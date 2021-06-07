Coronavirus Live News Updates: In mild cases, the guidelines recommended self-monitoring for fever, breathlessness, oxygen saturation, or worsening of any symptoms

Auto refresh feeds

In Mumbai, restaurants, shops selling non-essential items and public places are set to reopen from Monday but malls, theatres and multiplexes will continue to remain shut as the metropolis has been categorised under level 3 of the 'unlock' plan.

"The state government is taking a calculated risk and hence people have to take care of themselves. Nothing is going to be eased immediately," Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said ahead of the start of the 'five-tier' unlock process based on weekly positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in districts. Thackeray emphasised that the local administration will take decisions on whether to ease restrictions and further tighten them.

Maharashtra has announced cautious steps towards restarting or scaling up activities after over a month of restrictions. The state has also registered a decline in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

The centre, which is the third of its kind in Mumbai, will be inaugurated at 11 am by Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar. It will be operational at Goregaon's Oberoi mall parking lot, the report added.

Mumbai's third drive-in vaccination centre will be inaugurated in the city's Oberoi Mall on Monday, News18 reported.

India reported 1,00,636 new COVID-19 cases, 1,74,399 discharges, and 2427 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The tally of new cases is the lowest in 61 days.

A total of 36,63,34,111 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country up to 6 June, including 15,87,589 samples tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,11,996, while the death toll has reached 2,174, another official said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.81 percent, he added. Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

Thane has reported 558 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,21,607, an official said on Monday. Besides these new cases recorded on Sunday, 33 more people succumbed to the viral infection, which took the death toll in the district to 9,478, he said.

The first phase of the Maharashtra government's five-tier 'unlock' process kickstarted from Monday.

India reported 2,427 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, which is the lowest in around 45 days, the data updated by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am showed. The total number of deaths rose to 3,49,186.

The United States needs to delve deeper into the origins of Covid-19 and hold China accountable, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an interview aired on Sunday amid calls for a fresh probe into the origins of the virus.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, requesting his personal intervention to resolve the IMA's pleas and to ensure "optimum milieu" for medical professionals to work without fear.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate also declined to 6.21 percent. The number of active cases has reduced to 14,01,609, comprising 4.85 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.94 percent.

The Union Health Ministry said that the daily COVID-19 positivity rate was recorded at 6.34 percent on Monday. The figure has been less than 10 percent for 14 consecutive days, the ministry added.

Migrant workers on Monday returned to the National Capital as the unlocking process began on Monday. The city saw a stringent COVID-19 lockdown from 19 April in a bid to curb the exponential second wave of the pandemic.

The government said that it is engaging with all stake holders to frame a mechanism under the PM Cares Fund. The Centre also told the apex court that the District Magistrate is the nodal officer to overlook the welfare of orphaned or abandoned children.

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it needs more time to create a framework of granting relief and financial assistance to children who lost their parents due to COVID-19.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that a new campaign 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' is being launched to inoculate people above the age of 45. "If we don't face a shortage of doses, all above the age of 45 will be vaccinated in four weeks," he said.

He also launched the state government's 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' initiative for people above the age of 45.

"Not many people are coming to vaccination centres. A team of booth level officers will visit every house in the next two days and provide a slot for vaccination. The officers will convince those who don't want to get the vaccine. The campaign will start today with 70 wards," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

"As of today, we have 14,01,609 active cases in the country," he said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday chaired a meeting of the Group of Ministers on the COVID-19 situation in India, ANI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 5 pm on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Twitter said as per rules, the blue badge and verified status could be automatically removed from an account if it is incomplete or inactive for six months.

NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik made the remarks days after outrage over the removal of the 'blue tick' badge from the personal accounts of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and RSS top functionaries including Mohan Bhagwat by Twitter, only to restore it later.

The NCP on Monday said the ruling BJP at the Centre should focus more on vaccinating citizens against COVID-19 rather than fighting with micro-blogging site Twitter over its 'blue tick' verification badge.

However, people will be allowed to go to vaccination centres to get vaccine jabs during the lockdown if they have the document to prove their purpose.

Extended for another week, the curfew would remain in force till 6 am on 15 June, Chief Secretary Om Prakash had said in an order on Sunday. The order authorises district magistrates to give relaxations in rural areas under their jurisdiction based on their assessment of the Covid situation.

The COVID-19 lockdown in Uttarakhand has been extended for another week till June 15 with some relaxations. The period of current lockdown in the state was scheduled to come to an end at 6 am on Tuesday morning.

The Union health ministry on Monday said that 1,49,11,649 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and Union Territories.

The Delhi government on Monday told the High Court that it has directed all private hospitals and nursing homes that are functioning as COVID vaccination centres, to ensure that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine is "used to vaccinate only those people (of age group 18-44 years) who are eligible for receiving their second dose during June".

Of these, 3,632 children have become orphan and 26,176 have lost one parent, whereas 274 children have been abandoned during the pandemic, the report added.

NCPCR data shows that over 30,000 children are in need of "care and protection as they either lost both or one of the parents" to COVID-19, The Times of India reported.

"Is it more important to save the prime minister’s image than it is to save Indian lives?," she asked in her posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram while alleging that the government was using data as a “propaganda tool”.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the Centre of suppressing data related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and said the Modi government’s "emphasis on propaganda" over saving lives had caused "immense damage".

In a statement on Monday, Moderna said it had filed data for conditional marketing approval in the 27-nation EU bloc to expand its coronavirus vaccine to children, beyond the green light it received in January for use in adults 18 and over. If authorized, it would be the second COVID-19 vaccine for children to be cleared in the EU. Last month, the European drug regulator approved the shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged 12 to 15.

Moderna Inc. has filed a request with the European Medicines Agency for its COVID-19 vaccine to be granted authorization for use in adolescents, reports The Associated Press.

Of the 727 fresh cases, 53 have been reported from Lucknow, 38 from Kanpur Nagar, 34 from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Lakhimpur Kheri and 31 from Meerut among others.

The number of new cases also declined to 727 since Sunday taking the total infection tally to 16,99,083, the spokesman said. Of the 81 fresh deaths, 24 have been reported from Kanpur Nagar, nine in Gorakhpur, seven in Bareilly, five in Prayagraj, four in Meerut, three each in Saharanpur and Mathura, and two each in Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jhansi, Deoria, Agra and Mau.

Fresh COVID-19 deaths came under 100 in the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh taking the total fatalities in the state to 21,333 with 81 fresh deaths, a government spokesman said here on Monday.

"With 2,745 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 8,48,687," he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,59,811, new cases 418, death toll 2,840, discharged 1,50,574, active cases 6,397, samples tested till date 8,48,687

Goa on Monday reported 418 new coronavirus positive cases and 13 fatalities, taking the tally to 1,59,811 and the toll to 2,840, a health official said. With 1,162 patients being discharged during the day, the overall count of recoveries in Goa rose to 1,50,574, leaving the state with 6,397 active cases, the official said.

The guidelines recommended that patients observe Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining distance from others. They added that patients should tele-consult with their doctors, monitor temperature and oxygen saturation levels and eat a healthy and balanced diet.

The updated treatment guidelines state that apart from fever and cold medication, no other Covid-specific medication is required in mild cases.

The Union health ministry’s directorate general of health services (DGHS) has revised the Covid management guidelines dropping all medicines, except antipyretic and antitussive, for asymptomatic and mild cases.

In an address to the nation, Modi announced that the central government would provide vaccines free of charge to all above 18 years from June 21. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Singh said Modi has completely quashed the efforts by some to spread apprehensions about the COVID vaccines in India.

Singh said the prime minister's announcement has given great relief to the people of the country. "By announcing free vaccine from the central government to all the countrymen above the age of 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given great relief to the public and a new strength to fight against coronavirus," the defence minister tweeted. "I heartily congratulate the prime minister for this public welfare decision," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the Centre would provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to all above the age of 18 years has injected a new strength to the fight against the pandemic, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday. Singh said the prime minister's announcement has given great relief to the people of the country.

On Sunday, the Delhi government directed private hospitals and nursing homes to administer Covaxin only to those eligible for the second dose in the 18-44 age group in the month of June or until further orders.

"The 40,000 Covaxin shots will be used only for those in the 18-44 group who received their first shots in early May and are now eligible for their second dose," Atishi said.

Delhi received a fresh stock of 40,000 Covaxin doses on Sunday evening for the 18-44 age group and they will be used only for those in this category requiring the second jab, AAP MLA Atishi said. Issuing the daily vaccination bulletin on Monday, the AAP leader said for the 18-44 segment, Delhi has a stock of 40,840 vaccines, out of which 40,300 are Covaxin.

"We placed a purchase order for 91,650 Amphotericin-B injections. The Centre supplied only 13,105, of which only 1,225 are in hand now. We could so far arrange 12,250 Posaconazole injections and 1,01,980 tablets," the Principal Secretary said.

Though only 13,105 Liposomal Amphotericin-B injections were delivered to the state to date, they had been managing with Posaconazole injections and tablets as an alternative.

Black Fungus has so far claimed 103 lives in Andhra Pradesh, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said on Monday. In all 1,623 cases of the disease were reported in the state so far, he told a press conference.

The move will help students going to countries where universities require them to be vaccinated. Besides students seeking to go abroad, caregivers of elderly persons and other urgent priority groups may be included in this list, an official statement quoting Singh said.

Students who want to go abroad for studies from Punjab will now be prioritised in the Covid vaccination process in the 18-44 group, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Monday. At a virtual Covid review meeting, the chief minister directed the Health and Medical Education departments to allow districts to use up to 10 percent of the doses for the 18-44 years age group for priority categories other than those approved at the state level.

The shutdown will be imposed in two phases — from June 8 to June 10, and June 14 to June 17, the resolution said. There will be no shutdown on June 11, and June 12 and 13 will be covered by the weekend shutdown imposed by the state government.

Sarpanchs of Binjharpur block in Odisha's Jajpur district have decided to impose a shutdown in their panchayat areas amid rising COVID-19 cases. The announcement was made after all 29 panchayats of the block passed a resolution to this effect. A copy of the resolution was also sent to the district collector, seeking cooperation to impose the shutdown.

In a statement on Monday, Moderna said it had filed data for conditional marketing approval in the 27-nation EU bloc to expand its coronavirus vaccine to children, beyond the green light it received in January for use in adults 18 and over. If authorized, it would be the second COVID-19 vaccine for children to be cleared in the EU. Last month, the European drug regulator approved the shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged 12 to 15.

Moderna Inc. has filed a request with the European Medicines Agency for its COVID-19 vaccine to be granted authorization for use in adolescents, reports The Associated Press.

Of the 727 fresh cases, 53 have been reported from Lucknow, 38 from Kanpur Nagar, 34 from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Lakhimpur Kheri and 31 from Meerut among others.

The number of new cases also declined to 727 since Sunday taking the total infection tally to 16,99,083, the spokesman said. Of the 81 fresh deaths, 24 have been reported from Kanpur Nagar, nine in Gorakhpur, seven in Bareilly, five in Prayagraj, four in Meerut, three each in Saharanpur and Mathura, and two each in Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jhansi, Deoria, Agra and Mau.

Fresh COVID-19 deaths came under 100 in the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh taking the total fatalities in the state to 21,333 with 81 fresh deaths, a government spokesman said here on Monday.

"With 2,745 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 8,48,687," he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,59,811, new cases 418, death toll 2,840, discharged 1,50,574, active cases 6,397, samples tested till date 8,48,687

Goa on Monday reported 418 new coronavirus positive cases and 13 fatalities, taking the tally to 1,59,811 and the toll to 2,840, a health official said. With 1,162 patients being discharged during the day, the overall count of recoveries in Goa rose to 1,50,574, leaving the state with 6,397 active cases, the official said.

The guidelines recommended that patients observe Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining distance from others. They added that patients should tele-consult with their doctors, monitor temperature and oxygen saturation levels and eat a healthy and balanced diet.

The updated treatment guidelines state that apart from fever and cold medication, no other Covid-specific medication is required in mild cases.

The Union health ministry’s directorate general of health services (DGHS) has revised the Covid management guidelines dropping all medicines, except antipyretic and antitussive, for asymptomatic and mild cases.

In an address to the nation, Modi announced that the central government would provide vaccines free of charge to all above 18 years from June 21. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Singh said Modi has completely quashed the efforts by some to spread apprehensions about the COVID vaccines in India.

Singh said the prime minister's announcement has given great relief to the people of the country. "By announcing free vaccine from the central government to all the countrymen above the age of 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given great relief to the public and a new strength to fight against coronavirus," the defence minister tweeted. "I heartily congratulate the prime minister for this public welfare decision," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the Centre would provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to all above the age of 18 years has injected a new strength to the fight against the pandemic, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday. Singh said the prime minister's announcement has given great relief to the people of the country.

On Sunday, the Delhi government directed private hospitals and nursing homes to administer Covaxin only to those eligible for the second dose in the 18-44 age group in the month of June or until further orders.

"The 40,000 Covaxin shots will be used only for those in the 18-44 group who received their first shots in early May and are now eligible for their second dose," Atishi said.

Delhi received a fresh stock of 40,000 Covaxin doses on Sunday evening for the 18-44 age group and they will be used only for those in this category requiring the second jab, AAP MLA Atishi said. Issuing the daily vaccination bulletin on Monday, the AAP leader said for the 18-44 segment, Delhi has a stock of 40,840 vaccines, out of which 40,300 are Covaxin.

"We placed a purchase order for 91,650 Amphotericin-B injections. The Centre supplied only 13,105, of which only 1,225 are in hand now. We could so far arrange 12,250 Posaconazole injections and 1,01,980 tablets," the Principal Secretary said.

Though only 13,105 Liposomal Amphotericin-B injections were delivered to the state to date, they had been managing with Posaconazole injections and tablets as an alternative.

Black Fungus has so far claimed 103 lives in Andhra Pradesh, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said on Monday. In all 1,623 cases of the disease were reported in the state so far, he told a press conference.

Coronavirus Live News Updates: The Union health ministry’s directorate general of health services (DGHS) has revised the Covid management guidelines dropping all medicines, except antipyretic and antitussive, for asymptomatic and mild cases.

Students who want to go abroad for studies from Punjab will now be prioritised in the Covid vaccination process in the 18-44 group, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Monday. At a virtual Covid review meeting, the chief minister directed the Health and Medical Education departments to allow districts to use up to 10 percent of the doses for the 18-44 years age group for priority categories other than those approved at the state level.



The National Capital reported 231 new instances of the COVID-19 infection, the lowest since March 2, with the positivity rate dipping to 0.36 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Monday. Thirty-six more people succumbed to the disease in a day, pushing the toll to 24,627.



Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said 28,252 cases of mucormycosis have so far been reported from 28 states/UTs in the country, of which 86 percent cases have a history of COVID-19 and 62.3 percent with a history of diabetes.

As many as 30,071 children were orphaned, lost a parent or abandoned mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic as per data submitted by different states till 5 June, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) informed the Supreme Court on Monday. Of the total, 26,176 children have lost a parent, 3,621 have been orphaned and 274 have been abandoned, the NCPCR .

The Punjab government has extended COVID-19 restrictions till 15 June but allowed certian relaxations including opening of shops till 6 pm and permitting private offices to function at 50 percent strength, reports news agency ANI quoting the Chief Minister's Office.

Class 10 and 12 board exams in West Bengal have been canceled, announced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The West Bengal government had formed an expert panel to check the feasibility of conducting board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic and also sought public opinion on the matter.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday further extended the COVID curfew across the state

till 20 June. The curfew duration, however, has been curtailed by two hours a day and will be in force from 2 pm to 6 am after 10 June.

The COVID curfew, first imposed on 5 May, was supposed to end on June 10 but, at a high-level review meeting on the pandemic situation, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to extend it for ten more days.

A CMO release said all government offices would function from 8 AM to 2 PM daily till June 20. coronavirus cases have shown a significant decline in AP in the last two weeks and the daily infection positivity rate fell from a high of 25 per cent in mid-May to about 10 percent now.

Consequently, the rush in hospitals has also reduced and there is a large availability of beds, both general and ICU.

Also, demand for oxygen has also fallen drastically from as high as 700 tonnes a day to 400 tonnes now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 5 pm on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that a new campaign 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' is being launched to inoculate people above the age of 45. "If we don't face a shortage of doses, all above the age of 45 will be vaccinated in four weeks," he said.

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it needs more time to create a framework of granting relief and financial assistance to children who lost their parents due to COVID-19 .

The government said that it is engaging with all stake holders to frame a mechanism under the PM Cares Fund. The Centre also told the apex court that the District Magistrate is the nodal officer to overlook the welfare of orphaned or abandoned children.

The Union Health Ministry said that the daily COVID-19 positivity rate was recorded at 6.34 percent on Monday. The figure has been less than 10 percent for 14 consecutive days, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate also declined to 6.21 percent. The number of active cases has reduced to 14,01,609, comprising 4.85 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.94 percent.

India reported 1,00,636 new COVID-19 cases, 1,74,399 discharges, and 2427 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The tally of new cases is the lowest in 61 days.

Total cases: 2,89,09,975

Total discharges: 2,71,59,180

Toll: 3,49,186

Active cases: 14,01,609

Maharashtra has announced cautious steps towards restarting or scaling up activities after over a month of restrictions. The state has also registered a decline in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

"The state government is taking a calculated risk and hence people have to take care of themselves. Nothing is going to be eased immediately," Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said ahead of the start of the 'five-tier' unlock process based on weekly positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in districts. Thackeray emphasised that the local administration will take decisions on whether to ease restrictions and further tighten them.

In Mumbai, restaurants, shops selling non-essential items and public places are set to reopen from Monday but malls, theatres and multiplexes will continue to remain shut as the metropolis has been categorised under level 3 of the 'unlock' plan.

Haryana and Sikkim were the latest to extend lockdown from Monday but have eased the curbs like several other states including Maharashtra that have announced cautious steps towards restarting or scaling up activities after over a month following a decline in COVID cases.

"The state government is taking a calculated risk and hence people have to take care of themselves. Nothing is going to be eased immediately," Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said ahead of the start of the five-tier' unlock process based on weekly positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in districts.

Thackeray emphasised that the local administration will take decisions on whether to ease restrictions and further tighten them.

In Mumbai, the country's financial capital, restaurants, shops selling non-essential items and public places are set to reopen from Monday but malls, theatres and multiplexes will continue to remain shut as the metropolis has been categorised under level 3 of the 'unlock' plan.

However, the national capital, which began the unlock exercise from May 31 will see further easing of restrictions from Monday, with the government allowing resumption of metro services at 50 percent capacity and reopening of markets and malls on an odd-even basis.

Officials said teams of police and district administration have been deployed across the city to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Possible super spreader areas like prominent markets, malls and liquor stores that attract large crowds have been marked for strict compliance with precautions like the use of face masks and social distancing.

In June, several states and Union Territories have begun easing the lockdown restrictions which they first started imposing in mid-April as the second COVID wave hit the country, but the Centre has cautioned that the unlock process has to be slow and that COVID-appropriate behaviour needs to be strictly followed.

"Whatever we know from possible scenarios presented by eminent people, it (COVID) will decline and June will be much much more better but the concerns are when we open up, how do we behave because the virus has not gone anywhere," NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul had said last week.

The Uttar Pradesh government also extended the relaxations in the coronavirus curfew to four more districts on Sunday. With this, curbs have been eased in 71 districts where shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to open for five days a week.

While the count of active cases have fallen below the 600-mark in these districts, a watch is being kept on the remaining four districts of Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Saharanpur, and a decision on these districts may be taken on Tuesday, an official statement said.

The Haryana government said it was extending the lockdown, clamped in the state on May 3, till June 14 as a preventive and precautionary measure though the COVID positivity rate and the number of new Covid positive cases have declined.

While further relaxations regarding the opening of shops and shopping malls have been given, religious places are also allowed to open now with 21 people at a time.

Corporate offices can have 50 percent attendance after adopting social distancing norms and gatherings of up to 21 people are allowed at weddings, funerals and cremations from the earlier 11.

The Sikkim government, while announcing the state-wide lockdown for one more week till June 14, also allowed relaxation for shops selling groceries and hardware.

Even as the COVID situation has relatively improved in most of the northern and western states, southern and eastern parts of the country are still reporting a high number of cases.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin had announced the extension of the lockdown by a week till June 14 with some easing of restrictions from Monday, except in 11 districts where the number of new cases reported was still high.

Earlier, neighbouring Karnataka had extended the lockdown till June 14.

Himachal Pradesh and Goa had also extended the 'Corona curfew' till June 14 with some easing of curbs. Ladakh on Sunday announced a gradual unlocking after a month-long 'corona curfew' in the Union Territory.

India reported 1,14,460 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 60 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 5.62 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 2,88,09,339.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,46,759 with 2,677 daily deaths, the lowest in 42 days, while the active cases dropped below 15 lakh, the data updated at 8 am showed

India had reported more than 88.82 lakh coronavirus infections in May alone during the raging second wave of COVID-19 , accounting for 31.67 percent of the over 2.8 crore cases reported in the country so far and making it the worst month of the pandemic.

The month of May also saw 1,17,247 fatalities due to the disease, which is around 35.63 percent of the total 3,29,100 deaths recorded so far.

The daily cases peaked on May 7 when the country registered 4,14,188 infections in a span of 24 hours, while daily deaths were the highest on May 19 with India reporting 4,529 fatalities due to COVID-19 .

The active cases had peaked on May 10 at 37,45,237.