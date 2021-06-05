Coronavirus Live News Updates: On Friday, doctors in Madhya Pradesh held a protest demanding 'bed reservation, workplace security and a stipend hike'

Acknowledging the receipt of amphotericin-B from the Centre, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told reporters in Hubballi that the drug would be dispatched to the districts based on the requirement.

"Additional 9,750 vials of amphotericin-B have been allocated to Karnataka today. Inclusive of today's allocation, a total of 22,460 vials of the drug have been allocated to the State till now," Gowda tweeted.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda on Friday said an additional 9,750 vials of amphotericin-B medicines have been allocated to Karnataka. The drug is vital for treating black fungus infection, which has emerged as a post-COVID-19 complication among those with high diabetes.

The State reported its highest daily infection at 36,184 cases on May 21 and since then it has been reporting downward trend. On 30 May, the state saw its daily cases dropping below the 30,000-mark.

Tamil Nadu has registered 22,651 new COVID-19 infections and 463 deaths, pushing the total infected so far to 21,95,402 and the fatalities to 26,128, said the Health Department on Friday. Recoveries remained high with 33,646 people walking out of health care institutions totalling 19,00,306 till date, leaving 2,68,968 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that 1,20,529 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest daily tally of cases since 7 April, when 1.15 lakh cases were reported.

India also reported 3,380 new deaths and 1,97,894 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Nanded district has so far recorded over 90,000 coronavirus positive cases and more than 1,800 people have died due to the viral infection till now. The district has 1,604 villages across 16 tehsils. Of these, 1,179 villages have become COVID-19-free and as on 4 June there is not a single positive case there, the district official said.

Out of the total 1,604 villages in Nanded district of Maharashtra, as many as 1,179 have become coronavirus-free, while 271 others have not reported even a single infection case during the second wave of the pandemic, an official said.

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen criticised the Centre's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as "confused" and said that the government was "focused on taking credit for its actions, rather than working to restrict the spread of COVID-19, resulting in schizophrenia that led to massive troubles", The Times of India reported.

"The DCGI has granted permission to the Serum Institute to manufacture the Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India for examination, test and analysis at its licensed Hadapsar facility with certain conditions," an official source said.

The Pune-based firm has collaborated with Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Moscow in Russia for developing Sputnik V at its licensed Hadapsar facility.

The DCGI has granted permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture the Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India for examination, test and analysis with certain conditions, official sources said on Friday.

"IMA stands with them and demands that the state government look into their cause," the statement added.

The Indian Medical Association on Saturday issued a statement saying that it is "appalled to learn of intimidation tactics by Madhya Pradesh bureaucracy against junior doctors in the state, in view of their demands for bed reservation, workplace security and stipend hike".

An official said the government may allow markets and other activities from 7 June, as the COVID-19 situation has gradually been improving. Last week, the government had allowed manufacturing and construction activities in Delhi beginning phased unlock process. The lockdown was imposed in Delhi on 19 April.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to announce further lockdown relaxations from the next week amid a dip in the city's daily COVID-19 case count, officials said on Saturday. Kejriwal, who is scheduled to address a press conference later in the day, is also expected to announce the steps to deal with the possible third wave of the coronavirus.

In the letter, Members of Congress called on the White House to take five specific measures from financial investments to diplomatic efforts to achieve the goal of a rapid and equitable vaccination programme while mitigating COVID-19 globally.

The effort was on Friday led by two Indian-American lawmakers Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi along with Congressman Tom Malinowski. Other signatories include Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna.

Over 40 American lawmakers have written to US President Joe Biden, urging him to take all the necessary measures to ensure equitable administration of COVID-19 vaccines across the world.

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen criticised the Centre's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as "confused" and said that the government was "focused on taking credit for its actions, rather than working to restrict the spread of COVID-19, resulting in schizophrenia that led to massive troubles", The Times of India reported.

Indian Medical Association (HQs) is appalled to learn of intimidation tactics by state bureaucracy to Junior doctors of Madhya Pradesh in view of their demands for bed reservation, workplace security & stipend hike. IMA stands with them & demands State to look into their cause. pic.twitter.com/Gd6ss6lOQR

An official said the government may allow markets and other activities from 7 June, as the COVID-19 situation has gradually been improving. Last week, the government had allowed manufacturing and construction activities in Delhi beginning phased unlock process. The lockdown was imposed in Delhi on 19 April.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to announce further lockdown relaxations from the next week amid a dip in the city's daily COVID-19 case count, officials said on Saturday. Kejriwal, who is scheduled to address a press conference later in the day, is also expected to announce the steps to deal with the possible third wave of the coronavirus.

In the letter, Members of Congress called on the White House to take five specific measures from financial investments to diplomatic efforts to achieve the goal of a rapid and equitable vaccination programme while mitigating COVID-19 globally.

The effort was on Friday led by two Indian-American lawmakers Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi along with Congressman Tom Malinowski. Other signatories include Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna.

Over 40 American lawmakers have written to US President Joe Biden, urging him to take all the necessary measures to ensure equitable administration of COVID-19 vaccines across the world.

Odisha on Friday cancelled its class 12 board exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic while Karnataka maintained that the class 10 exams will be conducted in multiple choice questions format in the third week of July.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said the safety of students is more important than the examinations. The state government has already cancelled the class 10 board examination, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education.

The Karnataka government announced that the SSLC or class 10 examination will be held in the third week of next month while cancelling the second year pre-university course (PUC) exams this year in view of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PUC second year students will be promoted to the next level and the grading will be based on their performance in the first PUC exam.

"The SSLC exam will have one multi-choice question paper for mathematics, science and social science and one more question paper for languages," Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

The multi-choice question paper bearing 40 marks will be easy and straight and there will not be any indirect questions, he said.

Kumar said there will be a supplementary examination for those students who are affected by COVID-19 . The exam results will be out by August.

The exams will be conducted in 6,000 centres, which is double last year, the minister said, adding, each room will have 10 to 12 students.

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday announced cancellation of class 12 board examinations while the Assam government said it will take a decision after the CBSE announces modalities for marking the students.

Following the Centre's decision to cancel class 12 CBSE board exams in view of the Covid pandemic, six states--Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa and Uttarakhand called off their board exams on Wednesday while few others said they will take a call soon.

The Centre on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end. Soon after, CISCE had also announced cancellation of its board exams.