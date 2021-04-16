Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Randeep Surjewala, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Jignesh Mewani test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Congress leader advised all those who came in contact with him in the last five days to self isolate and take necessary precautions

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has called an emergency meeting at his residence on Friday, to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, ANI reported.

"Medical teams are going to akharas and RT-PCR tests of sadhus are being done continuously. The process will be further quickened from 17 April," said Dr SK Jha, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer.

A total of 30 seers have tested positive for COVID19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as many as 26,34,76,625 COVID-19 samples have been tested till 15 April with 14,73,210 samples being tested alone on Thursday.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. "Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last five days, please self isolate and take necessary precautions," said Surjewala.

Various government offices have offered relaxations to the employees from attending office, up to a certain level, and asked them to follow staggered office timings, in the wake of COVID-19 situation, ANI reported.

"My heartfelt gratitude to the medical staff, the doctors and other frontliners who are doing an unbelievable job in this time, risking their own lives, losing their sleep and mental peace. True heroes!" he tweeted.

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani is in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and advised all those who came in contact to get tested.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has called an emergency meeting at his residence on Friday, to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, ANI reported.

"Medical teams are going to akharas and RT-PCR tests of sadhus are being done continuously. The process will be further quickened from 17 April," said Dr SK Jha, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer.

A total of 30 seers have tested positive for COVID19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as many as 26,34,76,625 COVID-19 samples have been tested till 15 April with 14,73,210 samples being tested alone on Thursday.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. "Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last five days, please self isolate and take necessary precautions," said Surjewala.

Various government offices have offered relaxations to the employees from attending office, up to a certain level, and asked them to follow staggered office timings, in the wake of COVID-19 situation, ANI reported.

"My heartfelt gratitude to the medical staff, the doctors and other frontliners who are doing an unbelievable job in this time, risking their own lives, losing their sleep and mental peace. True heroes!" he tweeted.

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani is in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and advised all those who came in contact to get tested.

In just a matter of weeks, Delhi has become the worst-hit city in the country in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a situation that some doctors are describing as an "absolute rampage".

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 16,699 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 112 fatalities taking the positivity rate to 20.22 percent, the highest ever since the start of the pandemic, according to data shared by the health department.

The previous highest positivity rate till the third wave, was on 14 November last year at 15.33 percent.

With an exponential rise in cases, the National Capital has left far behind the financial capital Mumbai, which at one point was the largest COVID hotspot in the country.

Mumbai's single day peak so far has been 11,163 cases, registered on 4 April, according to officials figures.

"It is an absolute rampage in the city. Young and old, vaccinated or not vaccinated, the virus is just hitting everyone. Delhi's situation is grim," said Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, a senior consultant at Apollo Hospital.

While Delhi's numbers were lower than on Wednesday, that was because it conducted much fewer tests about 20,000 less, leading to a positivity rate of 20.22 percent.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru recorded 8,155 cases and Chennai 2,564 cases, their highest daily surge. Pune's highest single-day since the pandemic began was 12,494 cases, recorded on 4 April.

The unprecedented surge in cases, especially in the last few days, has left other doctors and medical experts baffled, with some conjecturing that the virus has mutated and assumed so many different strains, some of which are far more infectious than others.

"Given the surge in cases in the last few days, it is an absolute rampage. We will have to watch for the next few days, as far as hitting the peak of the wave here is concerned," said Dr Avdhesh Bansal, a pulmonologist at the Apollo hospital.

"Also, in this wave, the severity is such that in many cases, either majority of family members or all family members are getting infected," he added.

He also felt that vaccination for the general masses "started a bit late" and many frontline workers did not opt for the vaccine, leading to its "wastage".

"Early vaccination could have given a protective layer to large number of general masses," the doctor said.

He said about two percent of the people admitted to hospital are dying.

The other reason for the surge was the carelessness of people who assumed the pandemic was over when Delhi's numbers went down dramatically in February.

A Delhi government hospital doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said, "people had thrown caution to the wind, and were socialising and partying with gay abandon again. This has led to the surge too".

Bansal also expressed worry about the huge number of people testing positive from the Kumbh Mela area in Haridwar, who run the risk of infecting others.

Over 1,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area from 10 to 14 April confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

The previous highest single-day spike in Delhi till the third wave of the pandemic - 8,593 cases - was reported on 11 November in 2020, while on 18 November, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date. That figure was surpassed on 11 April when 10,774 cases were recorded.

Since then Delhi has been on an upward spiral with 13,468 cases on Tuesday, and eventually 17,282 cases on Wednesday.

Compare that with the situation in March: Delhi had registered 23,141 cases and 117 deaths that month. In comparison, Mumbai had 88,710 cases and 216 fatalities in March.

Richa Sareen, consultant, pulmonology at Fortis Hospital here, said, "Given the pace of spread, it definitely seems there is a different variant in circulation and it is more infectious than the previous one."

She said the younger population was getting more infected as elderly have mostly got vaccinated, and the older population is more at home. But the younger people have been going out and meeting others or socialising, partying or travelling, which increases the chance of infection, Sareen said.