Coronavirus Live News Updates: Over 1.19 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, says Centre
Coronavirus Live News Updates: The Union health ministry said that over 24 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through the Centre and through direct state procurement category
Minimum of 80% vaccination coverage need to lower Covid-19 risk, says WHO
The World Health Organization said a minimum of 80 percent vaccination coverage is required to significantly lower the risk of coronavirus cases linked to new variants, like the delta variant first detected in India, the Associated Press reports.
Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergencies chief, told a news conference that ultimately, “high levels of vaccination coverage are the way out of this pandemic”. Many rich countries have been moving to vaccinate teenagers and children — who have lower risk of more dangerous cases of COVID-19 than the elderly or people with comorbidities — even as those same countries face pressure to share vaccines with poorer ones that lack them.
317 new COVID-19 cases push Mizoram's tally to 13,996
Mizoram on Tuesday reported 317 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 13,996, an official statement said.
Of the fresh cases, Aizawl district reported the highest at 251, followed by Kolasib district (21) and Lawngtlai district (17). The remaining cases were from Lunglei, Serchhip, Saitual, Siaha, Mamit and Khawzawl districts, it said. More than 61 children, including a one-month-old baby, were among the newly infected people, the statement said.
Why did govt use COVID-19 data as 'propaganda tool' rather than to stop virus: Priyanka Gandhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Centre for allegedly not maintaining transparency on Covid-related data, and asked why the government used it as a "propaganda tool" rather than for stopping coronavirus spread.
As part of her "Zimmedaar Kaun" (who is responsible) campaign, in which she has been questioning the government over its handling of the pandemic, the Congress general secretary put out a video in which she attacked the central government over the data related to Covid put out by it.
In her posers to the Centre, she asked why there is such a massive deficit between official death data of Covid and unofficial data gathered from crematoriums, graveyards and other sources.
Puducherry govt extends lockdown till 14 June, eases several curbs
The Puducherry administration has extended its ongoing lockdown by another week from June 7 midnight to June 14 and announced an easing of several restrictions. The announcement comes following a decline in coronavirus cases in the union territory.
An order issued late Monday night by the Secretary (Relief and Rehabilitation) and member Secretary of State Executive committee of Puducherry said the corona curfew adopted all along would continue to be in force from 10 pm to 5 am the next day.
Over 1.19 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre
More than 1.19 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Over 24 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.
Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 23,47,43,489 doses, the ministry said. "A total of 1,19,46,925 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered," it said.
22 patients ‘turned blue’ after oxygen supply cut off during mock drill
Uttar Pradesh government has ordered an investigation after the owner of a hospital in Agra was purportedly caught on video saying that the facility cut off the oxygen supply for patients for five minutes in April in a “mock drill”.
As per India Today, Paras Hospital owner, Dr Arinjay Jain, also admitted that 22 patients started gasping for oxygen after the hospital snapped the oxygen supply for five minutes.
Jain can be heard saying in the video that the mock drill was done to check who would survive if the hospital’s oxygen supply ran out. Firstpost has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.
NDTV reports that in a statement to the media, Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh claimed there was no death due to lack of oxygen on that day the alleged video was recorded. However, he said a probe would be conducted.
Arunachal Pradesh logs 360 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 29,696
Arunachal Pradesh reported 360 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus caseload to 29,696, a senior health official said on Tuesday. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 125 as no fresh fatality was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
The Capital Complex region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 74, followed by West Kameng and Upper Subansiri with 31 cases each, Changlang (30), Lower Subansiri and East Siang with 25 cases each, East Kameng (23), Lohit (18), Namsai (15) and Upper Siang (13), the official said.
Pilots' body seeks compensation for COVID-19 death, priority in vaccination
An association of Indian pilots has approached the Bombay High Court seeking schemes for adequate compensation for pilots who died of COVID-19 or got infected by it, priority in vaccination against the disease and insurance coverage for those working during the pandemic.
The petition, filed by the ''Federation of Indian Pilots'', said pilots are providing essential services, and sought a direction to the Union government to provide an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 crore to the families of pilots who died due to COVID-19.
As per the public interest litigation (PIL), since February 2021, 13 pilots have succumbed to COVID-19.
Uttar Pradesh lifts curfew in all districts
The Uttar Pradesh government decided to lift the coronavirus curfew from 7 am to 7 pm in all districts. The night curfew and the weekend curfew will still be continued in all districts, an official spokesperson said.
"There will be relaxation in coronavirus curfew in all the districts of the state from Wednesday onwards, from 7 am to 7 pm, for five days as the active Covid cases have come below 600," he said. The active caseload in the state stands at 14,000 with less than 600 active cases in each district.
India reports lowest cases since 2 April
India reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in 66 days, while the number fell under 1 lakh after 63 days. Recovery rate rose to 94.29 percent, while the daily positivity rate stood at 4.62 percent, less than 10 percent for the 15th consecutive day.
Recoveries continued to outnumber the daily cases for the 26th consecutive day.
India reports 86,498 cases, lowest since 2 April
India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 2,89,96,473 with 86,498 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 2.73 crores, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death count increased to 3,51,309 with 2,123 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Dr Arinjay Jain, owner of Paras hospital in Agra, caught on camera and accept if switching off oxygen supply for 5 minutes on April 26 following which 22 patients in critical condition succumbed.#Agra #oxygenshortage #murder pic.twitter.com/ZqDTA7yOqb— Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) June 7, 2021
Cancelled order for 1 crore doses due to Centre's restrictions: Kerala govt to HC
The Kerala government informed the Kerala High Court that it cancelled the order for 1 crore doses of vaccine after vaccine companies informed the state that they can't provide these many doses under limits set by the Centre. Court directed the Centre to respond on the new vaccination policy by tomorrow.
Coronavirus LATEST News Updates: More than 1.19 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
Uttar Pradesh government has ordered an investigation after the owner of a hospital in Agra was purportedly caught on video saying that the facility cut off the oxygen supply for patients for five minutes in April in a “mock drill”.
As per the recently released vaccination guidelines by the Centre, vaccine doses will be allocated to states based on population, disease burden and vaccination progress. Moreover, wastage will affect allocation negatively.
As active cases in each district fell below 600, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to lift the coronavirus curfew from 7 am to 7 pm in all districts, but night and weekend restrictions will still be continued.
India reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in 66 days, while the number fell under 1 lakh after 63 days. Recovery rate rose to 94.29 percent, while the daily positivity rate stood at 4.62 percent, less than 10 percent for the 15th consecutive day.
India reported on Tuesday a daily rise in new coronavirus infections of 86,498 cases over the past 24 hours, according to a statement by government.
The total cases stand at 2,89,96,473, of which 13,03,702 are active cases. The daily toll was 2,123, while the total COVID-19 deaths so far stood at 3,51,309.
According to data released by the health ministry, 23,61,98,726 vaccine doses have been administered so far.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had announced the Centre will provide free coronavirus vaccines to states and union territories for inoculation of all above 18 from 21 June. Asserting that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the coming days, Modi said the centre has now decided to buy 75 percent of jabs from vaccine makers for free supply to states, while private sector hospitals will continue to procure 25 percent of vaccines but they cannot charge more than Rs 150 per dose over the pre-fixed price.
Glaring COVID-19 vaccine inequality has created a "two-track pandemic" with Western countries protected and poorer nations still exposed, World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, renewing pleas for shot donations.
