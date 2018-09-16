'Cops are anti-Hindu': BJP's H Raja booked by Tamil Nadu Police after argument over Ganesh idol procession in Pudukottai

BJP national secretary H Raja was booked by the Tamil Nadu Police after he reportedly picked a quarrel over an immersion procession of the idols of Lord Ganesh in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district.

Raja purportedly called the policemen in Meiyyapuram village "anti-Hindu" and "highly corrupt" after they declined permission for taking out the idol procession through a particular route citing "a court order."

Following the alleged incident, advocate R Sudha filed a complaint with the state Director General of Police. An FIR has been registered against Raja at Thirumayam police station in Pudukottai under legal provisions pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups, unlawful assembly, public nuisance,use of obscene words, preventing a public servant from discharging his duty and criminal intimidation.

As the video of Raja arguing with policemen went viral on the social media, the Opposition DMK on Sunday demanded action against him. Meanwhile, the AIADMK government deprecated the BJP leader's remarks.

DMK organising secretary RS Barathi, in a tweet on Sunday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government take legal action against Raja for his remarks against the policemen and the judiciary. Senior minister D Jayakumar condemned the outburst against police and said the government was considering taking action and consulting legal experts.

He also expressed hope that the court would take action on its own against Raja for his remarks against the judiciary. Raja, meanwhile, addressing a meet ahead of a Ganesh Chaturthi procession in Tiruvarur district Sunday and said his remarks were "selectively edited" and being disseminated. He alleged that anyone who spoke in defence of Hindus were being targeted.

In March, a row erupted after Raja said that statues of rationalist leader EV Ramasamy "Periyar" could be the next to be pulled down after a Lenin statue was razed in Tripura. He, however, sought to blame his Facebook administrator and expressed regret over the comments.

With inputs from PTI