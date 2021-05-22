Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: The active COVID-19 caseload fell below the 30-lakh-mark for the first time in over three weeks as recoveries continued to outpace newly reported cases
Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: India's active COVID-19 caseload fell below the 30-lakh-mark for the first time in over three weeks as recoveries continued to outpace newly reported infections.
Over 2.57 lakh people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry's update on Saturday. Recoveries during the same period were significantly higher with 3.57 lakh discharges.
As a result, active cases in the country fell to 29.23 lakh — the lowest since 28 April. They still account for more than 11 percent of the country's total caseload.
Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 36,184 new coronavirus infections, taking the overall count to 17.70 lakh. The daily cases was 1 percent higher than Thursday's tally of 35,579, which was its highest ever.
Maharashtra reported 29,644 new coronavirus infections and 555 fatalities on Friday, which took its cumulative tally to 55,27,092 and toll to 86,618, the state health department said. The state witnessed a drop of 267 cases as compared to Thursday, when it had recorded 29,911 cases.
This was the second consecutive day when the state reported less than 30,000 daily cases.
India registered 2,57,299 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, pushing the cumulative tally over 2.62 crore, said the Union health ministry on Saturday.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 19.32 crore, the Union health ministry said on Friday.
It said 6,63,353 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose on Friday, and cumulatively 92,73,550 across 37 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.
The 92,73,550 beneficiaries include 11,83,124 from Rajasthan, 10,60,702 from Bihar, 8,85,881 from Delhi, 6,82,744 from Maharashtra, 9,60,032 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,71,800 from Haryana and 6,02,691 from Gujarat.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 19,32,97,222, according to the provisional report updated till 8 pm.
The total of 19,32,97,222 include 97,37,237 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,89,893 HCWs who have taken the second dose.
It also includes 1,48,63,770 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 83,05,152 FLWs who have taken the second dose, and 92,73,550 individuals in the 18-44 years of age group who have received the first dose.
Besides, 6,01,86,416 and, 96,79,427 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while, 5,63,74,895 and 1,81,86,882 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.
As on 126th day of the vaccination drive (21 May), a total of 13,83,358 vaccine doses were given.
The ministry said 12,05,727 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,77,631 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 pm. Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.