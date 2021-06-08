14:53 (ist)

Minimum of 80% vaccination coverage need to lower Covid-19 risk, says WHO

The World Health Organization said a minimum of 80 percent vaccination coverage is required to significantly lower the risk of coronavirus cases linked to new variants, like the delta variant first detected in India, the Associated Press reports.

Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergencies chief, told a news conference that ultimately, “high levels of vaccination coverage are the way out of this pandemic”. Many rich countries have been moving to vaccinate teenagers and children — who have lower risk of more dangerous cases of COVID-19 than the elderly or people with comorbidities — even as those same countries face pressure to share vaccines with poorer ones that lack them.