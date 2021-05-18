12:33 (ist)

Medical system in UP villages, small cities is at 'Ram bharose': Allahabad HC

The entire medical system in villages and small cities of Uttar Pradesh is at God's mercy ("Ram bharose"), the Allahabad High Court said on Monday while hearing a PIL over the coronavirus spread and the condition of quarantine centres in the state.

A High Court Bench of Justices Siddharth Verma and Ajit Kumar made the observation while taking into account the death of Santosh Kumar (64), who was admitted to an isolation ward at a Meerut hospital.

The doctors there failed to identify him and disposed of the body as unidentified, according to a probe report.