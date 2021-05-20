Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: Of the 3,874 new COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra on Thursday reported the highest number of fatalities with 594 patients succumbing to the viral infection

Auto refresh feeds

"To date, the United States has provided over $500 million in COVID relief to India, including contributions from the US federal and state governments, American companies and organizations and private citizens," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told members of the White House Foreign Press Group in a virtual press conference call.

The United States has so far provided over $500 million in COVID-19 assistance to India, the White House said on Wednesday, adding it would soon make a determination on distribution of the 80 million vaccines to other countries.

In the last past hours, 19,151 recoveries have been reported improving the discharge rate to 87.81 percent. So far, 10,45,643 people have been cured of the disease in West Bengal.

West Bengal's COVID-19 toll rose to 13,733 after 157 more people succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, the state health department said in a bulletin. Altogether 19,006 fresh cases of infection also took the tally to 11,90,867.

The country is witnessing a raging third wave of the pandemic, with health authorities reporting over 2,000 cases a day over the last week, prompting the government to impose travel restrictions, including lockdowns.

Sri Lanka's borders will be shut for all arrivals for ten days from 21 May, the Civil Aviation Authority said on Wednesday, while officials reported a record single-day COVID-19 spike of 3,051 cases, reported The Hindu .

The minister said that 51 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses will be made available by July and 216 crore more between August and December. He urged states to ensure that the healthcare and frontline workers are fully vaccinated, as they form the vulnerable categories.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Wednesday said India will have procured 267 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of this year, and will be in a position to inoculate at least all of its adult population, according to an official statement.

India registered 2,76,070 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, pushing the overall count over 2.57 crore on Thursday, according to the Union health ministry.

With the death of 3,874 more coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours, the total number of fatalities in the country increased over 2.87 lakh on Thursday, said the health ministry. This takes the national fatality rate to 1.11 percent.

At least 32.23 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 till 19 May, according to ICMR.

Over 20.55 lakh COVID-19 samples were tested for the infection in the past 24 hours, accounting for the highest single-day tests so far, said the Indian Council of Medical Research on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday will interact with district officials from 10 states regarding the COVID-19 situation at 11 am. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to join the review meet along with Chief Secretary, Health Secretary and DM's of 54 districts.

Kalra was nabbed from Gurugram on Sunday night and was formally arrested on Monday. He was on the run for over a week since the seizure of more than 500 oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha, Town Hall, and Nega and Ju restaurants owned by him.

The Delhi High Court is likely to pass the final order in the oxygen concentrators black marketing case on Thursday. A Delhi Court on Monday remanded businessman Navneet Kalra to three days police custody in connection with a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in South Delhi restaurants.

The Delhi High Court will continue to hear petitions on Thursday concerning COVID-19 situation in the National Capital. Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh are hearing the matter.

She said earlier, the number was in single-digit. "But, now we have crossed the three-digit mark and are getting more than 20 cases of the infection every single day. We have made mucor wards separately at AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Trauma Centre, and AIIMS Jhajjar," Dr Padma added.

"In Delhi's AIIMS, there are more than 20 cases of mucormycosis reported in emergency today. Mycormycosis was always there in those who are immunocompromised, diabetic, high steroid dose, but it was never in this number," she said.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, is reporting more than 20 cases of 'Black Fungus' (Mucormycosis) disease on a daily basis, Dr MV Padma Srivastava, Head, Department of Neurology told ANI.

"Most of the oxygen refillers are not complying with court and GNCTD orders. In the past also the refillers have not appeared. Either we will not take some coercive steps against some people. If trend remains, we will be left with no other option," he added.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Delhi government, on Thursday in the high court said that the National Capital currently has a "sizeable" buffer stock of oxygen. "Entire pressure on oxygen supply is non existent presently," said Mehra.

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed all 15 oxygen refillers in the National Capital to remain present before court on 24 May. This was announced after Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Delhi government, said that refillers failed to comply court order to provide information with respect to oxygen supply to the National Capital.

This was followed by 468 deaths in Karnataka, 365 in Tamil Nadu, 280 in Uttar Pradesh, 235 in Delhi, 208 in Punjab, 193 in Uttarakhand, 157 in West Bengal, 153 in Haryana, 146 in Chhattisgarh, 139 in Rajasthan, 112 in Kerala, 106 in Andhra Pradesh and 104 in Bihar.

Of the 3,874 new COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra on Thursday reported the highest number of fatalities with 594 patients succumbing to the viral infection. The daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the health ministry.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise. "Pahadia left us because of COVID. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning," Gehlot tweeted.

Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia passed away due to COVID-19. He was 89. The chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar, Pahadia died on Wednesday.

National recovery rate has grown further to touch 86.74 percent, said the ministry.

India’s daily COVID-19 recoveries continue to outnumber the single-day cases for the seventh consecutive day, said the health ministry Thursday, adding, that over 3.69 lakh recoveries were registered in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.71 percent, he added.

Thane has reported 961 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,04,448, an official said on Thursday.The virus also claimed the lives of 65 more people, taking the toll in the district to 8,648, he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "In rural areas of UP, coronavirus is rapidly infecting people and killing them. People are forced to somehow cremate the dead. For extending every kind of help to such desolate poor and destitute families, the government should immediately move beyond mere proclamations and become active."

BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to extend all possible help to the people in rural areas battling coronavirus. She also expressed concern over the rising COVID-19 toll in the country.

Kalra was nabbed from Gurugram on Sunday night and was formally arrested on Monday. He was on the run for over a week since the seizure of more than 500 oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha, Town Hall, and Nega and Ju restaurants owned by him.

The Delhi High Court is likely to pass the final order in the oxygen concentrators black marketing case on Thursday. A Delhi Court on Monday remanded businessman Navneet Kalra to three days police custody in connection with a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in South Delhi restaurants.

The Delhi High Court will continue to hear petitions on Thursday concerning COVID-19 situation in the National Capital. Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh are hearing the matter.

She said earlier, the number was in single-digit. "But, now we have crossed the three-digit mark and are getting more than 20 cases of the infection every single day. We have made mucor wards separately at AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Trauma Centre, and AIIMS Jhajjar," Dr Padma added.

"In Delhi's AIIMS, there are more than 20 cases of mucormycosis reported in emergency today. Mycormycosis was always there in those who are immunocompromised, diabetic, high steroid dose, but it was never in this number," she said.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, is reporting more than 20 cases of 'Black Fungus' (Mucormycosis) disease on a daily basis, Dr MV Padma Srivastava, Head, Department of Neurology told ANI.

Court records the submissions in the order. Since there was extreme dearth of inter alia oxygen and refillers were also hard pressed to deal with the situation, we consciously did not take a strict view of the matter despite non compliance : Court #Oxygen #DelhiHighCourt

"Most of the oxygen refillers are not complying with court and GNCTD orders. In the past also the refillers have not appeared. Either we will not take some coercive steps against some people. If trend remains, we will be left with no other option," he added.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Delhi government, on Thursday in the high court said that the National Capital currently has a "sizeable" buffer stock of oxygen. "Entire pressure on oxygen supply is non existent presently," said Mehra.

The direction was issued because there was leakage of oxygen and cylinder were being sold at exorbitant prices. Since situation was now eased there can be no reason for refillers to not the system in place and make it operational with regard to regular updates: #DelhiHighCourt

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed all 15 oxygen refillers in the National Capital to remain present before court on 24 May. This was announced after Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Delhi government, said that refillers failed to comply court order to provide information with respect to oxygen supply to the National Capital.

This was followed by 468 deaths in Karnataka, 365 in Tamil Nadu, 280 in Uttar Pradesh, 235 in Delhi, 208 in Punjab, 193 in Uttarakhand, 157 in West Bengal, 153 in Haryana, 146 in Chhattisgarh, 139 in Rajasthan, 112 in Kerala, 106 in Andhra Pradesh and 104 in Bihar.

Of the 3,874 new COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra on Thursday reported the highest number of fatalities with 594 patients succumbing to the viral infection. The daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the health ministry.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise. "Pahadia left us because of COVID. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning," Gehlot tweeted.

Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia passed away due to COVID-19. He was 89. The chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar, Pahadia died on Wednesday.

National recovery rate has grown further to touch 86.74 percent, said the ministry.

India’s daily COVID-19 recoveries continue to outnumber the single-day cases for the seventh consecutive day, said the health ministry Thursday, adding, that over 3.69 lakh recoveries were registered in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.71 percent, he added.

Thane has reported 961 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,04,448, an official said on Thursday.The virus also claimed the lives of 65 more people, taking the toll in the district to 8,648, he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "In rural areas of UP, coronavirus is rapidly infecting people and killing them. People are forced to somehow cremate the dead. For extending every kind of help to such desolate poor and destitute families, the government should immediately move beyond mere proclamations and become active."

BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to extend all possible help to the people in rural areas battling coronavirus. She also expressed concern over the rising COVID-19 toll in the country.

Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: Of the 3,874 new COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra on Thursday reported the highest number of fatalities with 594 patients succumbing to the viral infection. The daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the health ministry.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Delhi government, on Thursday in the high court said, 'Entire pressure on oxygen supply is non existent presently.'

"Most of the oxygen refillers are not complying with court and GNCTD orders. In the past also the refillers have not appeared. Either we will not take some coercive steps against some people. If trend remains, we will be left with no other option," he added.

The high court on Tuesday declined to direct an expeditious decision on a bail plea filed by businessman Navneet Kalra, a day after a city court remanded him to three days' police custody.

Kalra was nabbed from Gurugram on Sunday night and was formally arrested on Monday. He was on the run for over a week since the seizure of more than 500 oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha, Town Hall, and Nega and Ju restaurants owned by him.

With the death of 3,874 more coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours, the total number of fatalities in the country increased over 2.87 lakh on Thursday, said the health ministry.

This takes the national fatality rate to 1.11 percent.

India registered 2,76,070 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, pushing the overall count over 2.57 crore on Thursday, according to the Union health ministry.

The health minister said that 51 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses will be made available by July and 216 crore more between August and December.

He urged states to ensure that the healthcare and frontline workers are fully vaccinated, as they form the vulnerable categories.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan Wednesday said India will have procured 267 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of this year, and will be in a position to inoculate at least all of its adult population, according to an official statement.

BJP president JP Nadda Wednesday said the coronavirus vaccine will be available for all in the country by December.

He accused the Congress of spreading anarchy at the time of the pandemic.

Nadda was reviewing the COVID-19 situation in Rajasthan in a virtual interaction with BJP state president Satish Poonia and party MPs from the state, a party statement said.

Nadda said the prime minister had warned the chief ministers of the states in March itself and asked them to be prepared for the second wave of coronavirus .

"India developed two indigenous vaccines for the first time in just nine months, which have been administered to 18 crore Indians so far. By the end of December, the vaccine will be available to all and its calendar has been set," he said.

Nadda said the Modi government at the Center has ensured the availability and supply of oxygen and medicines to all the states.

He said that real face of the Congress has been exposes after revelation of its "tool kit".

Even at the time of the pandemic, the Congress is trying to spread anarchy in the country and is working to destroy the morale of the people by spreading confusion among them, he alleged.

Besides Poonia, Union ministers Arjunram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Chaudhary, MPs PP Chaudhary, Narendra Kumar, Manoj Rajoria, Jaskaur Meena, Swami Sumedhanand and Ranjita Koli joined the meeting.