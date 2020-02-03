Coronavirus in India: Third positive case of coronavirus infection confirmed in Kerala by Union health ministry

The third reported case of infection in India by the novel coronavirus from Wuhan, China was confirmed on Monday, 2 February by the Union Health Ministry. The individual from Kerala, who recently returned from a trip to the epicentre of the outbreak — Wuhan, in China's Hubei Province — testing positive for the infection and is in isolation and under close observation, the Ministry said in a statement.

"The patient has a travel history from Wuhan in China...has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," the Ministry said in a statement by the Press Information Bureau.

The Ministry has since updated its travel advisory (issued on Sunday). The additions include advice that people refrain from travelling to China altogether in view of the deadly outbreak in Hubei, and a request to travellers in neighbouring countries to return home for quarantine and treatment if necessary.

Of the 130 samples tested by the National Institute of Virology in Pune, 128 have been found to be negative so far. Prior to this, India has reported two positive cases of nCoV — both from Kerala.

As of 1 pm IST on 1 February, a total of 17,392 confirmed cases of the infection have been reported worldwide, based on data from the World Health Organisation and the Centre for Disease Control. There have also been 362 deaths reported from the outbreak, for which a working vaccine is yet to be found. Of the confirmed cases, there have also 487 cases of recovery from the infection.

