Coronavirus Live News Updates: SII may launch Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine in India by Sept

Coronavirus Live News Updates: Serum Institute of India hopes to launch COVID-19 vaccine 'Covovax' by September, said Adar Poonawalla

FP Staff June 16, 2021 11:02:23 IST
Representational image. AP

11:18 (ist)

Coronavirus latest news update: Unlock Guidelines

Centrally protected monuments reopen from today

All centrally protected monuments, museums and sites closed for around two months due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic will reopened today. According to ASI, visitors will be able to book entry tickets online and no offline booking facility has been made available. The ASI order has mandated strict compliance with the executive orders, if any, issued by the state, district or disaster management authority.
10:48 (ist)

Coronavirus latest news update: Delhi Unlock

Doctors warn of 'worse than second wave' situation if norms not followed

With close gathering of shoppers in markets and restaurants resuming business amid phased unlock in the national capital, doctors on Tuesday cautioned that Delhi could face a "worse than second wave situation" of COVID-19 if people do not adhere to safety norms or lower their guards.

The remarks from many doctors at leading government or private facilities here come after visuals of various crowded markets surfaced in reports and on social media, showing Covid-appropriate behaviour not being followed by many people, like wearing of masks or maintaining social distance.
 
Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes. Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up.
A lockdown was imposed by the government on April 19, however, in the last two weeks, several restrictions have been eased, like metro services with 50 per cent seating capacity from June 7, restaurants with 50 per cent capacity from June 14, besides the market and the malls resuming business.
 
10:30 (ist)

Coronavirus latest news update: Unlock guidelines

Uttarakhand govt looks at resuming Char Dham Yatra

The Uttarakhand government said on Wednesday that it has directed Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board to complete yatra preparations by 1 July. It is pertinent to point out here that the last religious congregation in the state, right when the first was wave was ebbing, was considered one of the triggers for the second wave, apart from the political gatherings held in five states owing to the Assembly elections. 
09:43 (ist)

Coronavirus latest news update: India case count

India reports over 62,000 fresh cases, 2542 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 62,224 fresh cases and 2,542 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The country also reported 1,07,628 discharges in the same period and its active caseload stands at 8,65,432 at present. 
09:32 (ist)

Coronavirus latest news update: Vaccine policy

UK cuts gap between vaccine doses again, spurring rethink in India

The UK, where the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine which predominates Indian vaccination drive was developed, has decided to reduce by half the gap between vaccine doses for the second time since India has stretched the time frame to its limit amid a shortage in supplies. 

On 13 May, India had increased the gap between two doses from a minimum of six to 12 weeks for people who get the Covishield vaccine, citing better efficacy data from the UK. Two days later, UK itself reduced the gap to eight weeks from 12 for people over the age of 50, citing the more serious threat from the Delta variant, which incidentally was first found in India and is assumed to be one of the triggers behind the second deadly wave. 

On Monday, UK yet again slashed the gap between the two doses of vaccines for over 40s from 12 weeks to 8 weeks so that people get vaccinated sooner. 

Coronavirus LATEST News Updates: Doctors on Tuesday cautioned that Delhi could face a "worse than second wave situation" of COVID-19 if people do not adhere to safety norms or lower their guards

Any adult can walk in to the nearest vaccination centre to get registered on the CoWIN digital platform and be inoculated against COVID-19 , the Union Health Ministry said.

It is not mandatory to pre-register online or book an appointment to get the vaccine, the government said, as it seeks to increase the pace of vaccinations and tackle the 'vaccine hesitancy' it has blamed for the slow rollout of vaccines in parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the first death due to vaccination was reported in India, even as India said the benefits of inoculation far exceed its harms. The government panel studying COVID vaccine's severe adverse effects said the death occurred due to anaphylaxis following inoculation.

The decision regarding enhancing interval between two doses of Covishield was based on scientific evidence and taken in a transparent manner, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization Chair NK Arora said.

The government had on 13 May said it has accepted the COVID-19 Working Group's recommendation and extended the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks. "Based on the available real-life evidence, particularly from the UK, the COVID-19 Working Group agreed for increasing the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield vaccine. No change in the interval of Covaxin vaccine doses was recommended," the ministry had said in a statement.

As the Covid positivity rate dropped to two percent in Punjab, the state government eased restrictions, allowing restaurants, cinema halls and gyms to operate at 50 percent capacity beginning Wednesday.

Under fresh guidelines, which will be in effect till 25 June, daily night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 5 am and weekend curfew from 8 pm on Saturday up to 5 am on Monday across the state, according to a government statement.

All restaurants, including those in hotels, cafes, coffee shops, fast food outlets, dhabas, and cinemas and gyms at maximum 50 percent capacity, subject to all their employees having received at least one dose of Covid vaccine.

Air-conditioned buses can also ply with 50 percent occupation. Bars, pubs and ''ahatas'' (taverns) shall, however, continue to remain closed, the statement said. All educational institutions will also continue to be closed.

