 ward on the ground floor and was extinguished within an hour, PTI quoted the fire service as saying. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

On 23 April, a fire in an intensive care unit killed 13 COVID-19 patients in the Virar area on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Faced with an unprecedented surge in cases that has filled hospitals and crematoriums, creating a major crisis in a country of 1.4 billion, the government on Saturday shifted its faltering vaccination campaign into high gear by saying all adults 18 and over were getting their shots.

Since January, nearly 10 percent of Indians have received one dose, but only around 1.5% have received both, though India is one of the world's biggest producers of vaccines.

Some states already said they do not have enough doses for everyone. Even the ongoing effort to inoculate people above 45 is stuttering.

The state of Maharashtra has said it won't be able to start on Saturday. Satyender Jain, the Delhi health minister, said earlier this week that the city doesn’t have enough doses to vaccinate people between 18 and 44.

India on Friday reported another global daily record of 386,452 new cases, pushing the overall toll to more than 18.7 million since the pandemic began, second only to the United States. The Health Ministry also reported 3,498 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 208,330. Experts believe both figures are an undercount.

The US meanwhile joined a growing list of countries restricting travel from India, the White House said, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus .

President Joe Biden spoke Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the growing health crisis and pledged to immediately send assistance. This week, the US began delivering therapeutics, rapid virus tests and oxygen to India, along with some materials needed for India to boost its domestic production of COVID-19 vaccines.

Additionally, a CDC team of public health experts was expected to be on the ground soon to help Indian health officials move to slow the spread of the virus.

Other nations have also sent assistance, and the Indian air force airlifted oxygen containers from Singapore, Dubai and Bangkok.

Updated Date: May 01, 2021 10:32:54 IST

TAGS:

