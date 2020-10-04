Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports 940 deaths in past 24 hours, total fatalities now 1,01,782

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India’s coronavirus count rose to 65,49,393 on Sunday, as the country reported 75,829 new cases in the last 24 hours. India’s toll rose by 940 to 1,01,782. So far, more than 55 lakh people have recovered from the virus in India.

Auto refresh feeds

Meanwhile, Patnaik also congratulated Shehnaz Begum, a nonagenarian from Sambalpur, on recovering from COVID-19.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has spoken to his family members and prayed for the lawmaker's speedy recovery, a BJD statement said. Maharathy is among the 51 lawmakers of the state to have contracted the virus.

Senior BJD leader and Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was put on ventilator support after his health condition deteriorated, the ruling party in Odisha said on Saturday. Maharathy, also a former minister, tested positive on 14 September.

The deaths per million population in India is one of the lowest in the world. While the global average is 130 deaths per million population, India is reporting 73 deaths per million population, the ministry said.

While the global CFR stands at 2.97 percent as on today, the comparative figure for India is 1.56 percent, it said.

India has also maintained its global position with one of the lowest COVID-19 case fatality rates (CFR) when compared to several other countries.

India continues to occupy the top global position with the maximum number of COVID-19 recoveries and accounts for 21 percent of the recovered cases worldwide, while its share in the total cases stands at 18.6 percent, the Union Health Ministry said today.

"We're working hard to get me all the way back... I think I'll be back soon and I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started."

"I came here, wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now," Trump said from his business suite at Walter Reed military medical center near Washington.

US President Donald Trump posted a video Saturday from the hospital where he is battling COVID-19, saying he was improving and would be "back soon" — but acknowledging the crucial coming days would be "the real test."

As the world is racing to develop a potential vaccine against Covid-19, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will today give the details about India's coronavirus vaccine plan. When will India get Covid-19 vaccination? Who will be vaccinated first in the country and many other such questions will be answered by the Union Health Minister in today's Samvaad programme.

Trump, whose approval has taken a hit over his handling of the Covid-19 crisis, has frequently hinted a vaccine could be ready before the 3 November vote.

Stephane Bancel told the newspaper: "November 25 is the time we will have enough safety data to be able to put into an EUA file that we would send to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) - assuming that the safety data is good, i.e. a vaccine is deemed to be safe."

The news deals a blow to President Donald Trump's hopes of having an injection ready before the election to give his campaign a much-needed boost.

US biotech firm Moderna won't seek an emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine before November 25, its CEO told the Financial Times on Wednesday.

So far, more than 55 lakh people have recovered from the virus in India. The recovery rate is around 83% now.

India’s coronavirus count rose to 65,49,393 on Sunday, as the country reported 75,829 new cases in the last 24 hours. India’s toll rose by 940 to 1,01,782.

With 41 more patients cured of the disease, the total number of active cases in the region stands at 1,101 which included 769 in Leh and 332 in Kargil district, the officials said.

Forty-eight people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the virus caseload in the Union Territory to 4,477, officials said on Sunday.

The Union territory now has 173 active coronavirus cases, while 3,642 people have been cured of the disease and 53 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said. The administration had till Saturday sent 61,231 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 22 reports were awaited, the official added.

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,868 on Sunday as 10 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Eight new patients were detected during contact tracing, while two have travel history, he said. Eleven more people were cured of the disease, the official said.

He was on ventilator support since Friday.The veteran politician started his career as a student leader at the SCS College in Puri. He joined the Janata Dal in 1985 and was elected to the Assembly from the Pipili constituency.

The seven-time MLA from Pipili in Puri district is survived by wife Prativa, son Rudra Pratap and daughter Pallavi. Maharathy, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14, was discharged from the hospital after recovery but was admitted again as his condition became critical.

Biju Janata Dal MLA Pradeep Maharathy died at a private hospital in the early hours of Sunday, family sources said. He was 65.

"As you are aware, movement was suspended in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. We remain in touch with all concerned authorities including ministries of home affairs and health and family welfare," Srivastava said, responding to a media query on the issue.

In November last year, the two countries threw open the corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, in a historic people-to-people initiative.

The comments by spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava came in the wake of Pakistan's proposal to reopen the corridor which was shut in March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

India on Saturday said a decision to re-open the Kartarpur corridor would be taken in accordance with the protocols relating COVID-19 and easing of restrictions.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 3,015 active coronavirus cases, while 7,388 people have been cured of the disease so far and 18 people have succumbed to the disease, the official said.

As many as 205 more people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state to 70.89 percent, he said.

Of the 201 fresh cases, 80 were reported from the Capital Complex region, Changlang (16), 14 cases each from West Siang and Tirap, Kamle (11), East Siang (10), Lohit (9) and 8 each from Lower Subansiri and Namsai districts respectively, the official said.

At least 201 more people, including eight security personnel and 17 health care workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the northeastern state's caseload to 10,421, a senior health official said on Sunday.

"This lockdown has made people learn many household chores be it washing the utensils, mopping the floor and most importantly it has taught us to appreciate the past," he further said during the launch of the show.

In a reference to COVID-19, Khan said, "This is that year where the most negative word is positive."

Armed with a hammer, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who hosts the show, opened the 14th season, signifying that "Bigg Boss" is set to give a befitting response to 2020, which has been a difficult year so far.

"Bigg Boss", one of Indian television's most popular reality shows, had a grand premiere on Saturday night with its new season, minus the live audience, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're working hard to get me all the way back... I think I'll be back soon and I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started."

"I came here, wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now," Trump said from his business suite at Walter Reed military medical center near Washington.

US President Donald Trump posted a video Saturday from the hospital where he is battling COVID-19, saying he was improving and would be "back soon" — but acknowledging the crucial coming days would be "the real test."

Tune-In tomorrow at 1PM to learn more about India's #COVID19Vaccine plan ! When will we get #COVID19 vaccination? Who will be vaccinated first? What are the Government’s #COVID_19 immunization targets for Q2 2021? All these & more will be answered tomorrow on #SundaySamvaad ! pic.twitter.com/0UQ7a9oOoK

As the world is racing to develop a potential vaccine against Covid-19, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will today give the details about India's coronavirus vaccine plan. When will India get Covid-19 vaccination? Who will be vaccinated first in the country and many other such questions will be answered by the Union Health Minister in today's Samvaad programme.

Trump, whose approval has taken a hit over his handling of the Covid-19 crisis, has frequently hinted a vaccine could be ready before the 3 November vote.

Stephane Bancel told the newspaper: "November 25 is the time we will have enough safety data to be able to put into an EUA file that we would send to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) - assuming that the safety data is good, i.e. a vaccine is deemed to be safe."

The news deals a blow to President Donald Trump's hopes of having an injection ready before the election to give his campaign a much-needed boost.

US biotech firm Moderna won't seek an emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine before November 25, its CEO told the Financial Times on Wednesday.

So far, more than 55 lakh people have recovered from the virus in India. The recovery rate is around 83% now.

India’s coronavirus count rose to 65,49,393 on Sunday, as the country reported 75,829 new cases in the last 24 hours. India’s toll rose by 940 to 1,01,782.

With 41 more patients cured of the disease, the total number of active cases in the region stands at 1,101 which included 769 in Leh and 332 in Kargil district, the officials said.

Forty-eight people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the virus caseload in the Union Territory to 4,477, officials said on Sunday.

The Union territory now has 173 active coronavirus cases, while 3,642 people have been cured of the disease and 53 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said. The administration had till Saturday sent 61,231 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 22 reports were awaited, the official added.

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,868 on Sunday as 10 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Eight new patients were detected during contact tracing, while two have travel history, he said. Eleven more people were cured of the disease, the official said.

He was on ventilator support since Friday.The veteran politician started his career as a student leader at the SCS College in Puri. He joined the Janata Dal in 1985 and was elected to the Assembly from the Pipili constituency.

The seven-time MLA from Pipili in Puri district is survived by wife Prativa, son Rudra Pratap and daughter Pallavi. Maharathy, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14, was discharged from the hospital after recovery but was admitted again as his condition became critical.

Biju Janata Dal MLA Pradeep Maharathy died at a private hospital in the early hours of Sunday, family sources said. He was 65.

"As you are aware, movement was suspended in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. We remain in touch with all concerned authorities including ministries of home affairs and health and family welfare," Srivastava said, responding to a media query on the issue.

In November last year, the two countries threw open the corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, in a historic people-to-people initiative.

The comments by spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava came in the wake of Pakistan's proposal to reopen the corridor which was shut in March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

India on Saturday said a decision to re-open the Kartarpur corridor would be taken in accordance with the protocols relating COVID-19 and easing of restrictions.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 3,015 active coronavirus cases, while 7,388 people have been cured of the disease so far and 18 people have succumbed to the disease, the official said.

As many as 205 more people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state to 70.89 percent, he said.

Of the 201 fresh cases, 80 were reported from the Capital Complex region, Changlang (16), 14 cases each from West Siang and Tirap, Kamle (11), East Siang (10), Lohit (9) and 8 each from Lower Subansiri and Namsai districts respectively, the official said.

At least 201 more people, including eight security personnel and 17 health care workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the northeastern state's caseload to 10,421, a senior health official said on Sunday.

"This lockdown has made people learn many household chores be it washing the utensils, mopping the floor and most importantly it has taught us to appreciate the past," he further said during the launch of the show.

In a reference to COVID-19, Khan said, "This is that year where the most negative word is positive."

Armed with a hammer, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who hosts the show, opened the 14th season, signifying that "Bigg Boss" is set to give a befitting response to 2020, which has been a difficult year so far.

"Bigg Boss", one of Indian television's most popular reality shows, had a grand premiere on Saturday night with its new season, minus the live audience, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: India’s coronavirus count rose to 65,49,393 on Sunday, as the country reported 75,829 new cases in the last 24 hours. India’s toll rose by 940 to 1,01,782. So far, more than 55 lakh people have recovered from the virus in India.

US biotech firm Moderna won't seek an emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine before November 25, its CEO told the Financial Times. The news deals a blow to President Donald Trump's hopes of having an injection ready before the election to give his campaign a much-needed boost.

India's COVID-19 toll crossed one lakh and the infection tally climbed to 64,73,544, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 54 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to 83.84 percent, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

India reported 79,476 new infections on Saturday, while 1,069 died in a span of 24 hours taking the nationwide toll from the virus to 1,00,842, data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries have surged to 54,27,706, while there are 9,44,996 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.60 percent of the total caseload, the data showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.56 percent.

Meanwhile, the global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 34,817,275. While 25,879,985 have recovered, 1,032,708 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 75,49,076 cases. It is followed by India, which has 64,71,734 cases, Brazil (48,82,231) and Russia (11,94,643).

India tops global ranking with maximum Covid-19 recoveries, lowest mortality rate

India continues to occupy the top global position with the maximum number of COVID-19 recoveries and accounts for 21 percent of the recovered cases worldwide, while its share in the total cases stands at 18.6 percent, the Union Health Ministry said today.

India has also maintained its global position with one of the lowest COVID-19 case fatality rates (CFR) when compared to several other countries.

While the global CFR stands at 2.97 percent as on today, the comparative figure for India is 1.56 percent, it said.

The deaths per million population in India is one of the lowest in the world. While the global average is 130 deaths per million population, India is reporting 73 deaths per million population, the ministry said.

Trump undergoing Remdesivir therapy at military hospital; says 'doing well'

US President Donald Trump's condition has been "very concerning" over the last 24 hours, a source familiar with his health told AFP on Saturday, adding that the coming 48 hours would be critical.

"The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery," the news agency quoted the source as saying.

The assessment is at odds with the more optimistic picture presented by Trump's medical team, who said he was breathing well without oxygen and improving.

According to reports, the US president was given Remdesivir therapy at the hospital.

Trump, 74, and his wife US First Lady Melania Trump, 50, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

"Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!" Trump tweeted on Saturday.

While Trump, who showed "mild symptoms" of COVID-19, was flown to Walter Reed Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington DC, on Friday, the first lady stayed back at the White House.

Oxford vaccine could be rolled out within six months, says report

There is growing hope that a vaccine against the novel coronavirus may be given the green light by health regulators by the end of this year to be rolled out for a vaccination programme in six months' time or even less, according to a UK media report.

The vaccine candidate under trial by University of Oxford scientists in collaboration with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is the furthest in the process of trials and, according to a report in The Times, it could be given the required clearances by Christmas in December.

The newspaper quoted UK government sources involved in the making and distribution of vaccines as saying that a full vaccine roll-out programme for adults could take six months or less after approval.

We are looking at closer to six months and it is likely to be far shorter than that, a government source said.

According to the newspaper report, scientists on the trial are hopeful that they will get results before the end of this year, and that they will, at the very least show that it prevents 50 percent of infections, the threshold for success.

Jharkhand Minister dies after defeating coronavirus

A day after testing negative for coronavirus, Jharkhand Minority Welfare Minister Haji Hussain Ansari passed away on Saturday at the Medanta Hospital in Ranchi, a JMM leader said.

According to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya, Ansari's coronavirus report had come negative on Friday.

The 73-year-old leader was made minister for the second time in January this year in the Hemant Soren's government.

He was admitted in the hospital for treatment of coronavirus earlier on. He complained of breathing problem on Saturday.

25 states/UTs report fall in active COVID-19 cases in last week

As many as 25 states and union territories (UTs) have reported a fall in the number of active cases during the last week, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

"25 States/UTs have reported a fall in the number of Active Cases during the last week. Higher number of daily recoveries and persistently regressing fatality rate are leading to the lower number of active cases on a daily basis," the Ministry tweeted.

At least 76.62 percent of the active coronavirus cases have been reported from 10 states and UTs, it said on Friday.

Maharashtra is leading the states' tally with more than 2.5 lakh cases, the government informed, adding that active cases contribute only 14.74 per cent to the positive caseload of the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. It went past 50 lakh on 16 September and crossed 60 lakh on 28 September.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 7,78,50,403 samples have been tested up to 2 October, of which 11,32,675 were tested on Friday.

The 1,069 new fatalities include 424 from Maharashtra, 125 from Karnataka, 67 from Tamil Nadu, 53 each from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, 50from Punjab, 37 from Delhi, 36 from Madhya Pradesh, and 31 from Andhra Pradesh.

The 1,00,842 deaths reported so far in India includes 37,480 from Maharashtra, followed by 9,653 from Tamil Nadu, 9,119 from Karnataka, 5,917 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,900 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,438 from Delhi, 5,070 from West Bengal, 3,501 from Punjab, and 3,475 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

With inputs from PTI