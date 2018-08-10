You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Congress urges Narendra Modi to sack Union minister Rajen Gohain after woman registers rape case against him

India Press Trust of India Aug 10, 2018 23:38:01 IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday demanded the immediate sacking of Union Minister Rajen Gohain after a rape case was registered against him in Assam. The Assam Police have registered a case against Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain for allegedly raping and threatening a 24-year old married woman in Nagaon district, a senior police officer said.

Gohain has also filed complaints of blackmailing against the woman and her family, his officer on special duty Sanjiv Goswami said when contacted. He claimed that the case against the minister has been withdrawn.

File image of Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain. News18 Hindi

File image of Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain. News18 Hindi

Congress leader Pawan Khera asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately sack Gohain from the union council of ministers.

"We demand from this government, from Prime Minister Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah to take immediate and strict action against rape accused Minister Rajen Gohain, the Minister of State for Railways," the Congress spokesperson said.

Khera also reminded the prime minister of the promise he had made before 2014 parliamentary elections about his commitment towards ensuring women safety in the country.

"Remove him from office. You cannot allow him to be in a position of power and influence the investigation. Please remove him if you meant anything that you promised before 2014," he told reporters.

He also questioned the prime minister's "silence" on Unnao and Kathua rapes and in the alleged rapes in shelter homes in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and UP's Deoria.

"In the recent past, we saw you were standing with rapists of Kathua, with rapists of Unnao, and very recently, we saw you (Modi) absolutely quiet on Muzaffarpur rapes. Your own government is there in alliance with Nitish Kumar Ji.

"Last week, we saw horrifying reports from Deoria, from Pratapgarh, but again you (Modi) remained quiet. Now, the people have lost faith in all those promises, in all those slogans that you used to promise before coming to power in 2014," he said.

Khera accused the prime minister of "failing" the women of the country and questioned his silence on the rape charge against the union minister.

"Again there is a rape FIR against the Cabinet colleague of yours - MoS for Railways Rajen Gohain. If you do not act now, you will lose the moral authority to stay in office even for a day. Please take action," he said.


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 23:38 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores