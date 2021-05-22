Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: The active COVID-19 caseload fell below the 30-lakh-mark for the first time in over three weeks as recoveries continued to outpace newly reported cases

"Following the appeal of Honorable chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to all sections of the society to come forward and support Delhi govt's efforts to fight coronavirus , several donors have come forward to give critical medical supplies to Delhi government hospitals," Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson of DDC, said in the statement.

The DDC has been coordinating with donors wanting to support the Delhi government's COVID-19 response amid the second wave of the pandemic, it said.

Tech-based solutions and selfless contribution of several individuals and organisations saw Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), a premier think-tank of the Delhi government, deliver over 2,300 oxygen concentrators to several government hospitals here, a statement said.

These cases were reported on Friday, when the virus also claimed the lives of 61 persons, pushing the toll in the district to 8,768. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.72 percent now, he added.

The coronavirus caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra climbed to 5,07,316 with the addition of 887 cases, an official said on Saturday.

Initially, 30 crore people were to be administered the vaccine for which 60 crore doses were required. But before we reached the target, the government opened vaccination for all above 45 years followed by those aged 18 and above despite "knowing well that so much vaccine is not available", Jadhav said.

Speaking at an e-summit organised by Heal Health, health advocacy and awareness platform, Jadhav said the country should have followed the WHO guidelines and prioritised vaccination accordingly.

Amid an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, executive director of Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) Suresh Jadhav on Friday alleged that the government began inoculating people from multiple age groups without taking into account the available stock of vaccines and the WHO guidelines.

India registered 2,57,299 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, pushing the cumulative tally over 2.62 crore, said the Union health ministry on Saturday.

With the death of 4,194 more patients in the past 24 hours, the total number of fatalities in the country climbed to 2.95 lakh, said the Union health ministry on Saturday. This takes the national fatality rate to 1.12 percent.

In just 21 days, May has recorded over 71.3 lakh cases, accounting for over 27.3 percent of total infections detected since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. India continues to record more than 2.5 lakh daily cases. While cases have declined by around 35 percent from the peak, deaths are still high.

The surge in coronavirus cases in the second wave in India during the first 21 days of May crossed 70 lakh on Friday , becoming the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

Cargo flights, however, will be permitted in order to maintain shipments of essential supplies, such as vaccines and personal protective equipment, it said on Friday.

The ban on flights from India and Pakistan was extended as the previous 30-day ban, first imposed on 22 April, was set to expire on Saturday, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation News reported.

Canada has extended the ban on direct flights from India and Pakistan by one more month until 21 June in a bid to arrest the spread of new variants of the COVID-19, according to an official announcement.

The state witnessed a drop of 267 cases as compared to Thursday, when it had recorded 29,911 cases.

Maharashtra reported 29,644 new coronavirus infections and 555 fatalities on Friday, which took its cumulative tally to 55,27,092 and toll to 86,618, the state health department said. This was the second consecutive day when the state reported less than 30,000 daily cases.

Mumbai reported 1,416 new cases of coronavirus on Friday along with 54 fatalities. With this, the city's COVID-19 tally has increased to 6,95,080 and the toll to 14,522. With a recovery rate of 93 percent, Mumbai's active cases have dropped to 29,103.

The active COVID-9 cases in India on Saturday further reduced to 29,23,400 comprising 11.12 percent of the total infections. The country reported 2.57 lakh new infections on Saturday, taking the overall count over 2.62 crore.

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the sixth consecutive day, with 2.57 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the novel coronavirus in India surged to 2.30 crore, taking the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 87.76 percent as on Saturday.

The ongoing catastrophic second wave in India, following a terrible wave in Brazil, is a sign the worst may be yet to come in the developing world, it said.

A report co-authored by International Monetary Fund (IMF) economist Ruchir Agarwal and its Chief Economist Gita Gopinath on Friday also said that under the business-as-usual scenario, the vaccine coverage in India is expected to remain under 35 percent of the population by the end of 2021.

Observing that the ongoing "catastrophic" second wave of COVID-19 in India is a sign that the worst may be yet to come, the IMF has said that the situation in the country is a warning of the possible events in low and middle-income nations that have seemingly escaped the pandemic till now.

Tamil Nadu witnessed a 15 percent increase in daily COVID-19 fatalities with 467 deaths reported on Friday as compared to 397 deaths a day ago. With 467 new fatalities reported in a day, the state's COVID-19 toll climbed to 19,598.

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 36,184 new coronavirus infections, taking the overall count to 17.70 lakh. The daily cases was 1 percent higher than Thursday's tally of 35,579, which was its highest ever.

As a result, active cases in the country fell to 29.23 lakh — the lowest since 28 April. They still account for more than 11 percent of the country's total caseload.

Over 2.57 lakh people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry's update on Saturday. Recoveries during the same period were significantly higher with 3.57 lakh discharges.

India's active COVID-19 caseload fell below the 30-lakh-mark for the first time in over three weeks as recoveries continued to outpace newly reported infections.

This was followed by 467 in Tamil Nadu, 353 in Karnataka, 252 in Delhi, 172 in from Uttar Pradesh in Punjab, 159 in West Bengal, 142 in Kerala, 129 in Rajasthan, 116 in Uttarakhand, 112 in Haryana, 104 in Andhra Pradesh and 96 in Chhattisgarh.

Of the 4,194 new COVID-19 fatalities registered in past 24 hours, Maharashtra recorded the maximum with 1,263 patients succumbing to the novel coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 36,184 new coronavirus infections, taking the overall count to 17.70 lakh. The daily cases was 1 percent higher than Thursday's tally of 35,579, which was its highest ever.

Maharashtra reported 29,644 new coronavirus infections and 555 fatalities on Friday, which took its cumulative tally to 55,27,092 and toll to 86,618, the state health department said. The state witnessed a drop of 267 cases as compared to Thursday, when it had recorded 29,911 cases.

This was the second consecutive day when the state reported less than 30,000 daily cases.

India registered 2,57,299 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, pushing the cumulative tally over 2.62 crore, said the Union health ministry on Saturday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 19.32 crore, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

It said 6,63,353 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose on Friday, and cumulatively 92,73,550 across 37 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The 92,73,550 beneficiaries include 11,83,124 from Rajasthan, 10,60,702 from Bihar, 8,85,881 from Delhi, 6,82,744 from Maharashtra, 9,60,032 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,71,800 from Haryana and 6,02,691 from Gujarat.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 19,32,97,222, according to the provisional report updated till 8 pm.

The total of 19,32,97,222 include 97,37,237 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,89,893 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

It also includes 1,48,63,770 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 83,05,152 FLWs who have taken the second dose, and 92,73,550 individuals in the 18-44 years of age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 6,01,86,416 and, 96,79,427 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while, 5,63,74,895 and 1,81,86,882 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

As on 126th day of the vaccination drive (21 May), a total of 13,83,358 vaccine doses were given.

The ministry said 12,05,727 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,77,631 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 pm. Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.