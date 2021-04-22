Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Can consider a temporary ban on smoking, says Bombay HC
During a hearing on the dearth of Remdesivir, oxygen and hospital beds in Maharashtra, Chief justice of the Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta said the courtca consider issuing a temporary ban on smoking if there is study which shows that smoking contributes to COVID-19, reported LiveLaw.
CJ- Is there a study on how many smokers in the past year have succumbed to Covid? If there is a study that shows smoking contributes to covid... we can consider a temporary ban. #Covid19 #BombayHC— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 22, 2021

Home ministry issues orders for unrestricted supply of medical oxygen
The Union Home Ministry on Thursday issued orders directing states not to impose restrictions on interstate movement of medical oxygen, It also said that no restrictions should be imposed on oxygen manufacturers to limit oxygen supply to hospitals in states and UTs where they are located.
#JUSTIN: Union Home Secretary passes an order under DM Act to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen across the country. Says there should be free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles into the cities. DMs, SSPs will be personally liable for implementation of order. pic.twitter.com/C3U6SznYIE— The Leaflet (@TheLeaflet_in) April 22, 2021

Shops in Haryana to close at 6 pm from tomorrow
Haryana minister Anil Vij on Thursday said all shops in the state will shut at 6 pm from Friday and all non essential gatherings are banned. "Anybody holding any function within prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned SDM," Vij said on Twitter.
All shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from Tomorrow, all non essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned SDM.— ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) April 22, 2021

Saroj Hospital moves Delhi HC, seeks immediate oxygen supply

Over 300 passengers flee Silchar airport to avoid COVID-19 testing

Tag oxygen tanks as ambulances, appeals Dr Sangita Reddy
Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals on Twitter appealed to the government to tag oxygen tank as ambulances and enable quick movement through the green corridor.
Reddy had earlier alleged that the Haryana Police were not allowing oxygen to go out of the state and requested for urgent intervention. "As I tweet, an oxygen tanker is outside the gate of Air Liquide Panipat plant at IOCL and he is not being allowed inside Haryana police are stopping it and not letting the oxygen out of Haryana. Need urgent intervention," she said. About an hour later, Reddy tweeted to say that the driver had been allowed inside and hoped that the oxygen will be sent out soon.
Update: The driver has just been allowed inside & hopefully the oxygen will be sent out soon.— Dr. Sangita Reddy (@drsangitareddy) April 22, 2021
Further to my earlier tweet an appeal once again to the Govt to please tag oxygen tank as ambulances & enable quick green corridor movement@PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @rajnathsingh https://t.co/5kaaPFA9va

Ten states account for 75% new cases, says health ministry

SC to examine power of high courts to declare lockdown

SC seeks national plan on supply of oxygen, medicines for COVID-19 patients
As the country grapples with the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the prevailing grim situation and said it wanted a national plan on issues, including supply of oxygen and essential drugs for treatment of patients infected with the virus.

As the country grapples with the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the prevailing grim situation and said it wanted a national plan on issues, including supply of oxygen and essential drugs for treatment of patients infected with the virus.
India registered over 3.14 lakh new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest-ever single-day count recorded in any country, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to1,59,30,965.
According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, a total of 3,14,835 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, while the toll increased to1,84,657 with a record 2,104 new fatalities.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate fell below 85 percent.
Registering a steady increase for the 43rd day in a row, the active cases have increased to 22,91,428 comprising 14.38 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 84.46 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,34, 54,880. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.16 percent, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August,30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on 19 April.
According to the ICMR, 27,27,05,103 samples have been tested up to 21 April with 16,51,711 samples being tested on Wednesday.
The 2,104 new fatalities include 568 from Maharashtra, 249 from Delhi, 193 from Chhattisgarh, 187 from Uttar Pradesh, 125 from Gujarat and,116 from Karnataka.
A total of 1,84,657 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 61,911 from Maharashtra, 13,762 from Karnataka ,13,258 from Tamil Nadu, 12,887 from Delhi, 10,710 from West Bengal, 10,346 from Uttar Pradesh, 8,114 from Punjab and 7,510 from Andhra Pradesh.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
