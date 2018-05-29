Congress to seek President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention in appointing 'full time' Goa CM

Panaji: The Congress on Tuesday said it has decided to sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention in appointing a "full-time" chief minister in Goa, as incumbent Manohar Parrikar is undergoing treatment in the United States since March this year.

"We are now left with no other option but to approach the President of India. Goa cannot run without a full-time chief minister," said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar.

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) met at Porvorim on Tuesday and decided to take up their demand for a full-time chief minister with the president, he said.

Chodankar, a special invitee for the CLP meeting, said the Congress' attempt to get a full-time chief minister through Governor Mridula Sinha has failed.

He said Goa has been going through a constitutional crisis in the absence of a regular chief minister.

Chodankar said the Congress would also seek a legal opinion on whether to approach the High Court for directions on appointing a full-time chief minister.

"It has been more than 100 days now that the state is without the chief minister and there is no fair idea when he (Parrikar) will actually return," he said.

Goa Transport Minister Sudin Dhavalikar on Tuesday said that Parrikar, who is undergoing treatment in the US since 7 March, will return home by the end of June.