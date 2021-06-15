live

Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: Recovery rate rises to 95.64% with 1.17 lakh new recoveries today

Coronavirus Live News Updates: The number of active COVID-19 cases in India declined to 9,13,378 on Tuesday and now comprise 3.09 percent of the total infections

FP Staff June 15, 2021 10:21:39 IST
Representational image. PTI

June 15, 2021 - 10:28 (IST)

Daily positivity rate stands at 3.45%, says Centre

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the weekly COVID-19 positivity rate fell to 4.39 percent.

The daily positivity rate stands at 3.45 percent, which is less than 5 percent for eight consecutive days, the statement added.

June 15, 2021 - 10:18 (IST)

Recovery rate rises to 95.64%

The number of active COVID-19 cases in India declined to 9,13,378 on Tuesday and now comprise 3.09 percent of the total infections.

Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 95.64, the Centre said.

June 15, 2021 - 09:58 (IST)

Lowest single-day tally of new cases after 75 days today

With 60,471 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the country reports its lowest single-day tally in 75 days, the Centre said.

There were also 1,17,525 recoveries, which took the total figure to 2,82,80,472.

June 15, 2021 - 09:42 (IST)

Centre says 2,726 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

The COVID-19 toll in the country rose to 3,77,031 with 2,726 new deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry's update at 8 am.

June 15, 2021 - 09:33 (IST)

India reports 60,471 new COVID-19 cases today

India on Tuesday reported 60,471 new COVID-19 cases, which is the lowest single-day tally after 75 days, the Union Health Ministry said.

The total caseload rose to 2,95,70,881, of which active cases are 9,13,378.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 8,129 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day count since March 2, taking the state's tally to 59,17,121, while 200 more deaths pushed the toll to 1,12,696, the health department said.

The rise in fresh coronavirus cases was the lowest since March 2, when 7,863 infections were reported in the state. Over the last few days, the daily spike has been around 10,000. The state had reported 9,927 cases on March 9.

A statement from the state health department said 14,732 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recovered cases to 56,54,003.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.55 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.90 per cent, the statement said. As many as 1,68,902 coronavirus tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples examined so far to 3,82,15,492, it said.

The state currently has 1,47,354 active cases of coronavirus , the statement said. Mumbai reported 530 new cases and 19 deaths, taking the tally to 7,16,190 and the toll to 15,202, the department said.

The wider Mumbai division reported 1,457 cases and 30 deaths, pushing the infection tally to 15,64,779 and the toll to 30,601, it said. The Nashik division reported 787 COVID-19 cases, including 429 in Ahmednagar district 216 in Nashik district.

The Pune division registered 1,804 cases, including 599 in Satara district, the statement said. The Kolhapur division recorded 3,027 cases, including 810 in Kolhapur district, 657 in Ratnagiri district and 666 in Sangli district.

The Aurangabad division logged in 197 coronavirus cases, the Latur division 433, the Akola division 309 and the Nagpur division reported 115 cases of the viral infection, the statement said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 59,17,121; new cases 8,129, Deaths 1,12,696; Recoveries 56,54,003; Active cases 1,47,354; Tests conducted so far 3,82,15,492.

