Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Congress workers in Mumbai fill potholes, accuse civic body of lack of preparedness for monsoon

India Press Trust of India Jul 14, 2018 22:01:51 IST

Mumbai: Congress workers on Saturday counted and filled potholes in suburban Bandra as part of its campaign, titled "Aao Potholes Giney" (Let's count the potholes), and accused Mumbai's civic body of not being prepared for the monsoons.

The party had started the campaign on Thursday after Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had claimed that the number of potholes on Mumbai's roads had come down drastically.

Sanjay Nirupam, the Congress' city unit chief, on Saturday said that the Shiv Sena and the BJP should quit the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation if the civic body was unable to keep the city's roads free of potholes.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam during a protest against potholes in Mumbai. Twitter/@MumbaiPMC

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam during a protest against potholes in Mumbai. Twitter/@MumbaiPMC

He also lashed out at the BMC for failing to keep a 48-hour deadline, made on Thursday by the civic body itself, to repair potholes.

The 48-hour 'promise' was made by Additional Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal in the BMC's general body meeting after corporators pulled up the civic administration over potholes.

"The BMC had given themselves a deadline of 48 hours, which has ended today. Yet, the BMC has failed to repair most of the roads and their apathy and incompetency is taking the lives of Mumbaikars. These pothole-related deaths in Mumbai prove that the BMC, like every year, was not prepared for the monsoons," Nirupam told reporters.

He claimed that the civic body would require 2,500 tonnes of cold mix to repair all the potholes while it only had 40 tonnes in its stock.

"This means potholes are here to stay. The BMC should repair roads and ensure potholes do not claim more lives. If they cannot do so, the Shiv Sena and BJP should quit the BMC," he said while participating in the pothole-repairing drive.


Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 22:01 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



3 awesome space exploration apps!| What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores