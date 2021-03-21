Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Six states account for 83.14% of new COVID-19 cases, says health ministry

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 27,126, followed by Punjab with 2,578, the ministry said

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,447 on Sunday as a 52-year-old man tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The new patient, who hails from Mamit district, tested positive for COVID-19 during screening at the inter-state border with Tripura, he said. The state now has 15 active cases, while 4,421 people have recovered from the disease and 11 patients have succumbed to the infection to date. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.42 percent. The administration has so far tested over 2.46 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 510 on Saturday, the official said.

Police started a drive to penalise people found violating the safety protocols amid surge in coronavirus cases. They have also collaborated with the mobile health teams in several districts to conduct RT-PCR tests on the spot, Gupta said.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta appealed to people to wear face masks, comply with number limits on social gatherings and avoid crowded places.

In view of the surge of COVID-19 in the state, teams of the Punjab Police on Saturday persuaded over 4,400 face-mask violators to undergo RT-PCR testing. As many as 1,800 more people were fined as they were found not wearing face masks, police said. Police also distributed free face masks to over 12,000 people. The move came a day after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered enforcement of face masks in the state. He had directed police and health authorities to take people in public places without face masks to the nearest RT-PCR testing facility to ensure that they were not asymptomatic coronavirus cases.

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last two days, a senior health official said on Sunday. The northeastern state's caseload stands at 16,842, of which three are active cases, while 16,783 people have recovered from the disease and 56 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.64 percent, he said. The state has so far tested over 4.11 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 234 on Saturday, Jampa said. A total of 61,063 people have been vaccinated in Arunachal Pradesh to date, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said.

#Unite2FightCorona Union Health Secretary writes to Chief Secretary #Uttarakhand . Strongly highlights need for stringent measures to control the spread of #COVID19 during #KumbhMela . https://t.co/zxxMrqSt2h pic.twitter.com/kedzMRSqCO

"The state has been informed that the daily testing numbers reported in Haridwar (i.e.50,000 Rapid Antigen Tests and 5,000 RTPCR tests) are not enough to effectively offset huge number of expected pilgrim footfall. It has been advised that the share of RTPCR tests being conducted at present needs to be significantly increased as per the ICMR guidelines to ensure that the pilgrims and local population is appropriately tested," it said.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Uttarakhand Chief Secretary strongly highlighting the concerns raised by the high-level central team in its visit to Uttarakhand and about the need for stringent measures to control the spread of COVID-19 during Kumbh Mela, said the Union health ministry in a press release. According to the release, Bhushan also noted that as per the report of the central team, 10-20 pilgrims and 10-20 locals are being reported positive every day. "The state has been informed that daily testing numbers reported in Haridwar are not enough,"the release stated.

The Union health secretary had also advised the state government to scrupulously follow the SOPs issued by the Union health ministry and display signages to disseminate the main points of these SOPs and increase awareness of self-reporting, especially among local population. The state government has also been advised to set up system for generating early warning signals in areas with susceptible population by monitoring trend of ARI/ ILI cases through Emergency Operational Centres, target significantly enhanced testing in potential high transmission areas and continue periodic testing of frontline workers before and after auspicious snan days of the Kumbh. Other recommendations to the state government includes ensuring operationalization of adequate critical care treatment facilities and effective risk communication for strict adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour. "In case of surge in cases/super spreader events, promptly send samples for genome sequencing in consultation with NCDC," the Uttarakhand government was advised.

Pakistan imposed a complete ban on travel from 12 countries, including South Africa, Rwanda and Tanzania, in a bid to curb the spike of coronavirus cases as the country on Sunday recorded 3,667 new cases, taking the national tally to 626,802. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) notified a fresh list of countries categorised into A, B and C after emergence of South African and Brazilian strain of the virus and imposed a complete ban on travel from 12 countries, categorised as C. The travel restrictions and a ban on inbound passengers from 12 countries will remain effective from 23 March to 5 April. Botswana, Brazil, Columbia, Comoros, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia have been placed in category C.

Some states in the country are noticing a spike in the daily new cases, said the Union health ministry, adding that Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 77.7 percent of the new cases in last 24 hours. "83.14 percent of the new cases are from six states," the ministry said. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 27,126. It is followed by Punjab with 2,578 while Kerala reported 2,078 new cases.

The Union health ministry said that six states account for 86.8 percent of the 197 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (92), followed Punjab with 38 daily fatalities and Kerala with 15 deaths. "Seventeen states/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Assam, Goa, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Puducherry, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh," the ministry said in a release.

"As on Day-64 of the vaccination drive (20 March, 2021), more than 25 Lakh (25,40,449) vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 22,83,157 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 38,669 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,57,292 HCWs and FLWs received second dose of vaccine," the ministry said in a release.

Citing provisional reports till 7 am on Sunday, the Union health ministry said that over 4.4 cr (4,46,03,841) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered through 7,25,138 sessions. A total of 77,79,985 health care workers have received their first doses while 48,77,356 have also received their second doses, As many as 80,84,311 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccines while 26,01,298 have been administered the second dose. A total of 36,33,473 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities have been given the first dose and 1,76,27,418 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years, the ministry said.



Single-day spike of 43,846 new COVID-19 cases, 197 fatalities push COVID-19 case count in India to 1,15,99,130 and toll to 1,59,755, reports news agency PTI. According to the Union health ministry's data updated at 8 am, 22,956 persons recuperated from the disease in 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,11,30,288. Active cases rose by 20,693 to 3,09,087 and constitute 2.66 percent of the total cases.

Holding the laxity shown by people in following safety protocols as the reason behind the recent surge in coronavirus cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday urged them not to let their guard down against the infection, else the situation may turn "dangerous".

"With vaccines available now, people feel they should not wear masks. Maximum people hang their masks around their neck, some keep it in their pocket and some do not use it at all," the minister said on Saturday evening.

COVID-19 cases have again started rising at some places in the country for the past some time and the laxity shown by people towards the infection is the basic reason behind it, Vardhan said, adding that the situation may turn "dangerous".

"I want to appeal to people of the country that they should not let the COVID appropriate behaviour get weakened at any cost. Maintaining social distancing, wearing masks properly and washing hands with soap probably are the biggest tools to win the fight against COVID-19 ," said Vardhan.

The Union health minister further said the two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, which had been made available in the country are the second tool in this fight against contagion.

He also said there was no need for vaccination for all from the scientific point of view while asserting that the two vaccines developed in the country are completely safe and effective.

The vaccination drive should also be turned into a mass movement, he said, adding that the vaccines are available at 50,000 government and private health facilities in the country.

The Union health minister said the priority groups have been set after keeping in the mind the scientific criteria and studying the behaviour of COVID-19 .

"You know that the behaviour of COVID virus is dynamic and the vaccination process is also dynamic. Under this dynamic process, the criteria will be expanded as and when the time requires," he said.

Asserting that saving lives is a priority for the government, the minister said Rs 35,000 crores had been earmarked in the Union Budget for the COVID-19 vaccination.

While expressing concern over the rise in cases in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, Vardhan said there was no doubt that coronavirus cases were rising in six to seven states, including Punjab and Maharashtra, and stressed that these states should be more careful.

He also said sequencing of the virus and its mutants was going on and one of the two vaccines was also effective against mutants.

Earlier, addressing a gathering to mark World Oral Health Day, Vardhan said the premier institutes like PGIMER have a bigger responsibility of mentoring and hand-holding, of creating successful models which contribute towards the ultimate goal of 'health for all.'

"The year 2020 may go down in history as the 'Year of COVID', but it will also be remembered as the 'Year of Scientific Community'.

"The way our medical professionals and scientific community rose to the occasion, and even after one year still fighting without any trace of fatigue, thereby successfully managing the pandemic in a country of 1.3 billion, is a testimony that we have the DNA, sincerity, commitment and passion to accomplish the vision of good quality health for everyone," he said.

Complimenting PGIMER for its initiatives, the minister stated that the state-of-art facilities and equipment inaugurated are a major step forward in healthcare innovation and will go a long way in addressing the healthcare needs of the community of the region.

Vardhan also inaugurated a national resource centre for oral health care of children and elderly, an advanced PET-CT facility, 384 slice dual-source CT scan and a refractive surgery suite at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.