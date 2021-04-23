Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The number of people who have recuperated from the novel coronavirus surged to 1,36, 48,159 on Friday, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.15 percent, the health ministry stated

Auto refresh feeds

The incident comes as Maharashtra battles the second wave of coronavirus and witnesses an unprecedented surge in infections. Over 67,000 fresh cases were reported Thursday.

At least thirteen COVID-19 patients died in a fire at a hospital in Maharashtra's Virar, about 70 km from state capital Mumbai. The fire broke out in the ICU of the hospital around 3 am, hospital officials said.

Thirteen people have died after a fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) around 3 am on Friday. 21 patients including those in critical condition have been shifted to another hospital, said Dr Dilip Shah, official, Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital, Virar.

As per the new rules, passengers arriving from India will not be allowed to enter the UAE unless they have spent 14 days in other countries. However, departure flights will continue to operate and the ban will not extend to UAE citizens, diplomatic passport holders and official delegations.

The travel ban will come into effect from 11.59 pm on Saturday, 24 April, and is subject to review after 10 days, the Gulf News reported.

On a day when India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 3,14,835 new COVID-19 infections, the UAE banned travel from the country for ten days.

"25 patients have died in past 24 hrs at the hospital. Oxygen will last another two hours. Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril," said the director-medical.

25 "sickest patients" have died in the past 24 hours at the Ganga Ram hospital in Delhi, a statement from the hospital said.

Oxygen storage in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital will last for another two hours and lives of 60 critical patients will be at risk, said the Director-Medical of the hospital on Friday.

The musician had been under observation at the hospital for a few days.

"He passed away around 10.15 pm tonight. Please pray for his soul," his son, musician Sanjeev Rathod, told PTI.

The composer was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in a "critical" condition after testing positive for COVID-19 . He breathed his last in the hospital.

Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away on 22 April due to COVID-19 related complications, his son said. Rathod was 66.

Hospitals in India have been reporting dwindling supplies of oxygen due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Stocks of antiviral drug Remdesivir, used to treat the disease, have also been running out.

Moscow has said it can supply 300,000-400,000 Remdesivir injections per week, which would be increased. Talks are on to begin oxygen supplies by ship soon, officials said.

Russia has offered to supply medical oxygen and Remdesivir to India, reported the Economic Times on Friday. The imports are likely to begin in the next 15 days.

Later at 12.30pm, he will hold a comprehensive meeting with some leading oxygen manufacturers from the country to review the oxygen supply.

Firstly at 9 am, an internal meeting will be held where Modi will review the Covid-19 related situation across the country. At 10 am, he will interact with the chief ministers of those states, which are severely hit by coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday chair several crucial marathon meetings via video conference to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country and ways to strengthen the virus containment strategy. The meetings were scheduled after the prime minister cancelled his election rallies in West Bengal.

In a record high, India registered at least 3.32 lakh fresh coronavirus infections and 2,263 fatalities in the past 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Friday.

With the death of 2,263 more COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours, the toll in the country crossed 1.86 lakh on Friday, said the Union health ministry. With this, the national fatality rate increased to 1.15 percent.

A number of countries like the UK, Australia and Singapore have banned travel to and from India due to surge in coronavirus infections.

The flight ban took effect from midnight Thursday, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Thursday.

The Canadian government has banned all passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to the unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases in the region, the longest country-specific travel ban imposed by Canada.

Two IAF C-17 and IL-76 aircrafts were roped in to airlift big oxygen tankers from their place of use to the filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of much needed oxygen.

"We have received emergency supplies at Max Saket and Max Smart which will last another two hours. We are still awaiting more supplies, said the hospital in a statement.

An oxygen carrying vehicle reached Max Hospital, in Delhi's Saket on Friday after the hospital sent an SOS to the Delhi government. "Another oxygen carrying vehicle has reached Max Smart Hospital," said DCP South.

"The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," Modi was quoted as saying by the Prime Minister's Office

There were 90 patients in the hospital, 18 of them in the ICU, when the fire broke out after a blast in the AC unit, an official said. The dead include five women and eight men.

Thirteen COVID-19 patients died in the blaze at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Virar, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a blaze at a private hospital in Maharashtra's Palghar district and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a COVID-19 review meeting on Friday with the chief ministers of states reporting maximum number of coronavirus cases.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases increased to 24,28,616 comprising 14.93 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83. 92 percent.

With a record single-day rise of 3,32,730 new coronavirus infections, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,62,63,695 , said the health ministry on Friday.The toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

"In view of the current situation of COVID-19 leading to insufficient resources for contact tracing, and shortage of staff, the risk assessment and contact tracing of exposed HCW and quarantine of asymptomatic contacts should be discontinued. Only symptomatic HCW should be tested and only those testing positive be isolated and managed as per the clinical condition," the AIIMS said.

Only symptomatic healthcare workers (HCWs) will be tested and only those testing positive will be isolated and managed as per the clinical condition.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has decided to discontinue contact tracing of exposed healthcare workers and quarantine of asymptomatic contact amid the current COVID-19 situation that has led to insufficient resources and shortage of staff.

Later at 12.30pm, he will hold a comprehensive meeting with some leading oxygen manufacturers from the country to review the oxygen supply.

Firstly at 9 am, an internal meeting will be held where Modi will review the Covid-19 related situation across the country. At 10 am, he will interact with the chief ministers of those states, which are severely hit by coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday chair several crucial marathon meetings via video conference to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country and ways to strengthen the virus containment strategy. The meetings were scheduled after the prime minister cancelled his election rallies in West Bengal.

In a record high, India registered at least 3.32 lakh fresh coronavirus infections and 2,263 fatalities in the past 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Friday.

With the death of 2,263 more COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours, the toll in the country crossed 1.86 lakh on Friday, said the Union health ministry. With this, the national fatality rate increased to 1.15 percent.

A number of countries like the UK, Australia and Singapore have banned travel to and from India due to surge in coronavirus infections.

The flight ban took effect from midnight Thursday, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Thursday.

The Canadian government has banned all passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to the unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases in the region, the longest country-specific travel ban imposed by Canada.

Two IAF C-17 and IL-76 aircrafts were roped in to airlift big oxygen tankers from their place of use to the filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of much needed oxygen.

SOS - Less than an hour's Oxygen supplies at Max Smart Hospital & Max Hospital Saket. Awaiting promised fresh supplies from INOX since 1 am. @drharshvardhan @msisodia @PMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal @PiyushGoyal @SatyendarJain over 700 patients admitted, need immediate assistance 🙏🏼

"We have received emergency supplies at Max Saket and Max Smart which will last another two hours. We are still awaiting more supplies, said the hospital in a statement.

An oxygen carrying vehicle reached Max Hospital, in Delhi's Saket on Friday after the hospital sent an SOS to the Delhi government. "Another oxygen carrying vehicle has reached Max Smart Hospital," said DCP South.

"The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," Modi was quoted as saying by the Prime Minister's Office

There were 90 patients in the hospital, 18 of them in the ICU, when the fire broke out after a blast in the AC unit, an official said. The dead include five women and eight men.

Thirteen COVID-19 patients died in the blaze at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Virar, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a blaze at a private hospital in Maharashtra's Palghar district and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the victims.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting with the Chief Ministers of high burden states, over the prevailing #COVID19 situation pic.twitter.com/u91CKrGOLJ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a COVID-19 review meeting on Friday with the chief ministers of states reporting maximum number of coronavirus cases.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases increased to 24,28,616 comprising 14.93 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83. 92 percent.

With a record single-day rise of 3,32,730 new coronavirus infections, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,62,63,695 , said the health ministry on Friday.The toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

"In view of the current situation of COVID-19 leading to insufficient resources for contact tracing, and shortage of staff, the risk assessment and contact tracing of exposed HCW and quarantine of asymptomatic contacts should be discontinued. Only symptomatic HCW should be tested and only those testing positive be isolated and managed as per the clinical condition," the AIIMS said.

Only symptomatic healthcare workers (HCWs) will be tested and only those testing positive will be isolated and managed as per the clinical condition.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has decided to discontinue contact tracing of exposed healthcare workers and quarantine of asymptomatic contact amid the current COVID-19 situation that has led to insufficient resources and shortage of staff.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: The number of people who have recuperated from the novel coronavirus surged to 1,36, 48,159 on Friday, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.15 percent, the health ministry stated.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases increased to 24,28,616 on Friday comprising 14.93 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.92 percent.

With the death of 2,263 more COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours, the toll in the country crossed 1.86 lakh on Friday, said the Union health ministry.

Earlier on Thursday, the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital had said their oxygen stock could last till 10 am on Friday. "Many more patients with high flow need got admitted to the hospital. Almost 40 patients are extra," the official said.

The incident comes as Maharashtra battles the second wave of coronavirus and witnesses an unprecedented surge in infections. Over 67,000 new infections wee reported on Thursday.

The total number of vaccinations against COVID-19 has crossed 13.5 crore in the country with more than 30 lakh vaccine doses administered on Thursday till 8 pm, the health ministry said.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stood at 13,53,46,729, according to a provisional report compiled at 8 pm.

The beneficiaries include 92,41,384 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 59,03,368 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,17,27,708 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 60,73,622 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 4,55,10,426 and 18,91,160 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have taken the first and the second dose respectively, while 4,85,01,906 and 64,97,155 people aged above 60 have been administered the first and the second dose.

A total of 30,16,085 vaccine doses were given on Thursday (till 8 pm), the 97th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The beneficiaries included 18,33,828 who were vaccinated for the first dose and 11,82,257 who received the second dose, the ministry said, adding that the final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with HCWs getting inoculated. The vaccination of FLWs started from 2 February.

The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for those above 60 years of age and people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The vaccination of all citizens aged above 45 started from 1 April.

On Monday, the government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be vaccinated from 1 May.