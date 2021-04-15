Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's active COVID-19 cases over 14.71 lakh; death rate at 1.23%

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In a record high, India on Thursday registered 2,00,739 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count over 1.40 crore, said the health ministry

In a record high, India on Thursday registered 2,00,739 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count over 1.40 crore, said the Union health ministry.

With the death of over 1,038 new COVID-19 patients, the total fatalities rose to 1,73,123 on Thursday, said the Union health ministry in its latest data. India's tally of more than 1.4 crore COVID-19 cases is the second-highest globally, behind the United States and ahead of Brazil's.

On Thursday, it was the fifth straight day of India recording over 1.5 lakh new cases and the ninth straight of over one lakh cases. While the United States took 21 days to reach the daily count of two lakh daily cases from one lakh per day, India reached that grim milestone in just 11 days.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 28,250. Fifty-one critical patients are on ventilator support, while 374 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

Mohali reported the maximum fresh cases at 508, followed by 489 in Ludhiana, 347 in Patiala, 316 in Amritsar and 276 in Jalandhar.

Of the latest deaths, 11 were reported from Amritsar, seven from Jalandhar and six each from Ludhiana and Patiala.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab surged to 2,82,505 on Wednesday as 3,329 more people tested positive for the disease, while the toll climbed to 7,672 with 63 new fatalities, according to a medical bulletin.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,43,18,455 according to the 8 pm provisional report.

As many as 69,974 COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) were operational, marking a rise of an average of 24,000 operational vaccination centres (45,000 CVCs on an average are functional on any given day). Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries, the ministry said.

Three states have administered more than 1 crore vaccinations Maharashtra (1,11,19,018), Rajasthan (1,02,15,471) and Uttar Pradesh (1,00,17,650).

The fourth day of the countrywide 'Tika Utsav' saw total vaccinations cross the 11.43 crore mark with more than 31.39 lakh vaccine doses being administered till 8 pm, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

Asserting that the government is committed to ensuring adequate availability of COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for harnessing the combined power of community groups, political parties and NGOs in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interacting with governors and lieutenant governors of all states and union territories through video conference, Modi urged them to actively engage in ensuring that social institutions collaborate seamlessly with state governments.

Modi said the feeling of "Janbhagidari" (people's participation) that was seen in curbing the virus last year needed to encouraged now as well and added the role of governors becomes all the more critical to achieving this.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also participated in the virtual interaction on the issue of the COVID-19 situation and ongoing vaccination drive in the country.

It took place amid an astronomical rise in the COVID infections across the country in the last few weeks that has seen India gallop past its last year peak with a number of states reporting new highs daily.

In his comments, Modi asserted that the government is committed to ensuring adequate availability of vaccines and highlighted that India has become the fastest nation to reach the landmark of 10 crore vaccinations.

Noting the positive impact of "tika utsav" (vaccination festival) in the last four days, he said that in this period, the vaccination drive was expanded and new vaccination centres also came up.

"Narendra Modi suggested that governors can actively engage to ensure that social institutions collaborate seamlessly with the state governments towards micro containment. He said their social network can help ensure an increase in the capacity of ambulances, ventilators and oxygen in hospitals. Along with spreading the message about vaccination and treatment, governors can also spread awareness about AYUSH-related remedies," an official statement said.

The prime minister noted that youths being our workforce are an important part of the economy, and said it is important to ensure that they follow all protocols and precautions.

Governors' role is also critical in ensuring the greater engagement of our students in university campuses towards this "Janbhagidari".

There is a need to focus on better utilization of facilities at university and college campuses, he said, adding that like the last year NCC and NSS have a key role to play this year as well.

"Governors are an important pillar of Janbhagidari in this battle and their coordination with state governments and guidance to the institutions of state will further strengthen the nation's resolve," he said.

Discussing the rise in the cases, Modi said the country stands to gain from the last year's experience and improved healthcare capacity.

The country has become "aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) in kits and other material related to testing, he asserted, adding that this has led to a reduction in the cost of RTPCR tests also.

Most of the products related to testing are also available on the GeM (Government e-Marketplace) portal.

"The prime minister emphasized the significance of increasing tracking, tracing and testing, and said that RTPCR testing needs to be increased from 60 percent to 70 percent. He said that it is pertinent to ensure that more and more people get tested," the statement said.

During the interaction, Naidu appreciated the prime minister for leading the fight against COVID-19 and his proactive steps to develop the infrastructure required to tackle the pandemic.

He also highlighted the scientific community's contribution in giving a vaccine to India and the whole world.

The Vice President called upon the governors to bring up a coordinated front by leading all-party meetings in their respective states and engaging with civil society organisations to spread awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour.

He said that a 'Team India spirit' cutting across policy lines should be adopted, and in this regard, governors as the 'Guardians of the State' could guide the state governments.

Union home minister stressed the importance of saving each and every life.

Union Health Secretary gave a presentation on COVID-19 cases and vaccination drive, providing an overview of how India has followed a proactive and preemptive approach in this endeavour.

The governors shared details of how their respective states are tackling the spread of the virus and coordinating activities towards ensuring a smooth implementation of the vaccination drive, while also mentioning the deficiencies of healthcare facilities in the states.

They gave suggestions for further improvement in the efforts and shared plans of how 'Janbhagidari' can be increased through the active social engagement of various groups.