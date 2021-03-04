Coronavirus LIVE updates: Maharashtra among six states to account for 85.51% of new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus LIVE updates: The daily new cases of COVID-19 in India were recorded above 17,000 after a little over a month taking the total tally to 1,11,56,923 on Thursday

Auto refresh feeds

In the 45-59 years age group, 1,625 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

Over 25,000 beneficiaries, including 13,794 senior citizens, received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Wednesday, according to data shared by officials.

Thane has added 818 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,66,910, an official said on Thursday. Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, six more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the toll in the district to 6,286, he said.

India registered 17,407 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the overall count to 1,11,39,516, said the Union health ministry on Thursday. With 89 new fatalities, the COVID-19 toll in the country increased to 1,57,435.

As many as 1,08,26,075 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union health ministry said in its latest update on Thursday. With this, the national recovery rate has increased to 97.2 percent.

Pre-COVID, only a quarter of households (24 percent) in India had access to the internet and there is a large rural-urban and gender divide.

The report stated that online education is not an option for all as only one in four children has access to digital devices and internet connectivity.

Globally, schools for more than 16.8 crore children have been completely closed for almost a full year, it said.

Closure of 15 lakh schools due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdowns in 2020 impacted 24.7 crore children enrolled in elementary and secondary schools in India, a UNICEF report has found.

Of the total 1.11 crore COVID-19 infections, there are as many as 1.73 lakh active cases, said the health ministry on Thursday. The total active caseload accounts for 1.56 percent.

A total of 1,57,435 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 52,280 from Maharashtra followed by 12,504 from Tamil Nadu, 12,346 from Karnataka, 10,914 from Delhi, 10,272 from West Bengal, 8,728 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,170 from Andhra Pradesh.

With 89 new COVID-19 fatalities, the toll in the country increased to 1,57,435 on Thursday, said the Union health ministry. The 89 new fatalities include 42 from Maharashtra, 15 from Kerala and 12 from Punjab.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 21,91,78,908 COVID-19 samples have been tested up to 3 March. Of the total, 7,75,631 samples were tested on Wednesday alone.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his parents received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital on Thursday.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has two active cases, both in the Tirap district, he said.

The total caseload in the Northeastern state remained at 16,838, while 16,780 persons have recovered from the disease, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

Six states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka - account for 85.51 percent of the fresh COVID-19 infections registered in the past 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Thursday.

Thane has added 818 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,66,910, an official said on Thursday. Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, six more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the toll in the district to 6,286, he said.

India registered 17,407 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the overall count to 1,11,39,516, said the Union health ministry on Thursday. With 89 new fatalities, the COVID-19 toll in the country increased to 1,57,435.

As many as 1,08,26,075 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union health ministry said in its latest update on Thursday. With this, the national recovery rate has increased to 97.2 percent.

Pre-COVID, only a quarter of households (24 percent) in India had access to the internet and there is a large rural-urban and gender divide.

The report stated that online education is not an option for all as only one in four children has access to digital devices and internet connectivity.

Globally, schools for more than 16.8 crore children have been completely closed for almost a full year, it said.

Closure of 15 lakh schools due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdowns in 2020 impacted 24.7 crore children enrolled in elementary and secondary schools in India, a UNICEF report has found.

Of the total 1.11 crore COVID-19 infections, there are as many as 1.73 lakh active cases, said the health ministry on Thursday. The total active caseload accounts for 1.56 percent.

A total of 1,57,435 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 52,280 from Maharashtra followed by 12,504 from Tamil Nadu, 12,346 from Karnataka, 10,914 from Delhi, 10,272 from West Bengal, 8,728 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,170 from Andhra Pradesh.

With 89 new COVID-19 fatalities, the toll in the country increased to 1,57,435 on Thursday, said the Union health ministry. The 89 new fatalities include 42 from Maharashtra, 15 from Kerala and 12 from Punjab.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 21,91,78,908 COVID-19 samples have been tested up to 3 March. Of the total, 7,75,631 samples were tested on Wednesday alone.

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his parents get the first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine at LNJP hospital. People above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities are getting inoculated in this phase of COVID-19 vaccination. pic.twitter.com/WRzlN0gq4A

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his parents received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital on Thursday.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has two active cases, both in the Tirap district, he said.

The total caseload in the Northeastern state remained at 16,838, while 16,780 persons have recovered from the disease, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

Six states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka - account for 85.51 percent of the fresh COVID-19 infections registered in the past 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Thursday.

Coronavirus LATEST updates: The daily new cases of COVID-19 in India were recorded above 17,000 after a little over a month taking the total tally to 1,11,56,923 on Thursday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,26,075, taking the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.03 percent.

A total of 1,57,435 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 52,280 from Maharashtra followed by 12,504 from Tamil Nadu, 12,346 from Karnataka, 10,914 from Delhi, 10,272 from West Bengal, 8,728 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,170 from Andhra Pradesh.

As many as 1,08,26,075 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union health ministry said Thursday. With this, the national recovery rate has increased to 97.2 percent.

Over 25,000 beneficiaries, including 13,794 senior citizens, received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Wednesday, according to data shared by officials.

In the 45-59 years age group, 1,625 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on Monday when the second phase of the vaccination drive had begun in the national capital.

"Today, 25,054 people were vaccinated, out of which 13,794 were citizens in the age group of 60 and above," the official said.

On Tuesday, a total of 21,227 beneficiaries, including 10,213 senior citizens and 1,442 people in the age group of 45-59, received the shots.

In the first phase, starting 16 January, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, have been vaccinated in Delhi.

Four minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported on Wednesday, he said.

The exercise on Wednesday was carried out across 346 sites, as per data shared by officials.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that over 300 centres had been set up at 192 facilities across the city for this phase of the vaccination.

As per official estimates, there are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.

People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner. A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for vaccination, the officials said.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter card.

On Wednesday, second doses were given to 4,196 people, officials said, adding, 3,364 frontline workers and 2,075 healthcare workers were also vaccinated.