Coronavirus LATEST Updates: Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the suspension would remain in place until 15 May due to 'clearly present' risks of travel from India, leaving thousands of Australians — including high-profile cricketers — stranded

Kolkata alone accounted for 26 deaths, followed by North-24 Parganas at 11, South-24 Parganas at seven, Hooghly at five and Malda at four. Of the 68 deaths, 45 were due to comorbidities and COVID-19 was just "incidental".

The state also reported record 15,992 fresh infections, which took the tally to 7,59,942, the department said in its bulletin.

West Bengal on Monday registered 68 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest so far in a single day, pushing the toll to 11,009, the health department said.

The tally of active cases in the city is at 92,358. A significant number of patients, 22,055, recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The capital recorded over 20,201 fresh cases. With the these cases, the national capital's cumulative COVID-19 tally has climbed to over 10.47 lakh and the toll stands at 14,628, the bulletin said.

Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 toll with 380 people succumbing to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at over 35 percent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department.

"US announces plan to share AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world. Sixty million doses to be shared as they become available," Murthy said in a tweet on Monday.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is widely in use around the world but has not yet been authorised by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The United States plans to share 60 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with the world as they become available, US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy said in Washington.

In a press briefing after the cabinet meeting, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, announced that the entire state, including Bengaluru, will see a full lockdown for two weeks starting from 9 pm on 27 April.

On Sunday, Karnataka reported 34,804 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total cases to 13.39 lakh. While the state deaths toll rose to 14, 426 with a total of 143 deaths reported yesterday.

The Karnataka government has announced a two-week total lockdown and curfew from today (Tuesday, 27 April). The announcement comes a day after the state reported its highest single-day rise of over 34,000 new cases.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), at least 28,09,79,877 COVID-19 samples have been tested up to 26 April, with 16,58,700 samples being tested on Monday alone.

The first shipment of vital COVID-19 medical supplies from the United Kingdom arrived in India on Tuesday. The supplies included 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, ANI reported.

India registered 3,23,144 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count in the country to 1,76,36,307 on Tuesday, said the Union health ministry.

With the death of 2,771 more COVID-19 patients in a day, the toll in the country increased to 1,97,894, said the Union health ministry in its latest data. This takes the national fatality rate to 1.12 percent.

With 2,766 fatalities on Monday, April witnessed 34,595 deaths so far of which 17,333 deaths were reported in the last seven days.

However, the daily count is lower than Monday, when India reported an increase of 3.53 lakh cases.

Tuesday is the seventh straight day when India's daily COVID-19 tally remained above 3 lakh (over 3.23 lakh on Tuesday) and deaths crossed the 2,000 mark for the eighth consecutive day.

French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said the "massive solidarity mission" is being supported by French companies present in India and the European Union.

"Coordinated by the ministry's Crisis and Support Centre and carried out by the Embassy of France in India, the mission will involve shipping by air and sea freight by the end of this week," the ministry said in a statement.

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said it is carrying out an exceptional solidarity mission in support of the Indian people, who have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

France on Tuesday announced a "solidarity mission" for India under which it will send oxygen generation plants, ventilators and other medical supplies to support the country in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"#OxygenExpress has reached Delhi from Raigarh, Chhattisgarh with Oxygen for patients in the capital. Indian Railways is leaving no stone unturned in our collective fight against COVID-19, and ensuring sufficient availability of life-saving resources across the country," tweeted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

This oxygen will now be disbursed by the Delhi government to various hospitals, they said.

The first Oxygen Express train for Delhi carrying around 70 tonnes of the life-saving gas reached the National Capital early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The Election Commission has banned all victory processions on the day of counting of votes (2 May) - or even after - to the five states amid COVID-19 surge, reported ANI .

"Many of those who had emerged victorious in the battle against COVID-19 are willing to serve the patients. In this context, in order to increase the manpower at hospitals, experiences of retired doctors, lab technicians and para-medical staff along with retired personnel of the armed forces can be availed," he said at a virtual high-level review meeting.

He also said that work should be done to double the number of COVID beds, and the beds should be increased in all the districts.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that in the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, retired doctors and para-medical staff can be roped in to increase manpower in hospitals.

"We received two tonnes of liquid medical oxygen at 6 am on 27 April. Yesterday, we had received a tanker carrying 10 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. We are in a better situation as compared to the last few days and we hope this continues," said the official.

The hospital said it has 6000 cubic metres of oxygen in storage tanks which may last for 10 hours.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here received two tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Tuesday morning, an official from the hospital said. The official asserted that they are in a "better situation" as compared to "the last few days" when the hospital in central Delhi faced a crisis due to severe shortage of the life-saving gas.

The hospital will run the facility at Ashoka Hotel and also handle the biomedical waste disposal. The staff of the hotel will be provided all protective gear and given basic adequate training, stated the order.

In an order issued by the sub-divisional magistrate of Chanakyapuri on Sunday, it was stated that the COVID facility at Ashoka Hotel will be associated with Primus Hospital.

The authorities have directed for converting 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel in Lutyens' Delhi into a COVID health facility for high court judges, judicial staff and their families.

No victory procession after the counting on 2nd May shall be permissible. Not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned, said the Election Commission on Tuesday.

India registered 3,23,144 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count to 1,76,36,307 on Tuesday.

The active COVID-19 caseload in India increased to 28,82,204 on Tuesday comprising 16.34 percent of the total infections, according to the health ministry's latest data update.

With this, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 percent.

With 2,51,827 patients being cured of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged over 1.45 crore on Tuesday.

The border guarding force has been designated by the Union Home Ministry as the nodal agency to run it. "The SPCCC has started functioning. About 110 patients have been admitted till now," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.

The facility named Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) has been opened in view of Delhi registering a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, shortage of oxygen beds and its healthcare system creaking under the pressure. The facility is located at the Radha Soami Beas campus in Chhattarpur area of south Delhi.

A COVID care centre with 500 oxygen-supported beds run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) began functioning in Delhi from Monday with the admission of at least 110 patients, officials told PTI.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the suspension would remain in place until at least 15 May due to "clearly present" risks of travel from India, leaving thousands of Australians — including high-profile cricketers — stranded.

Australia on Tuesday announced a temporary ban on direct passenger flights from India, as the South Asian nation grapples with a massive surge in coronavirus infections.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said produced oxygen should be given to the Centre for allocation to various states, ANI reported.

Supreme Court Tuesday is hearing a petition seeking reopening of Vedanta's Sterlite plant in Tamil Nadu for production of oxygen to be used for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Sanofi will do the work at its existing manufacturing plant in Ridgefield, New Jersey.

Under the agreement announced Monday, Sanofi will handle final manufacturing steps, including filling, inspecting and labeling vaccine vials and packaging them. The deal involves up to 200 million doses of Moderna's two-shot vaccine.

The French pharmaceutical company Sanofi will help manufacture the Moderna coronavirus vaccine beginning in September, joining other companies assisting with production of one of the three vaccines now approved in the US.

The defence minister's office said the temporary hiring of additional contractual staff over and above the authorised strength in 51 clinics will ensure availability of adequate medical staff during night hours.

The approval was given as part of a policy decision to augment military health infrastructure in view of the coronavirus crisis in the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved hiring of additional contractual staff in 51 medical facilities being run under the ex-servicemen contributory health scheme (ECHS) across the country.

Tuesday is the seventh straight day when India's daily COVID-19 tally remained above 3 lakh (over 3.23 lakh on Tuesday) and deaths crossed the 2,000 mark for the eighth consecutive day.

With the death of 2,771 more COVID-19 patients in a day, the toll in the country increased to 1,97,894, said the Union health ministry in its latest data. This takes the national fatality rate to 1.12 percent.

Essential services will be allowed between 6 am and 10 am and shops will close after that. There will be no public transport during the curfew, BS Yediyurappa said on Monday.

Total vaccination across the country has crossed over 14.5 crore with more than 31 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till 8 pm on Monday, the health ministry said.

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,50,85,911 according to the 8 pm provisional report, the ministry said.

These include 93,23,439 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 60,59,065 HCWs who have taken the second dose. As many as 1,21,00,254 frontline workers (FLWs) have received the first dose and64,11,024 FLWs have taken the second dose.

Besides, 4,92,77,949 and 26,78,151 beneficiaries between 45 to 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively, while, 5,05,37,922 and 86,98,107 aged above 60 have taken the first and second dose respectively.

A total of 31,74,688 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Monday, the 101st day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

Out of these, 19,73,778 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first time and 12,00,910 beneficiaries received the second dose as per the provisional report, the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

COVID-19 vaccination for those over 60 years and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions commenced from 1 March .

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from 1 April.

The government has also decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from 1 May.