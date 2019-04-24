Contempt case against Rahul Gandhi: SC exempts Congress chief from appearing in court for hearing over remarks on Rafale deal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday exempted Congress president Rahul Gandhi from personally appearing in court in connection with a contempt case filed against him for his ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“On the basis of the statements made by Abhishek Manu Singhvi, learned senior counsel appearing for the alleged contemnor, we deem it proper to issue a notice in the matter. Personal presence of the alleged contemnor is dispensed with, for the present,” the court order read.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi had filed the petition alleging that Rahul made contemptuous remarks in connection with the court's order on the admissibility of a certain document in the Rafale deal. The contempt petition accused Gandhi of misquoting the order when he said the apex court had accepted that 'chowkidar' (a reference to Modi), is a "chor' (thief).

The apex court also ruled that it will hear this petition filed by Lekhi along with the pending review petition against the verdict in Rafale case on 30 April. Earlier, the Supreme Court had issued a formal contempt notice against Gandhi for claiming that the court said ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ while hearing the admissibility of some documents in the fighter jet scam recently.

