Coronavirus Live News Updates: The Delhi HC sought response of the city government and police on a plea seeking to restrain beggars and vagabonds from begging at traffic junctions and markets to prevent spread of COVID-19

In letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the 'abysmal' supply of COVID-19 jabs is foremost impediment to vaccination drive. He urged Modi to provide free vaccine for beneficiaries of all age groups and give freedom to define priorities for vaccination coverage

The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) is the nodal department for care, protection and empowerment of women as well as for efforts towards ending violence against them. The department has issued an advisory to the shelter homes in the city regarding crisis response to women during the current situation.

The Delhi government's WCD department has advised women shelter homes and one-stop centres (OSCs) to provide the best medical consultation to their residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The active cases fell below 2 million after 43 days, with Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim and Ladakh witnessing a rise in active cases. Mortality rate in Uttarakhand is now 2 percent, the second highest in India after Punjab (2.6 percent)

The daily toll fell below the 3,000 mark for the first time in 35 days. Maharashtra reported 500 fatalities, its lowest in 42 days, while Tamil Nadu and Karnataka recorded 478 and 411 deaths respectively.

He also said that till last week, the coastal state reported a total of 12 cases of mucormycosis, and since then there has been no fresh case of the black fungus infection. "According to experts, there are 90 per cent chances that the third wave of COVID-19 may hit the state in about a month-and-a-half (mid-July)," Bandekar said.

However, the Goa government has not let its guard down and is making all efforts to curb the spread of the virus by emphasising on vaccination, Dr Shivanand Bandekar, head of the state's expert committee on COVID-19, told PTI.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Goa has now come down to 19 percent as against 51 percent a month back, according to the state government.

In April, the centre banned the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes except in nine specified industries in view of shortage of the essential public health commodity in several states amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.

This supply, however, would be subjected to ensuring adequate supply of liquid medical oxygen to hospitals and other medical purposes as per demands of states/UTs as well as adequate supply to industries/sectors such as ampules and vials, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing of oxygen cylinders and PSA plants, neutral glass tubing and defence forces.

The government has permitted oxygen manufacturing units to supply oxygen to certain industries such as MSMEs, food processing plants and infrastructure projects, on temporary basis.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 21,51,48,659 doses, the ministry said.

The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost and through direct state procurement categories, more than 23 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs.

More than 1.57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said.

The petition has also sought rehabilitation of beggars and vagabonds and to ensure they have food, shelter and access to medical facilities, including vaccination.

The petitioner, Narender Pal Singh, has claimed that he has witnessed beggars touch cars at traffic lights "without sanitising their hands" and therefore, they may themselves stand a chance of getting infected or becoming carriers of the COVID-19 infection.

Coronavirus Live News Updates: The Delhi High Court sought response of the city government and police on a plea seeking to restrain beggars and vagabonds from begging at traffic junctions and markets to prevent spread of COVID-19 as many of them do not wear masks or maintain social distancing.

As per the revised guidelines, which would come into effect from 2 June, shops dealing in essential items like grocery, vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, will be allowed to do business from 6 am to 2 pm.

Similar relaxations have also been announced by other states. Shopping malls, cinema halls, gyms, stadiums, clubs and swimming pools will, however, remain closed.

Restrictions also remain on the number of people who could attend weddings and funerals.

The Chhattisgarh government said that the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on Monday, will continue with some relaxation in restrictions in those districts where the COVID-19 case positivity rate is less than five percent.

The Rajasthan government also issued guidelines on Monday to start the "unlock" process by easing certain restrictions from 2 June.

According to the guidelines for the modified lockdown, exemption for various activities will be given only in areas where the positivity rate is less than 10 percent or the use of oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds is less than 60 percent.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said the COVID curfew has been extended in the state till 8 June. The period of the ongoing curfew in the state was scheduled to come to an end at 6 am on Tuesday morning.

The Lakshadweep administration announced the extension of the complete shutdown for seven more days, beginning 31 May.

The complete shutdown was first announced on May 24 for a week.

The Andhra Pradesh government decided to extend the COVID curfew till June 10, with the same set of restrictions.

The curfew, which was first clamped from May 5 as the coronavirus cases were on a steep upward spiral, was supposed to end on May 31.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government extended the relaxations announced in the coronavirus curfew to six more districts from June 1, allowing shops and markets outside the containment zones to open for five days a week.

The relaxations will apply to a total of 61 districts from Tuesday, while 14 districts with an active COVID-19 caseload of over 600 have been kept outside the purview of the order for the time being.

The 14 districts where there would be no relaxation in curbs are Meerut, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Jaunpur and Ghazipur, the spokesperson said.