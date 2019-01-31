Congress' win in Ramgarh Assembly bypoll was much needed, says Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the Congress' victory in the Ramgarh Assembly by-election was much needed and would boost the party ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

"I thank people and express my gratitude. They have given a message at a time when it was much needed. It will encourage the party ahead of Lok Sabha elections," Gehlot told ANI on Thursday.

His comments came after Congress candidate Safiya Zubair defeated her rival Suwant Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 12,228 votes to win the Ramgarh Assembly by-poll.

After 20 rounds of counting, the Congress candidate secured a total of 83,311 votes while the BJP's Suwant came second with 71,083 votes.

