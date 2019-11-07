Associate Partner

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

'Congress's advice to BJP to not sign RCEP is correct': P Chidambaram says difference between 2012 and 2019 is 'parlous' state of economy

India Press Trust of India Nov 07, 2019 10:09:35 IST

  • The UPA's decision to engage with RCEP nations and the Congress' advice to the Narendra Modi government to not sign the trade deal were both correct as the difference between 2012 and 2019 is the "parlous" state of the economy, P Chidambaram said.

  • His remarks come days after India decided not to join the mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal as negotiations failed to address New Delhi's concerns

  • Chidambaram, in a tweet posted by his family on his behalf, said the UPA's decision in 2012 to engage with RCEP countries was correct

New Delhi: The UPA's decision to engage with RCEP nations and the Congress' advice to the Narendra Modi government to not sign the trade deal were both correct as the difference between 2012 and 2019 is the "parlous" state of the economy, senior party leader P Chidambaram said on Thursday.

His remarks come days after India decided not to join the mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal as negotiations failed to address New Delhi's concerns.
Chidambaram, in a tweet posted by his family on his behalf, said the UPA's decision in 2012 to engage with RCEP countries was correct.

With India deciding not to join RCEP, the Congress has claimed victory saying its forceful opposition ensured that the BJP government backs out from bartering the interests of farmers, dairy producers, fishermen and small and medium businessmen.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 07, 2019 10:09:35 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores