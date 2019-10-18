Controversial ex-Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari succumbs to injuries after being shot at in his office in Lucknow

Lucknow: The president of a little known Hindu Samaj Party was found murdered at his home in the congested Naka Hindola area of Lucknow, police said on Friday. Kamlesh Tiwari (45) was earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, they said.

"Kamlesh Tiwari was found murdered inside his house. Two persons had come to meet him. Both were speaking to Tiwari when the latter sent one of his aides to get 'paan' for them," Vikas Tripathi, ASP (Lucknow West), told PTI.

"When his aide returned from the market, he found Tiwari in a pool of blood," Tripathi added. A senior UP government official said the visitors shot Tiwari dead after talking to him for a little over half an hour.

Police reached the spot and gathered the CCTV footage.

