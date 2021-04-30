live

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Ex-attorney-general Soli Sorabjee passes away after being infected with COVID-19

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In 1971, Sorabjee was designated senior counsel of the Supreme Court. He became the attorney general of India first from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004

FP Staff April 30, 2021 09:35:00 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Ex-attorney-general Soli Sorabjee passes away after being infected with COVID-19

Representational image. PTI

Highlights

09:27 (ist)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Ex-attorney general Soli Sorabjee passes away after testing COVID-19 positive

Soli Sorabjee, former attorney general and veteran lawyer, passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with coronavirus. He was admitted at a private hospital in Delhi. He was 91.

Sorabjee began his legal practice in 1953 in Bombay high court. In 1971, he was designated senior counsel of the Supreme Court. He became the attorney general of India first from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.
09:08 (ist)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

First US shipment of emergency COVID-19 relief supplies arrives in India

 

The first shipment of emergency COVID-19 relief supplies arrived from the United States to India on Friday. The medical supplies include oxygen concentrators, oxygen generation units, PPE, Vaccine-Manufacturing Supplies, Rapid Diagnostic Tests, therapeutics and Public Health Assistance.

"The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! More such flights expected in the next week. Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together," said US Embassy in New Delhi.
08:58 (ist)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Japan to provide 300 ventilators, 300 oxygen concentrators to India

Japan is prepared to provide 300 respirators and 300 oxygen concentrators to India once talks are finalized, Japan's chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday.

Kato did not specify when the respirators and concentrators would be delivered, saying that he hoped they would be provided "swiftly" once discussions with India were finalised.
08:53 (ist)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Bengal registers record 89 single-day deaths, 17,403 new cases

West Bengal on Thursday registered its highest single-day deaths of 89 people due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 11,248, the state health department said.

The coronavirus tally topped the 8-lakh-mark to settle at 8,10,955 after 17,403 tested positive in the last 24 hours, it said.

The metropolis accounted for 23 deaths, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas (21), South 24 Parganas (11), Howrah (7), Hooghly (6) and Bankura (5) districts, the bulletin said.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Apr 30, 2021 - 09:27 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Ex-attorney general Soli Sorabjee passes away after testing COVID-19 positive

Soli Sorabjee, former attorney general and veteran lawyer, passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with coronavirus. He was admitted at a private hospital in Delhi. He was 91.

Sorabjee began his legal practice in 1953 in Bombay high court. In 1971, he was designated senior counsel of the Supreme Court. He became the attorney general of India first from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

Apr 30, 2021 - 09:08 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

First US shipment of emergency COVID-19 relief supplies arrives in India

 

The first shipment of emergency COVID-19 relief supplies arrived from the United States to India on Friday. The medical supplies include oxygen concentrators, oxygen generation units, PPE, Vaccine-Manufacturing Supplies, Rapid Diagnostic Tests, therapeutics and Public Health Assistance.

"The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! More such flights expected in the next week. Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together," said US Embassy in New Delhi.

Apr 30, 2021 - 08:58 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Japan to provide 300 ventilators, 300 oxygen concentrators to India

Japan is prepared to provide 300 respirators and 300 oxygen concentrators to India once talks are finalized, Japan's chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday.

Kato did not specify when the respirators and concentrators would be delivered, saying that he hoped they would be provided "swiftly" once discussions with India were finalised.

Apr 30, 2021 - 08:53 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Bengal registers record 89 single-day deaths, 17,403 new cases

West Bengal on Thursday registered its highest single-day deaths of 89 people due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 11,248, the state health department said.

The coronavirus tally topped the 8-lakh-mark to settle at 8,10,955 after 17,403 tested positive in the last 24 hours, it said.

The metropolis accounted for 23 deaths, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas (21), South 24 Parganas (11), Howrah (7), Hooghly (6) and Bankura (5) districts, the bulletin said.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: In 1971, Sorabjee was designated senior counsel of the Supreme Court. He became the attorney general of India first from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

With more than 400 oxygen cylinders, nearly one million rapid coronavirus test kits, and other hospital equipment, a Super Galaxy military transporter landed at New Delhi's International airport Friday morning.

Still reeling under a deadly second wave of COVID-19 , Maharashtra may witness a third wave of the infection in July-August, said health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

The grim prediction by Tope came on a day when Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the pandemic in the country, recorded 66,159 fresh coronavirus cases and 771 fatalities.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "As per epidemiologists, Maharashtra could witness a third wave of COVID-19 in July or August. Maharashtra is trying to be self-sufficient in terms of availability of medical oxygen by then."

"It has been said the state could reach to the plateau level of COVID-19 cases by the end of May. If it is hit by a third wave in July or August, it would increase the
challenges before the state administration," he said.

He was speaking after taking part in a review meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray where various aspects of COVID-19 management and vaccination were discussed.

District collectors and divisional commissioners also took part in the virtual meeting.

During the discussion, the chief minister stressed on setting up 125 PSA (pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants (for generating medical oxygen) at the earliest for treating patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection," Tope said.

District collectors were told the government will not tolerate any complain about non-availability of oxygen when the state is hit by a third wave, said the health minister.

Maintaining that the current requirement of oxygen is being met through local generation as well as supplies from the Centre, he said Maharashtra is facing a shortage of 10,000 to 15,000 vials of Remdesivir, used to treat critical COVID-19 patients.

Though there is a shortage, we have asked doctors to use it judiciously. Extra doses could lead to grave side effects, he said.

Tope said the chief minister informed the meeting that he has told business houses and corporates that if they spend on setting up COVID-19 -related facilities, that money will be considered as CSR expenditure.

"They can avail all benefits related to CSR spendings and this will also ease financial burden on the state," the health minister said.

We will try to set up oxygen generator plants, arrange oxygen concentrators as well as provide medical equipment such as CT scan and MRI machines to districts where these facilities are not available," he said.

Districts such as Hingoli, Jalna, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Washim and Gadchiroli will get tele-medicine services where COVID-19 patients with other health issues can seek consultancy from doctors based in major cities, Tope said.

Maharashtra, which has so far reported 45,39,553 coronavirus cases and 67,985 fatalities, is under lockdown-like restrictions till 15 May.

Updated Date: April 30, 2021 09:35:07 IST

TAGS:

also read

Coronavirus news updates: UP, Odisha impose fresh curbs as cases spike; Delhi overtakes Mumbai as worst-hit city
India

Coronavirus news updates: UP, Odisha impose fresh curbs as cases spike; Delhi overtakes Mumbai as worst-hit city

In view of the increasing demand for medical oxygen, the Union Health Ministry said a tender will be finalised for the import of 50,000 MT of medical oxygen and possible sources will be identified by MEA.

Coronavirus Updates: Kerala govt imposes weekend restrictions, only 'emergency travel' allowed
India

Coronavirus Updates: Kerala govt imposes weekend restrictions, only 'emergency travel' allowed

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 'There is a cap of 75 people indoor and 150 outdoor for marriages and a maximum of 50 people for funeral services,' Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said

Coronavirus Updates: In view of COVID-19 case surge, tender to be floated to import 50,000 MT of medical oxygen, says Centre
India

Coronavirus Updates: In view of COVID-19 case surge, tender to be floated to import 50,000 MT of medical oxygen, says Centre

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Union Health Ministry has also been directed to finalise the tender for the same and also explore possible sources for import identified by the missions of the Ministry of External Affairs