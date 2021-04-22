Coronavirus Live Updates: The order said that there should be free movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles into cities and DMs and deputy commissioners of police should ensure order is being implemented

As the country grapples with the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the prevailing grim situation and said it wanted a national plan on issues, including supply of oxygen and essential drugs for treatment of patients infected with the virus. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said it would also consider the issue pertaining to the method and manner of COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

The apex court appointed senior advocate Harish Salve as an amicus curiae to assist it in the suo motu proceedings.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,468. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 33,106 while Delhi reported 24,638 new cases.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Gujarat are among 10 states that account for over 75 percent of the 3,14,835 new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. The other states in the list of 10 are Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

Update: The driver has just been allowed inside & hopefully the oxygen will be sent out soon. Further to my earlier tweet an appeal once again to the Govt to please tag oxygen tank as ambulances & enable quick green corridor movement @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @rajnathsingh https://t.co/5kaaPFA9va

Reddy had earlier alleged that the Haryana Police were not allowing oxygen to go out of the state and requested for urgent intervention. "As I tweet, an oxygen tanker is outside the gate of Air Liquide Panipat plant at IOCL and he is not being allowed inside Haryana police are stopping it and not letting the oxygen out of Haryana. Need urgent intervention," she said. About an hour later, Reddy tweeted to say that the driver had been allowed inside and hoped that the oxygen will be sent out soon.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals on Twitter appealed to the government to tag oxygen tank as ambulances and enable quick movement through the green corridor.

"Around 300 people created chaos at both places, mainly over payment of Rs 500 for the tests," he said.

Over 300 passengers, who landed at the Silchar airport on Wednesday, created disorder and fled the facility to escape mandatory COVID-19 testing, officials said on Thursday, and asserted criminal action will be initiated against them. Cachar district Additional Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan said a total of 690 passengers arrived at the airport from various parts of the country aboard six aircraft. He said they were supposed to undergo swab tests at the airport and the nearby Tikol Model Hospital.

The petition sought direction to the Centre, Delhi government and Inox, which supplies oxygen to hospitals in Delhi, to immediately supply 3000 cubic metre of oxygen and continue the same on a daily basis during the current COVID-19 wave.

Another private hospital dedicated to COVID-19 cases approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking directions for immediate supply of oxygen for seriously ill patients as it has run out of it. The plea by Saroj Super Specialty Hospital has been listed for hearing before a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli at 3 pm.

All shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from Tomorrow, all non essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned SDM.

Haryana minister Anil Vij on Thursday said all shops in the state will shut at 6 pm from Friday and all non essential gatherings are banned. "Anybody holding any function within prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned SDM," Vij said on Twitter.

#JUSTIN : Union Home Secretary passes an order under DM Act to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen across the country. Says there should be free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles into the cities. DMs, SSPs will be personally liable for implementation of order. pic.twitter.com/C3U6SznYIE

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday issued orders directing states not to impose restrictions on interstate movement of medical oxygen, It also said that no restrictions should be imposed on oxygen manufacturers to limit oxygen supply to hospitals in states and UTs where they are located.

CJ- Is there a study on how many smokers in the past year have succumbed to Covid? If there is a study that shows smoking contributes to covid... we can consider a temporary ban. #Covid19 #BombayHC

During a hearing on the dearth of Remdesivir, oxygen and hospital beds in Maharashtra, Chief justice of the Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta said the courtca consider issuing a temporary ban on smoking if there is study which shows that smoking contributes to COVID-19, reported LiveLaw.

The Delhi High Court Thursday said the Centre's allocation of oxygen for Delhi from plants in other states like Haryana was not being respected by the local administration there and it needs to be resolved immediately. The observation by a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli came after the Delhi government told the court that oxygen that was to come from Panipat in Haryana was not being allowed to be picked up by the local police there, The Delhi government also told the court that oxygen which was to be picked up from some units in Uttar Pradesh could also not be lifted from there.

India registered over 3.14 lakh new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest-ever single-day count recorded in any country, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to1,59,30,965.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, a total of 3,14,835 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, while the toll increased to1,84,657 with a record 2,104 new fatalities.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate fell below 85 percent.

Registering a steady increase for the 43rd day in a row, the active cases have increased to 22,91,428 comprising 14.38 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 84.46 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,34, 54,880. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.16 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August,30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on 19 April.

According to the ICMR, 27,27,05,103 samples have been tested up to 21 April with 16,51,711 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The 2,104 new fatalities include 568 from Maharashtra, 249 from Delhi, 193 from Chhattisgarh, 187 from Uttar Pradesh, 125 from Gujarat and,116 from Karnataka.

A total of 1,84,657 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 61,911 from Maharashtra, 13,762 from Karnataka ,13,258 from Tamil Nadu, 12,887 from Delhi, 10,710 from West Bengal, 10,346 from Uttar Pradesh, 8,114 from Punjab and 7,510 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.