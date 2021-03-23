Coronavirus Live updates: BMC bans playing Holi in Mumbai's public spaces, UP mandates govt nod for festivities

Coronavirus Latest Updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued guidelines stating that celebrations of Holi are prohibited in public places on 28 and 29 March due to rising COVID-19 cases, News18 reported. Likewise, UP government has also said that permission from local state administration will be needed to hold such celebrations.

The Centre on Tuesday announced that starting 1 April, all citizens above the age of 45 will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots as part of the country's nationwide inoculation drive. The decision comes at a point when India recorded 40,715 coronavirus cases in a day, taking the nationwide infection tally to 1,16,86,796, while the active caseload at 3,45,377 registered an increase for the 13th day in a row.

Eighty-one percent of the 401 samples sent by the government for genome sequencing have tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19 , Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday, and asked the Centre to widen the vaccination net to cover those younger than 60. Expressing concern over the COVID-19 situation, the chief minister also appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated and stressed the need for the Central government to urgently open up vaccination for a larger section of the population.

The directive issued to all district and division-level officers said the Covid testing of all those coming to UP during the Holi festival from the states reporting high numbers of infections will be necessary. It mandated Covid tests for passengers at railway stations, bus stations and airports besides reactivating Covid helpdesks, running dedicated Covid hospitals in all districts and keeping other hospitals ready for any future needs. The directive also emphasised identifying the suspected cases with the help of thermometers and oximeters.

Ahead of the Holi and upcoming Panchayat elections, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered testing of people coming from other states seeing a spurt in coronavirus cases. The fresh directive, while emphasising for strict implementation of the anti-Covid measures, also stipulated that no procession or public programmes would be allowed without prior administrative permission.

Suspension of international flights further extended till 30th April 2021. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis, the Office of Director General of Civil Aviation said.

In the wake of rising covid cases, Telangana to shut all educational institutions from tomorrow, News18 reported. Online classes, will however, continue to run, the news report said.

States and Union Territories, where the proportion of RT-PCR tests is less, should rapidly increase it, to reach the prescribed level of 70% or more, the MHA said Tuesday in freshly issued guidelines to the states. These guidelines will stay in effect until 30 April 2021.

Nagpur's daily case count continued to spike on Tuesday despite a complete lockdown that has been imposed in the city since 15 March. Shops selling essential commodities are permitted to operate till 4 pm, while restaurants and eateries, which had been ordered to remain shut, can function till 7 pm, under the current restrictions but the daily spike in cases continues. The city had yesterday reported 40 deaths and 3,596 new cases.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued guidelines stating that celebrations of Holi are prohibited in public places on 28 and 29 March due to rising COVID-19 cases, ANI reported. The number of cases in the city rose by 3,512 in a span of 24 hours with 1,203 recoveries and eight deaths reported today.

Suspension of international flights further extended till 30th April 2021. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis, the Office of Director General of Civil Aviation said.

In the wake of rising covid cases, Telangana to shut all educational institutions from tomorrow, News18 reported. Online classes, will however, continue to run, the news report said.

States and Union Territories, where the proportion of RT-PCR tests is less, should rapidly increase it, to reach the prescribed level of 70% or more, the MHA said Tuesday in freshly issued guidelines to the states. These guidelines will stay in effect until 30 April 2021.

Maharashtra: Nagpur District reported 3,095 new #COVID19 cases, 2,136 recoveries, and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Civil Surgeon Total cases: 1,99,771 Total recoveries: 1,63,081 Active cases: 31,993 Death toll: 4697

Nagpur's daily case count continued to spike on Tuesday despite a complete lockdown that has been imposed in the city since 15 March. Shops selling essential commodities are permitted to operate till 4 pm, while restaurants and eateries, which had been ordered to remain shut, can function till 7 pm, under the current restrictions but the daily spike in cases continues. The city had yesterday reported 40 deaths and 3,596 new cases.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued guidelines stating that celebrations of Holi are prohibited in public places on 28 and 29 March due to rising COVID-19 cases, ANI reported. The number of cases in the city rose by 3,512 in a span of 24 hours with 1,203 recoveries and eight deaths reported today.

India recorded 40,715 coronavirus cases in a day, taking the nationwide infection tally to 1,16,86,796, while the active caseload at 3,45,377 registered an increase for the 13th day in a row, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The active caseload now comprises 2.96 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.67 percent, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

The COVID-19 death toll of the country increased to 1,60,166, with 199 daily new fatalities, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,81,253, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on 5 September and50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one crore-mark on 19 December.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,54,13,233 samples have been tested till 22 March, with9,67,459 samples tested on Monday. Out of the 199 fresh fatalities, 58 each were reported from Maharashtra and Punjab, 12 each from Kerala and Chhattisgarh, and 10 each from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

A total of 1,60,166deaths due to the disease have been reported so far in the country, including 53,457 from Maharashtra, 12,609 from Tamil Nadu, 12,444 from Karnataka, 10,963 from Delhi, 10,308 from West Bengal, 8,759 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,191 from Andhra Pradesh, the ministry said.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

With inputs from PTI