Congress Working Committee meet to be held on 4 August; NRC, Rafale deal among issues likely to be discussed

India Press Trust of India Aug 02, 2018 15:30:03 IST

New Delhi: The Congress is likely to evolve its strategy on key issues of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Rafale deal at a meeting of the party's working committee on 4 August. Sources said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has called the meeting of the CWC, the party's highest decision-making body.

Representational image. Reuters

Top party leaders will discuss and evolve a strategy on current political and economic situation, especially the issue of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the controversial Rafale deal, they said. According to sources, the meeting is likely to take a call on the party's strategy moving forward on the contentious NRC issue.


