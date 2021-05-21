live

Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: India reports over 4,000 single-day deaths, toll crosses 2.91 lakh; fresh cases drops to 2.59 lakh

Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: However, daytime curbs in the state were relaxed and shops, shopping malls, business establishments and other business activities were allowed between 9 am to 3 pm

FP Staff May 21, 2021 09:50:53 IST
Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: India reports over 4,000 single-day deaths, toll crosses 2.91 lakh; fresh cases drops to 2.59 lakh

Representational image. PTI

Highlights

09:41 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

India registers over 4,000 single-day deaths again; toll crosses 2.91 lakh

With the death of 4,209 more patients in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally in the country increased over 2.91 lakh  on Thursday, said the Union health ministry. This takes the national fatality rate to 1.12 percent.
09:36 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

India adds 2.59 new cases; tally crosses 2.6 crore

India registered 2,59,591 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, pushing the overall count over 2.60 crore on Thursday, said the Union health ministry.
09:27 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

Gujarat extends night curfew in 36 cities till 28 May, declares black fungus an epidemic

The Gujarat government on Thursday extended night curfew in 36 cities of the state till 28 May to stop the spread of coronavirus infections. However, daytime restrictions were relaxed and shops, shopping malls, business establishments and other business activities were allowed between 9 am to 3 pm.

Following a direction by the Centre, the state government also notified mucormycosis or black fungus as pandemic under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. Mucormycosis is being found mostly in those who have recovered from COVID-19.
09:18 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

West Bengal reports highest single-day COVID-19 toll at 162

West Bengal's COVDID-19 toll climbed to 13,895 on Thursday after record 162 fatalities were reported, the health department said in a bulletin. It said that 19,091 fresh cases of infection took the overall count to 12,09,958.

In the past 24 hours, 18,910 people recovered from the viral infection in the state, improving the discharge rate slightly to 87.98 percent. So far, 10,64,553 patients have been cured.

Read more here...

Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: India registered 2,59,591 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, pushing the overall count over 2.60 crore on Friday, said the Union health ministry.

With the death of 4,209 more patients in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally in the country increased over 2.91 lakh on Friday, said the Union health ministry. This takes the national fatality rate to 1.12 percent.

However, daytime curbs in the state were relaxed and shops, shopping malls, business establishments and other business activities were allowed between 9 am to 3 pm.

The Gujarat government on Thursday extended night curfew in 36 cities of the state till 28 May to stop the spread of coronavirus infections.

Following a direction by the Centre, the state government also notified mucormycosis or black fungus as pandemic under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. Mucormycosis is being found mostly in those who have recovered from COVID-19 .

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 19 crore, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

On the 125th day of the vaccination drive on Thursday, a total of 14,56,088 vaccine doses - 12,73,785 first dose and 1,82,303 second dose - were given according to provisional report till 8 pm, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said of these 7,36,514 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 received their first dose on Thursday, and cumulatively the number reached 85,84,054 since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on 1 May.

"India achieves a new landmark in its vaccination drive as the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19 crore (19,18,10,604) as per the 8 pm provisional report," the ministry said about the overall vaccination figures so far.

The total figure includes 97,23,296 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,80,206 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

As many as 1,47,84,918 frontline workers (FLWs) have received the first dose, and 82,84,445 FLWs their second dose.

Also, 85,84,054 individuals in the 18-44 years age group have received the first dose. Besides, 5,98,12,707 and 95,75,946 beneficiaries aged over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively while, 5,62,36,899 and 1,81,28,133 above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

Updated Date: May 21, 2021 09:50:49 IST

