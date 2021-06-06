Coronavirus News Updates: The recovery rate is now 95.05 percent and the fatality rate is 1.72 percent and there are 1,85,527 active cases

Auto refresh feeds

India reported 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases, 1,89,232 discharges, and 2,677 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday said that a total of 36,47,46,522 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the country up to 5 June, including 20,36,311 samples tested on Saturday.

Of the new patients, 23 were imported and the seven local cases were all in southern Guangdong province. There were no new deaths.

China's National Health Commission on Saturday said that 30 new coronavirus cases were reported on the mainland, up from 24 cases a day earlier.

The report claims that nine private hospitals got 50 per cent and six cities 80 per cent of Covishield and Covaxin stocks and alleged disparities in vaccine distribution.

"In the absence of a fair policy for vaccine distribution, the inequality in the Modi government's policy will give such results," he said citing a media report highlighting the inequalities in vaccine distribution.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the government's vaccine distribution has inequalities and is not fair. "I have been saying that the vaccines should be procured by the Centre and distributed by the states.

"Steady rise in national recovery rate has been maintained and has increases to 93.67 percent. A fall in daily positivity rate at 5.62 percent continues; less than 10 percent for 13 consecutive days," the statement said.

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said that the number of single-day recoveries continued to outnumber daily new cases for the 24th consecutive day.

The active cases on Sunday reduced to 14,77,799, comprising 5.13 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.67 percent. A net decline of 77,449 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The hospital administration was quoted by ANI as claiming that the circular was issued without their information.

The Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research in Delhi withdrew its circular directing nursing staff to communicate only in Hindi/English and disallowing use of Malayalam language after it faced criticism for the announcement on Sunday.

"There are 50 lakh people, above the age of 45, yet to receive the vaccine in the State. We will get 38 lakh doses this month. The Chief Minister has directed toget all above the age of 40 vaccinated by July 15," a release issued by the CMO said.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday directed the authorities to ensure that all those above the age of 40 years in the state are vaccinated by 15 July. While speaking at the daily COVID-19 evaluation meet, Vijayan asked all the state departments to work together to fight the pandemic.

In a notification issued on Friday night, the Maharashtra government had stated local trains will remain available for "medical, few essentials and women", but authorised the civic administrations to put additional restrictions they deem fit.

As per the fresh guidelines issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday, local trains will remain available only for specific categories.

Restaurants, shops selling non-essential items and public places are set to reopen from Monday in Mumbai which is categorised under level 3 of the 'unlock' plan of the Maharashtra government but malls, theatres and multiplexes will continue to remain shut.

The number of active cases in the UT dropped to 1,170 986 in Leh and 184 in Kargil as 254 Covid patients were discharged during the past 24 hours, the officials said.

Fifty-eight of the new cases were registered in Leh and the remaining 13 in Kargil, they said.

Ladakh recorded 71 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 19,147, while another death pushed the toll to 195, officials said on Sunday, as the Union Territory announced a gradual unlocking here after a month-long 'corona curfew'. The new fatality was reported from Leh on Saturday. The district has so far recorded 141 coronavirus-related deaths, while the pandemic toll stands at 54 in Kargil district, the officials said.

"Manipal Hospitals has worked closely with Dr Reddy's to create the state-of-the-art infrastructure to maintain Sputnik V vaccine," Manipal Health Enterprises Chief Operating Officer Karthik Rajagopal said.

The roll-out of the Sputnik V vaccine by Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru is part of the limited pilot soft launch initiated by Dr Reddy's in Hyderabad last month, Manipal Hospitals said in a statement.

Leading hospital chain Manipal Hospitals on Sunday said it has collaborated with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to add the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in its existing vaccine portfolio that consists of Covishield and Covaxin.

"Total consumption, including wastages is 22,96,95,199 doses. Over 1.63 crore doses (1,63,85,701) still available with States/UTs," the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The Centre has provided over 24 crore vaccine doses (24,60,80,900) to state governments and UTs, "via free of cost and direct state procurement categories".

"...Active cases in these three districts are above 600," said ACS Information Navneet Sehgal.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday withdrew the 'COVID-19 curfew' across the state except in the Meerut, Saharanpur, and Gorakhpur districts.

It will also discuss steps to improve vaccination, agriculture, irrigation among other issues, ANI reported.

The Telangana Cabinet is scheduled to meet on 8 June to discuss its strategy to combat a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died due to other causes to date.

Cachar district reported the highest number of new cases at 322, followed by 276 in Kamrup Metro and 273 in Dibrugarh. Nagaon reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at six, followed by five in Kamrup Metro and four in Dibrugarh, it said.

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,32,714 on Saturday as 3,781 more people tested positive for the infection, while 44 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus toll to 3,621, a health bulletin said.

"Respected Prime Minister, today I am very upset. The work of delivering ration door-to-door to the poor was about to start in Delhi from next week. All our preparations were done. But you stopped it two days before. Why did you do this?" he added. He said that the scheme would have benefitted 72 lakh ration card holders in Delhi. "We are doing this to help those who are underprivileged," Kejriwal added.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned the Centre over its move to stall the 'Doorstep Delivery of Ration' scheme that was set to be launched in Delhi. "Just two days before 'Doorstep Delivery of Ration' scheme's implementation in Delhi, the central government stopped it. If pizza delivery can be allowed amid the Covid-19 pandemic, then why not ration? asked Kejriwal.

The BMC on Sunday announced new dates for students who are going abroad to get vaccinated. The inoculation drive will be undertaken on 7, 8, and 9 June.

The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 9,215 swab samples projecting a positivity rate at 6.95 percent, Director of Health Department S Mohan Kumar said. The 640 new cases were spread over Puducherry (470), Karaikal (136), Yanam (15) and Mahe (19).

Puducherry reported 640 fresh coronavirus cases during last 24 hours as the overall tally rose to 1,09,079, a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said on Sunday.

The COVID-19 initiatives are being undertaken through its philanthropic arm the HT Parekh Foundation, HDFC Ltd said in a statement.

The weekend curfew will remain in place from 7 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.

The Noida administration on Sunday issued 'unlock' guidelines effective from 7 June. The administration said that markets and shops will be allowed to open outside containment zones from 7 am to 7 pm from Mondays to Fridays.

"We had recently floated a global tender for Covid-19 vaccine in response to which we have received a letter of intent from a Malta based firm by the name of Pharma Regulatory Services Limited. You are requested to help us verify the credentials of the company esp in regards to previous work experience of similar nature and the bona fides of the firm in general," the letter was quoted as saying.

The Haryana government on Sunday asked the Centre "to help to check the credentials of a company from Malta that has offered to supply doses of Russian Covid vaccine Sputnik V", NDTV reported.

The total active cases in Delhi are now 5,889, total discharges are 13,98,764 and the toll stands at 24,591.

Delhi reported 381 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a daily positivity rate of 0.50 percent. There were also 1,189 recoveries and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The remaining 10 districts reported less than 800 new cases each, with Vizianagaram contributing the lowest 298 in a day. Chittoor had 12 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, West Godavari nine, Anantapuramu, Guntur, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram eight each, Prakasam seven, East Godavari, Kurnool and SPS Nellore six each, Visakhapatnam and Krishna five each and Kadapa two in 24 hours.

The latest bulletin said the total positive cases in the state rose to 17.58 lakh, recoveries to 16,23,447 and toll 11,466 so far. The number of active cases declined further to 1,23,426, it said. In 24 hours East Godavari added 1,669, Chittoor 1,232 and Anantapuramu 995 fresh infections. Chittoors total COVID-19 case count now stood at 2,00,368, second to East Godavaris 2,38,702. Chittoor, however, has the highest toll of 1,376 in the state. Its active caseload is now 16,979 after 1,82,013 recoveries.

Andhra Pradesh reported 8,976 fresh cases of coronavirus, 13,568 recoveries and 90 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. Chittoor district crossed the two-lakh total cases mark, the second behind East Godavari in the state.

He pointed out that global tenders floated by states like Kerala, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh had not received any response.

He said the state had so far received 1.45 crore COVID vaccines and about 39 lakh additional doses are expected to be received by the end of this month. The government, he told reporters, was in discussions with the Centre to reopen its plant at nearby Chengalpet to manufacture vaccines.

Tamil Nadu will take steps to again float a global tender for vaccine supply as no companies had bid for it, the period for which ended on 5 June, Medical and Family welfare minister M Subramanian said on Sunday.

A total of 14,433 patients were discharged during the day, which took the recovery count to 55,43,267, the department said in the statement. Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 95.05 percent and the fatality rate is 1.72 percent. There are 1,85,527 active cases in the state at present.

The number of coronavirus deaths in Maharashtra crossed one lakh on Sunday as 233 patients succumbed to the infection. The toll now stood at 1,00,130. The state reported 12,557new infection cases during the day, which pushed its overall caseload to 58,31,781.

As many as 300 vaccination centres were set up in three huge hangars of the Hitex. One hall was exclusively reserved for senior citizens.

A mega vaccination drive to inoculate 40,000 people in a single day was taken up at Hitex in Hyderabad on Sunday. The drive was carried out jointly by the Cyberabad police, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and Medicover Hospitals, an official release from the police said. A group of1,650 nurses, doctors, administration staff, police personnel and volunteers working for seven days were involved in putting up the drive, Hari Krishna, executive director, Medicover Group of Hospitals, said.

The Gujarat government has initiated the process to set up more than 75 oxygen plants to produce additional 300 MT of the life-saving gas if the demand for it goes up during the possible third wave of COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Sunday. At present, 800 to 900 MT of medical oxygen is available at any time in the state, he said.

A total of 14,433 patients were discharged during the day, which took the recovery count to 55,43,267, the department said in the statement. Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 95.05 percent and the fatality rate is 1.72 percent. There are 1,85,527 active cases in the state at present.

The number of coronavirus deaths in Maharashtra crossed one lakh on Sunday as 233 patients succumbed to the infection. The toll now stood at 1,00,130. The state reported 12,557new infection cases during the day, which pushed its overall caseload to 58,31,781.

"The state government's priority is to tackle a possible third wave of coronavirus. After this, a decision will be taken on holding urban bodies' polls," he told PTI.

Singh said on Sunday. The state urban development minister also said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had decided that the mayor would be selected by corporators and not elected directly by the public.

The Madhya Pradesh government will take a decision on polls to urban bodies keeping in mind a possible third wave of COVID-19, state minister Bhupendra

She requested the Union government during the daily vaccine bulletin to provide vaccines for the group as several people will soon be due for their second dose.

The youth of Delhi is now travelling 100 km to get vaccinated as it has been two weeks since the stock of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines depleted in the national capital for the 18-44 age group, AAP leader and MLA Atishi said on Sunday. The Centre has said it will provide a fresh supply of vaccines for the said age group on 10 June.

His statement comes in the wake of the government's announcement about the five-level plan to relax the restrictions in the state from Monday as per the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds in a particular administrative unit. A notification about it had been issued late on Friday night.

yet, and the local authorities have to take a decision about easing or tightening the curbs based on the criteria fixed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday made it clear that the lockdown-like restrictions imposed in the state in April have not be lifted

Nagpur may be in category one of the Maharashtra government's five-level plan to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions from Monday based on positivity rates and oxygen bed occupancy but several curbs would remain in order to contain the outbreak, state minister Nitin Raut said on Sunday. "Nagpur may be in category 1 but the relaxation will be implemented with restrictions, along with a phase-wise review every Friday. From Monday, shops dealing in essential and non-essential items will be open till 5pm on all days," he said.

"DDMA hereby directs that all private hospitals and nursing homes functioning as COVID Vaccination Centres for Covaxin shall ensure that Covaxin shall be used for vaccination to only those people (of age group 18-44 years) who are eligible for receiving second dose of vaccination during the month of June, 2021 or till further orders," the order reads.

The Delhi government on Sunday directed private hospitals and nursing homes to administer Covaxin only to those eligible for the second dose in respect of the 18-44 age group in the month of June or until further orders. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has asked senior officials of health and revenue departments and district magistrates to ensure compliance to the order "in letter and spirit".

"Till now, we have administered more than two crore (2,02,34,598) doses of vaccine. In view of the huge population of Uttar Pradesh, we have to speed up the vaccination drive," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at a high-level COVID review meeting.

Uttar Pradesh has administered over two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses till now with over 30 lakh jabs given to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, the state government said on Sunday. So far, 1,66,27,059 people have received the first dose of vaccine while 36,27,433 have received both doses, it said.

Coronavirus News Updates: The number of coronavirus deaths in Maharashtra crossed one lakh on Sunday as 233 patients succumbed to the infection. The toll now stood at 1,00,130. The state reported 12,557new infection cases during the day, which pushed its overall caseload to 58,31,781.

The Gujarat government has initiated the process to set up more than 75 oxygen plants to produce additional 300 MT of the life-saving gas if the demand for it goes up during the possible third wave of COVID-19 , Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Sunday.

At present, 800 to 900 MT of medical oxygen is available at any time in the state, he said.



The Haryana government extended the restrictions in the state till 14 June. Malls can remain open from 10 am to 8 pm. Restaurants and bars can also operate in the same time period with 50 percent seating capacity, said an order.

The Sikkim government on Sunday extended the statewide lockdown for one more week till 14 June in view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, an official release said. However, the state government also announced some relaxations like allowing hardware shops to remain open from 7 am to 2 pm. Shops selling groceries and vegetables can now remain open from 7 am to 2 pm, an extension of two more hours.



The Delta variant of COVID-19 , or the B1.617.2 variant first identified in India, is around 40 percent more transmissible than the Alpha or so-called Kent variant of concern (VOC), UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

Delhi reported 381 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a daily positivity rate of 0.50 percent. There were also 1,189 recoveries and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total active cases in Delhi are now 5,889, total discharges are 13,98,764 and the toll stands at 24,591.

Earlier on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that the ' COVID-19 curfew' will be lifted across the state, barring three districts, from 7 June.

The BMC on Sunday announced new dates for students who are going abroad to get vaccinated. The inoculation drive will be undertaken on 7, 8, and 9 June.

The Centre has provided over 24 crore vaccine doses (24,60,80,900) to state governments and UTs, "via free of cost and direct state procurement categories".

"Total consumption, including wastages is 22,96,95,199 doses. Over 1.63 crore doses (1,63,85,701) still available with States/UTs," the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday withdrew the ' COVID-19 curfew' across the state except in the Meerut, Saharanpur, and Gorakhpur districts.

"...Active cases in these three districts are above 600," said ACS Information Navneet Sehgal.

The active cases on Sunday reduced to 14,77,799, comprising 5.13 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.67 percent. A net decline of 77,449 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research in Delhi withdrew its circular directing nursing staff to communicate only in Hindi/English and disallowing use of Malayalam language after it faced criticism for the announcement on Sunday.

The hospital administration was quoted by ANI as claiming that the circular was issued without their information.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday said that a total of 36,47,46,522 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the country up to 5 June, including 20,36,311 samples tested on Saturday.

India reported 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases, 1,89,232 discharges, and 2,677 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Total cases: 2,88,09,339

Total discharges: 2,69,84,781

Toll: 3,46,759

Active cases: 14,77,799

With COVID cases declining, Delhi will see further relaxation in lockdown, including reopening of markets and malls and resumption of metro services, from June 7 while Maharashtra will implement a five-level plan to ease curbs based on weekly positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in districts.

Even as the COVID situation has relatively improved in most of the northern and western states, southern and eastern parts of the country are still reporting a high number of cases.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the extension of the lockdown by a week till June 14 with some easing of restrictions from Monday, except in 11 districts where the number of new cases reported was still high.

Earlier, neighbouring Karnataka had extended the lockdown till June 14. Himachal Pradesh and Goa also extended the 'Corona curfew' till June 14.

In Goa, shops selling essential items are allowed to operate between 7 AM and 3 PM every day. Himachal Pradesh had earlier eased curbs including those related to the opening of shops, restaurants and eateries.

Almost all states and Union Territories have extended the curbs which they first started imposing in mid-April as the second COVID wave hit the country, though some have begun to cautiously ease restrictions in June.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced relaxations in the coronavirus curfew in Bareilly and Bulandshahr districts from Monday, allowing shops and markets outside the containment zones to open for five days a week.

With this, the number of districts where the restrictions have eased as the count of active cases has fallen below the 600-mark has reached 67, out of the 75 districts.

In the national capital, where the unlock' process began from May 31, the Delhi Metro will operate at 50 percent capacity and markets and malls will open on an odd-even basis from June 7, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

The lockdown in Delhi, which was to end at 5 AM on Monday, will be extended further but several relaxations will be allowed, Kejriwal said during an online briefing.

Government and private offices will be allowed to reopen with 50 percent attendance. Markets and malls will be allowed to open on an odd-even basis from 10 AM to 8 PM, he said.

In the worst-affected Maharashtra, cities and districts, which have a positivity rate of below five percent and the oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 percent, will open up completely, according to a government notification.

But restrictions of varying degrees will remain in cities and districts where the positivity rate is five percent and oxygen bed occupancy is 25 to 40 percent, where the positivity rate is five percent to 10 percent and the oxygen bed occupancy is more than 40 percent and where positivity rate is 10 to 20 percent and oxygen bed occupancy is more than 60 percent.

In the fifth category, where the positivity rate is more than 20 percent and the oxygen bed capacity is more than 75 percent, only essential shops will remain open till 4 PM and office attendance will be 15 percent.

The Rajasthan government also issued guidelines on Monday to start the "unlock" process by easing certain restrictions from June 2.

India reported 1,20,529 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in infections in 58 days, taking the infection tally to 2,86,94,879, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 3,44,082 with 3,380 new fatalities, while the number of active cases was recorded below 20 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

India reported more than 88.82 lakh coronavirus infections in May alone during the raging second wave of COVID-19 , accounting for 31.67 percent of the over 2.8 crore cases reported in the country so far and making it the worst month of the pandemic.

The month of May also saw 1,17,247 fatalities due to the disease, which is around 35.63 percent of the total 3,29,100 deaths recorded so far.

The daily cases peaked on May 7 when the country registered 4,14,188 infections in a span of 24 hours, while daily deaths were the highest on May 19 with India reporting 4,529 fatalities due to COVID-19 .

The active cases had peaked on May 10 at 37,45,237.