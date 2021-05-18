live

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: At least 270 doctors lost lives in second COVID-19 wave; Bihar sees maximum deaths, says IMA

Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: The data pegs Bihar as the state with the highest number of deaths among doctors in India, with 78. This was followed by Uttar Pradesh, with 37 deaths of doctors

FP Staff May 18, 2021 12:45:30 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: At least 270 doctors lost lives in second COVID-19 wave; Bihar sees maximum deaths, says IMA

Representational image. AP

12:33 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

Medical system in UP villages, small cities is at 'Ram bharose': Allahabad HC

 

The entire medical system in villages and small cities of Uttar Pradesh is at God's mercy ("Ram bharose"), the Allahabad High Court said on Monday while hearing a PIL over the coronavirus spread and the condition of quarantine centres in the state.

A High Court Bench of Justices Siddharth Verma and Ajit Kumar made the observation while taking into account the death of Santosh Kumar (64), who was admitted to an isolation ward at a Meerut hospital.

The doctors there failed to identify him and disposed of the body as unidentified, according to a probe report.
12:29 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

At least 270 doctors died in second COVID-19 wave: IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday said 270 doctors across the country have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the second wave of the pandemic so far. The list includes former IMA president Dr KK Aggarwal, who succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday.

Bihar saw the maximum number of 78 deaths of medical practitioners, followed by Uttar Pradesh (37), Delhi (29) and Andhra Pradesh (22).

"Last year, 748 doctors across India succumbed to Covid-19, while in the current wave, in a short period, we have lost 270 doctors. The second wave of the pandemic is turning out to be extremely fatal for all and especially for the healthcare workers who are at the forefront," IMA president Dr JA Jayalal said.
11:56 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally drops below 10,000-mark after 23 days, but fatalities remain high

The number of daily COVID-19 cases dropped below the 10,000 mark in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. As per the official bulletin, the state reported 9,391 new cases and 285 deaths in 24 hours, down from 223 fatalities and record 38,055 infections registered on 24 April. 

However, despite daily cases declining in the past few weeks — it has been 23 days since a record infection count was registered — the COVID-19 toll continues to hover around 300 deaths a day.

Health officials stated the case count was falling even as the average number of tests remained the same. "Over 2.5 lakh tests were conducted in the past 24 hours," said additional chief secretary information Navneet Sehgal.

11:34 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

Maharashtra has controlled second COVID-19 wave, claims Sena

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday claimed that Maharashtra has controlled the second wave of COVID-19. "The state will now also successfully find a way out of the crisis caused by cyclone Tauktae, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

"Crises are not new to Maharashtra and the state, which routs these crises, is not new to the world...," said the Shiv Sena.
11:06 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

WHO reminds SII of its COVAX commitments amid 'devastating' COVID-19 outbreak

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that once the devastating COVID-19 outbreak in India recedes, the Serum Institute of India will need to get back on track and catch up on its delivery commitments to COVAX, the global initiative to supply coronavirus vaccines to nations around the world.

During a daily virtual press briefing on Monday, the World Health Organisation Director-General said that the surge in COVID-19 cases around the world has compromised the global vaccine supply and there is already a shortfall of 190 million doses to COVAX by the end of June.

COVAX, the global COVID vaccine equity scheme, has so far delivered 65 million doses to 124 countries and economies but it is dependent on countries and manufacturers honouring their commitments.
10:58 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

Kolhapur's ASHA workers challenge vaccine hesitancy, misinformation

For the past 12 years, Savita Salunkhe has been serving as an ASHA worker in Kolhapur’s Tardal village. This April, when a Tardal resident in her late 70s passed away within four days of taking the COVID-19 vaccine, Savita and her fellow ASHA workers found themselves fighting a virus of a different sort: a narrative had begun to spread within the community, that the “vaccines are killing people”.

When Savita began examining the details of the case, however, she found that the woman had been feverish before taking the shot. The frightened grandmother had refused to eat for two days after receiving the vaccination. Later, her symptoms escalated and she succumbed.

It took Savita and her colleagues over 15 days and countless hours to clarify these details. Only after multiple rounds of discussion and visits by the ASHA workers did Tardal residents resume taking their jabs. “People just weren’t ready to take vaccines,” Savita says.

10:48 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

India's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 85.6%

The number of people who recuperated from the novel coronavirus surged to 2.15 crore on Tuesday, said the Union health ministry, thereby taking the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 85.60 percent.
10:31 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

India's active caseload drops to 33.53 lakh

The active caseload in India reduced to 33,53,765 on Tuesday, comprising 13.29 percent of the total infections. The country reported 2,63,533 new cases, the lowest single-day rise in 28 days, taking the overall count to 2,52,28,996 on Tuesday.
10:02 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

KK Aggarwal, former IMA president, passes away due to COVID-19

Padma Shri awardee and eminent cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal has died of COVID-19 , a statement posted on his Twitter handle said. Aggarwal (62), who was the former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), was admitted to the AIIMS here and was on ventilator support since last week.

According to the statement, he passed away at 11.30 pm on Monday after a "lengthy battle with COVID-19 ".

09:31 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

At 4,329, India reports highest single-day COVID-19 deaths

With the death of 4,329 more patients, the highest number of fatalities reported in a day, India's COVID-19 toll on Tuesday climbed to 2,78,719, said the Union health ministry.
09:28 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

India adds 2.63 lakh new COVID-19 cases

India registered 2,63,533 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country's overall count over 2.52 crore on Tuesday, said the Union health ministry.

Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: The data pegs Bihar as the state with the highest number of deaths among doctors in India, with 78. This was followed by Uttar Pradesh, with 37 deaths of doctors.

As per the official bulletin, the state reported 9,391 new cases and 285 deaths in 24 hours, down from 223 fatalities and record 38,055 infections registered on 24 April.

The active caseload in India reduced to 33,53,765 on Tuesday, comprising 13.29 percent of the total infections.

India registered 2,63,533 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country's overall count over 2.52 crore on Tuesday, said the Union health ministry.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 18.44 crore with 14,79,592 doses given on Monday, the Union health ministry said.

The ministry said 6,63,329 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and cumulatively 59,32,704 people across 36 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The 59,32,704 beneficiaries include 9,28,962 from Rajasthan, 8,22,516 from Bihar, 7,07,408 from Delhi, 6,55,673 from Maharashtra, 5,26,988 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,12,445 from Gujarat and 4,99,762 from Haryana.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,44,22,218 as per the 8 pm provisional report on 17 May, the ministry said.

Among the people who were given 18,44,22,218 doses were 96,58,913 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,52,200 who have taken the second dose, 1,44,97,411 Frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 82,16,750 who have taken the second dose.

As many as 59,32,704 individuals in the 18-44 years age group have taken the first dose.

Besides, 5,76,53,924 and 92,39,392 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,46,60,900 and 1,79,10,024 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively.

On day 122 of the vaccination drive (17 May 2021), 14,79,592 vaccine doses were
given.

According to the ministry data, 12,42,929 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,36,663 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 pm.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry added.

Updated Date: May 18, 2021 12:45:56 IST

