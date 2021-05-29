Coronavirus Latest News Updates: The Union Health Ministry said that 3,617 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 deaths in the country rose to 3,22,512

Despite the constraints of availability, India has fared well in covering 200 million persons in only 130 days which is the third largest coverage in the world, the ministry said.

"The concrete actions are a stern indication that Government of India is making all out efforts to increase vaccine production in the country as well as attracting foreign vaccine manufacturers to supply the required vaccine doses for national Covid vaccination programme," the ministry in a statement.

The ministry said Government of India, through the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), is regularly interacting with national and international manufacturers like Pfizer, Moderna to make vaccines available in the country.

The tally of new COVID-19 cases in the country was 173,921 in the last 24 hours, reports said on Saturday morning. This is the second consecutive day that the number of new cases are below two lakhs, The Times of India reported.

With the permission, provision stores will be allowed to sell commodities in their respective areas through vehicles like mini cargo vans or pushcarts and online ordering firms too shall be permitted to deliver groceries, he said in a statement.

Stalin said a pack of 13 grocery items will be distributed to 'rice' category ration card holders through Public Distribution System shops from next month.

The state-wide lockdown without relaxations to help break the chain of COVID-19 transmission has been extended till 7 June by one more week, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Friday. He said the move was done considering public good to rein in the pandemic spread and appealed to the people to cooperate with the government and stay indoors.

Currently, Gautam Buddh Nagar is second after state capital Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh in terms of vaccination but is first in terms of population ratio inoculated, according to the statement.

Top officers of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday resolved to make it India's first fully-vaccinated district against coronavirus, according to officials. A clarion call towards the resolution was given by District Magistrate Suhas L Y during a virtual meeting with top health and administration officials of the district with Police Commissioner Alok Singh also in attendance, they said.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has written to the principal secretaries of all states and Union Territories and has asked them to upload all the required data on children who have been orphaned or have lost either of their parents to the Covid-19 pandemic. The data is to be uploaded to the Bal Swaraj portal under the Covid-Care link.

He further added that “In total, the US government, state governments, US companies, and private citizens have provided over USD 500 million in COVID-19 relief supplies to India.”

Dean Thompson, Acting Assistant Secretary of Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US on Saturday said,” We've redirected one of our own orders of critical vaccine manufacturing supplies, which will allow India to make over 20 million additional doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Union Health Ministry said that 3,617 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours ending on Saturday morning. The total COVID-19 deaths in the country rose to 3,22,512.

Coronavirus Latest News Updates: The tally of new COVID-19 cases in the country was 173,921 in the last 24 hours, reports said on Saturday morning. This is the second consecutive day that the number of new cases are below two lakhs, The Times of India reported.

Vaccine, being a biological product, takes time for harvesting and quality testing and this cannot be done overnight to ensure a safe product, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said Government of India, through the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), is regularly interacting with national and international manufacturers like Pfizer, Moderna to make vaccines available in the country.

"The concrete actions are a stern indication that Government of India is making all out efforts to increase vaccine production in the country as well as attracting foreign vaccine manufacturers to supply the required vaccine doses for national Covid vaccination programme," the ministry in a statement.

Despite the constraints of availability, India has fared well in covering 200 million persons in only 130 days which is the third largest coverage in the world, the ministry said.

Government of India has been supporting the efforts of states and UTs for effective management of Covid patients in vaccination under the 'Whole of Government' approach since January this year.

With Covid being a pandemic with worldwide impact, there has been a high global demand of vaccines with a limited number of manufacturers and limited manufacturing capacity across countries. India has a population of 1.4 billion, which is a substantial share of the world population, the statement said.

In India, two vaccines were approved by the regulatory body in January. The two manufacturers, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, had a capacity to provide around 1 crore doses in the month of December, 2020.

The NEGVAC was established in August, 2020 to provide guidance on all aspects of vaccine introduction, including prioritisation of beneficiaries, procurement, vaccine selection and its delivery.

The priority of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccination in India has been done based on the review of available scientific evidence, guidelines proposed by the WHO, global examples and practices followed in other countries with the primary objective of protecting the healthcare and frontline workers.

Accordingly, the vaccination drive in the country has been sequentially expanded to cover the prioritized groups starting with healthcare workers (HCWs) on January 16 followed by frontline workers (FLWs) from February 2, persons aged 60 years and above, and those aged 45-59 years with co-morbidities were covered from 1 March.

Subsequently, from 1 April everyone aged 45 and above are eligible for vaccination.

Such an approach has yielded positive results by achieving more than 90 percent first dose coverage among registered HCWs and around 84 per centcoverage of 1st dose among registered FLWs, the statement said.

A 'Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy' was adopted on May 1 which is guiding the ongoing phase of the vaccination drive.

This strategy aims at incentivising manufacturers to ramp up vaccine production and also attract new manufacturers. This will augment vaccine production resulting in wider availability of vaccines with flexibility in pricing, procurement, the statement said.

"The manufacturing capacities have been ramped up. Vaccine being a biological product takes time for harvesting and quality testing. This cannot be done overnight to ensure a safe product. Thus, increase in capacity of manufacturing too needs to be a guided process," the statement said.

The Russian Sputnik V is the third vaccine to get approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted use in emergency situation and it is being used in a few private hospitals. These are expected to be increased over the coming days.