 Consortium of National Law Universities releases dates for CLAT 2022 and 2023; exam to be held twice in 2022

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has announced the dates for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) scheduled for the academic years 2022 and 2023.

As per the latest update, the CLAT for the years 2022 and 2023 will be held by the CNLU in the same year. So, for the first time CLAT will be conducted in the same year twice. The first test for CLAT 2022 will be held on 8 May and the second will be conducted on 18 December, 2022.

“CLAT-2022 will be held on May 8, 2022," an official statement by CLNU said, adding that the Consortium had also decided that "CLAT-2023 will be held on 18th December, 2022. Hence, in 2022 two CLAT examinations will be held in one year."

Further in its notice, CNLU informed that they have reduced the CLAT Counselling fee from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000 for the General category candidates while for ST/ SC/ OBC/ BC/ EWS/ PWD and other reservation candidates, it will be Rs 20,000. Those interested can find the official notification at the CNLU website.

This big decision was made during the General Body Meeting of the Consortium of National Law Universities and the Annual Executive Committee that was held at NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad on Sunday, 14 November.

Moreover, the CLAT application form will soon be released on the official website at https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/

Eligibility Criteria:

Students who have cleared their Class 12 exams or will be appearing in the board examination are eligible to apply for CLAT UG exam, while other interested candidates who have completed Bachelor of Laws (LLB) or are in the final year of the LLB course can apply for CLAT Master of Laws (LLM).

LAT is a national-level entrance exam held for undergraduate (UG) as well as postgraduate (PG) courses. The exam is conducted for students seeking admissions to UG and PG law programmes that are offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.