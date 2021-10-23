'Conservation cannot just be left to people living with wildlife': How this eco-warrior is trying to save Planet Earth

Dr Krithi K Karanth, the first Indian to receive the Wild Innovator Award, through her multiple efforts tries to address the animal-human conflict and believes that empathy is the way forward in protecting the environment

Conservation has taken Dr Krithi K Karanth on a many splendoured voyage into the world’s hidden natural ecosystems like the Western Ghats. As the only Indian chosen for the Eisenhower Fellowship in 2020, Krithi was in the United States being blitzed with a wealth of knowledge to further a cause dear to her – saving Planet Earth.

The conservation optimist is a Rolex Laureate, Nat Geo Emerging Explorer and WEF Young Global Leader. She is also the first Indian to receive the Wild Innovator Award. “You often think of fellowships in the short term, yet with the Eisenhower Fellowship, the journey you take will last a lifetime, and foster incredible connections. I appreciate the vision. It’s been great to do it with women and see how nurturing, supportive and incredibly bold these women are - deeply inspiring,” says Krithi of the “cohort of dangerous women,” 11 of the 25 Women Leadership fellows who finally made it to the US this year after a virtual fellowship due to COVID-19 .

Honoured to be selected, this is the first time in its 60-year history that the fellowship was held virtually. “Building relationships across 25 women, understanding their journeys, hurdles and struggles was thought-provoking. I had 50 to 60 virtual meetings to propose my project Wild Shaale, a conservation education programme which started amidst the pandemic. It educates children living in high-conflict villages around wildlife reserves where we give unique curriculum and tools to nurture a child’s curiosity and empathy for the environment. We had some fascinating sessions with Ariana Huffington, Dr Bob Gates (former secretary to defence and chairman of Eisenhower Fellowships), Governor Christie Todd Whitman, Democrats, Republicans, thinkers, writers, artists and policymakers,” Krithi says on a call from New York.

From 400 schools, today, Wild Shaale is expanding to the entire Western Ghats — 69 parks, 3,000 schools (Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu) – while creating new digital content in seven languages “We want to expand the sessions, and build empathy towards larger animals like elephants, tigers, leopards, etc. We are focusing on children living around these parks who might not necessarily have a positive view about big animals. We want them to understand why elephants raid crops or why tigers kill cows,” the eco warrior explains.

Sharing conservation optimism stories, particularly of children, she recalls how the Amur Falcons were being massacred in Nagaland eight years ago when children stepped in. “There was a real effort to convince communities to stop hunting them. It was a huge initiative and local kids started a bird club to celebrate the Amur Falcon. The idea is to create ownership and interest,” says the girl who is honoured to be a part of a powerful community of 16,000 Eisenhower fellows through life.

From a family of naturalists, as a young girl Krithi often accompanied her father Dr Ullas Karanth (conservation zoologist and leading tiger expert) on field trips, and learnt from her mother Dr Prathibha Karanth (founder director and managing trustee, The Communication DEALL Trust and a speech therapist). Encouraged to question, and embark on ideas, her grandfather, renowned writer and environmentalist, Dr K S Karanth is her hero. This shaped her sensibility, and is now shaping her contribution to conservation. The chief conservation scientist and executive director at the Centre for Wildlife Studies in Bangalore is dedicated to this cause.

As an only child, Krithi was around PhD parents, each a pioneer in their field. “It’s deeply inspirational,” she says. As a two-year-old, she would often go with her father to several parks, spending hours watching animals. “The way he sought knowledge, framed research questions and collected and analysed data systematically inculcated a curiosity in me,” she says. Her grandfather, Kota Shivaram Karanth, was an iconic Kannada writer, environmentalist and social activist. She fondly called him Tataji, the family recently celebrated his 119th birth anniversary. As a proud Karanth, Krithi is delighted about a book chronicling his life, Growing up Karanth, written by her father and his siblings. “His multi-faceted personality, tireless energy and endless enthusiasm to meet people and do things was remarkable,” she recalls.

The pandemic has gravely affected conservation efforts, donations and work at the Centre for Wildlife Studies. “It was a struggle to hold steady. We launched the Wild Surakshe programme, and now it has a network of about 12,000 frontline health and Asha workers, veterinarians and doctors. It aims to reach communities living around 23 parks in Karnataka, doing large scale community engagement to educate people about the six common zoonotic diseases (other than Covid) — Nipah, Rabies, Kyasanur forest disease, etc common in the Western Ghats. We also run outreach workshops and evaluate baseline knowledge and transmission pathways. The long-term plan is to set up disease monitoring to identify potential hotspots, how to mitigate and prevent these from exploding into a pandemic,” Karanth avers. CWS was able to use this project to help in relief work during COVID-19 when conservation efforts had come to a standstill — providing oxymeters, thermo scanners, PPE kits – funding was raised for medical supplies to more than 500 primary health centres in Karnataka and Goa (16 districts) which support 300 villages (about half a million people). “I am very proud of how CWS came together, and we pulled this mammoth relief effort off,” she smiles.

An undergraduate from the University of Florida, Krithi has dual degrees — BS in environmental science and BA in geography. In her second year, the path to research and science shone brightly, and during her masters at Yale University, she came back to India to design a research project studying the ecological impact of people on forests documenting an interesting voluntary resettlement programme in the Bhadra. This time was meaningful, and instrumental in her choice of profession — a conservation scientist. A PhD documenting the extinction of mammal species across India over 200 years led to six scientific papers. A particular aspect does intrigue – why Karanth opted to come back to Bangalore in 2009 after 13 years in the US? Her roots called out, she declares.

Wild Seve (2015), is Krithi’s endeavour to address the animal-human conflict, “When large mammals come into conflict with humans, there is tension and anxiety that leads to retaliation. Conservation cannot just be left to people living with wildlife, or suffering negative impact. We need engagement from urban citizens,” says the producer and ideator of a film — Flying Elephants directed by her close friend Prakash Matada which won at the 2020 Jackson Wild Film in the global voices category.

Today, Wild Seve aids people affected by this human-wildlife conflict in Karnataka. “When a conflict incident occurs, one can call a toll-free number and our team will help build the claim. People’s faith in our support is clear to see,” she adds. Around 16,000 claims have been filed, they get over 8,000 calls, and service an area of 600 villages with those living next to Nagarahole and Bandipur National Parks.

As adjunct associate professor at Duke University (USA) and affiliate faculty at the National Centre for Biological Sciences (India), and helming the Centre for Wildlife Studies (Bangalore), Krithi collaboratively researches with faculty and students and teaches conservation ecology to master’s students.

Honours are a plenty, each cherished. “I think the other two defining honours, apart from the fellowship, was being chosen as National Geographics 10,000 grantee in 2011. I was a young scientist then. Chosen by Nat Geo changed my life,” says Krithi. She is deeply appreciative about the openness, friendliness and hospitality of those she meets during field work. “People invite us into their homes, offer chai or a meal. Their generosity and spirit are incredible,” she adds.

She will be on CNN’s CallToEarth, and on Half Earth hosted by National Geographic in October. Krithi also featured in the Asian Academy Award-winning film Save This Rhino-India, a film by director Michael Lawrence, where she worked with Dave Ward and former cricketer Kevin Pietersen. “Capturing all sides of the story of what it’s taken to save and rebuild Rhino populations at Kaziranga, and seeing Kevin so truly committed to Rhino conservation was inspiring,” she adds.

The mother of two girls — Ayla and Keya — is thankful for her husband Avinash’s support, who she calls her best friend and strongest ally. “When I want to try something new, he is the first person I share it with.” She now hopes her daughters will adapt an ethos that the planet wasn't just created for humans, and do their part. Travel exhilarates her, and after 40 countries, the world is her oyster to explore, and conserve.

“We are at a point in human history where creating scientific knowledge is not enough, the knowledge has to be applied to design programmes that work,” says the eco warrior who is doing just that.