Controversial Kannada lecturer under fire for derogatory social media post on Chandrayaan 3 mission

A Kannada lecturer at a pre-university (PU) college in Malleswaram, Karnataka, has been asked to provide an explanation for his alleged attempt to ‘ridicule’ India’s Chandrayaan 3 mission.

The lecturer, Hulikunte Murthy, who is known for his activism for Dalit community, allegedly posted a tweet in Kannada expressing doubt over the success of Chandrayaan-3.

In his tweet, he used the phrase “Tirupati nama” and suggested that the upcoming moon mission would meet the same fate as its predecessor.

A group of scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had offered prayers at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh before the launch of Chandrayaan-3.

The deputy director of PU (Bengaluru North) stated, “I became aware of Murthy’s social media post about Chandrayaan-3 on Monday. We have requested an explanation from the lecturer regarding the reason behind his message. He is expected to provide his response by Wednesday, following which appropriate action will be taken.”

Former education minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader S Suresh Kumar has also written to the newly appointed School Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, seeking clarification on the lecturer’s behavior.

In his letter, Kumar expressed concern about the lecturer’s conduct, questioning how such an individual could inspire and guide students.

He emphasized the need for clarification from Hulikunte Murthy and urged the lecturer to exercise caution and refrain from repeating such irresponsible actions in the future.